Woman pedestrian hit and killed near 32nd Avenue and Indian School Road

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in central Phoenix.

Just before midnight Thursday, police were called to the area of 32nd Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a crash.

While at the scene officers located the body of a 30-year-old woman who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene by Phoenix Fire crews. Police believe she was crossing mid-block when she was struck. Her name hasn't been released.

Detectives say a woman driver was traveling eastbound when the crash happened. The woman then drove to work where she called 911 to notify police.

The driver was evaluated for impairment but no indications were seen, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

