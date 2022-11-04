Read full article on original website
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people and are searching for a third they say helped a suspect avoid being arrested. Deputies say Brentson Bernard Thomas shot a detention officer and another man several times at an apartment complex in McDonough last week.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that the case of three people who were found dead in a Bonaire home is being investigated as a murder-suicide. That is according to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department Facebook page. The three...
A man reportedly found choking a child at a Georgia Walmart led to a witness holding the man at gunpoint until police arrived.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A suspect accused of dragging a child into the woods and choking them was held by a witness at gunpoint until officers arrived. The Warner Robins Police Department said in a news release that its officers were called to a Walmart for a report of a kidnapping in progress on Sunday afternoon.
BONAIRE, Ga. — Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Warner Robins Police responded to a call asking for a wellness check on Edgarton Way in Bonaire. In the home at 122 Edgarton Way, they found three people dead inside: Betsy Burke, 84, Tiara Burke, 34, and Antwain Everett, 35. "I...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were found dead in a Warner Robins home on Monday according to Coroner James Williams. He says the pair were found during a welfare check around 9 a.m. by the Warner Robins Police Department in a home on Cohen Walker Drive. The people...
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A child who was dragged from a car at a Warner Robins Walmart and choked was rescued by a witness who held a gun on the suspect until police arrived, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Warner Robins police said they were called out...
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney has decided against bringing the death of a Georgia woman who fell out of a deputy's patrol car to a grand jury, according to state investigators. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday it has wrapped up its case about...
Even a day later, Henry County sheriff’s deputies are still making their presence felt on the streets near Hopewell Place and Baylor Circle. It’s near the scene of a deadly shooting that took place on Friday. The sheriff made a very public promise that same day. “Mr. Thomas,...
WARNER ROBINS — A kidnapping attempt at a Walmart in Warner Robins was thwarted by witnesses who held the suspect until police arrived. Members of Warner Robins Police Department were dispatched to 2720 Watson Blvd. in reference to a kidnapping in progress. Officers found that 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay had...
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle on along Georgia road. One of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The driver of the second vehicle that also struck the bike rider remained on the scene as emergency responders arrived.
MACON — A Macon resident who was previously living in Phoenix, Ariz., pleaded guilty to three felony charges of making death threats and attempting to blackmail an individual through Facebook. Austin Mitchel Fitch, aka Jakob Enderson, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of sending threatening communications via interstate commerce...
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision on Irwinton Road, near its intersection with Crystal Lake Drive. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, a bicyclist was traveling east on Irwinton Road when he was...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 5:50 p.m.:. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the victims found shot dead in the 100 block of Edgarton Way have been identified as Betsy Burke, 84, of Bonaire, Tiara Burke, 34, of Bonaire, and Antwain Everett, 35, of Macon. No other information...
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bicycle crash on Irwinton road around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Rupert Shane Ward. According to the authorities, Shane Ward was struck by two different vehicles when traveling east on Irwinton road.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man is facing up to seven years in prison followed by up to four years of supervised release and $1,000,000 in fines after entering a guilty plea to three felony charges of making death threats and another charge of blackmail following messages he sent to two people on Facebook.
MACON, Ga. — Update, 4:45 p.m.:. Coroner Leon Jones has identified the man that was hit as Rupert Shane Ward. Bibb county coroner Leon Jones says several cars hit a man who was riding on Irwinton Road and Crystal Lake drive in Macon. He was pronounced dead at 7:30...
SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has closed the investigation looking into the incident that led to the death of Brianna Grier in Hancock County on July 15th while in custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. The latest release from the GBI on November...
MACON, Ga. — Early Thursday morning, two men were killed in a double shooting on Morris Avenue in west Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office found 61-year-old Milton Jolly shot outside of the home and 41-year-old George Brooks shot inside. Brooks' daughter, Shamaya Foster, says the men were close...
