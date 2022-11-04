ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Woman pedestrian hit and killed near 32nd Avenue and Indian School Road

By Hector Gonzales
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KwuVs_0iyzSV6F00

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in central Phoenix.

Just before midnight Thursday, police were called to the area of 32nd Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a crash.

While at the scene officers located the body of a 30-year-old woman who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene by Phoenix Fire crews. Police believe she was crossing mid-block when she was struck. Her name hasn't been released.

Detectives say a woman driver was traveling eastbound when the crash happened. The woman then drove to work where she called 911 to notify police.

The driver was evaluated for impairment but no indications were seen, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Bicyclist seriously hurt in Glendale hit-and-run crash

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are looking for a vehicle that struck a bicyclist, leaving the victim with serious injuries early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred near 32nd and Glendale avenues around 4:40 a.m. Police say a man was found along the roadway and was taken to the hospital...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 teens shot outside north Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after two teens were shot near 35th Avenue and Northern early Tuesday morning. Investigators say that the victims had been sitting outside an apartment complex in the area at around 3:45 a.m. when an unknown person shot them, striking them both. The two teens, both...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

NB Loop 101 Pima Freeway closed temporarily after wreck in Scottsdale

PHOENIX – Northbound traffic on the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale was backed up for miles after a crash Monday morning, authorities said. The freeway was closed at Chaparral Road for about 90 minutes starting around 10:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The wreck occurred when...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say

PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One person dead in a Mesa apartment, police investigating

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in a Mesa apartment on Sunday morning. Mesa police were called to an apartment complex northeast of Southern Avenue and Dobson Road some time between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who died. Police haven’t released the identity of the person or any other information about them.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Man arrested after standoff with police at Valley business

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said an arrest has been made after a suspect was involved in a standoff with police at a Valley business Monday afternoon. Authorities revealed Tuesday that the suspect arrested in connection to the incident has been identified as 47-year-old Victor Bautista Navarrete. Phoenix police attempted...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman arrested for pulling out gun at Phoenix school, police say

PHOENIX - Police have released body-camera video that they say shows an officer stopping a potential shooting at a school in north Phoenix. In the video, a woman is seen pulling a gun out of her bag at Mountain View School near Seventh Avenue and Peoria on Sept. 22. An...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen seriously hurt in SUV, bus crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say a teenager has been taken to a hospital after an SUV crashed into a bus in north Phoenix. Sgt. Brian Bower says the crash happened on Nov. 4 near 37th Place and Thunderbird Road when the SUV crashed into the back of a City of Phoenix bus.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 suspects arrested after shooting involving officers in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two teenagers are in custody after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers that happened Sunday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., Phoenix police got a call about an armed robbery near 32nd and Glenrosa Ave. Police say that witnesses pointed out a vehicle in the area that had been involved in the incident to officers, but when officers tried to stop the car, the vehicle sped away.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Intersection in Scottsdale closed after two-car crash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale police say the intersection between Drinkwater Boulevard and Osborn Road is closed after a two-car crash Saturday morning. Officials say they found two people who were in stable condition after the crash, but that they are working to rescue someone out of one of the vehicles at the intersection. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as it will be closed for investigators. The intersection has been blocked off.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Two displaced after north Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix fire officials say two people are displaced after a fire started in a north Phoenix apartment on Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 1:00 p.m. Firefighters found black smoke billowing from a 2nd-floor window of an apartment complex near Dunlap and 8th Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

A man is dead, two injured after overnight shooting in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead and two are injured early Saturday morning after a shooting in Glendale. Police responded to a shooting call around 1:00 a.m. at a business near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. Glendale officers found a man who died from his injuries. They also found two other men, one with possible life-threatening injuries and another with non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy