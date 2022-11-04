Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Orange County boy, 17, accused of killing pregnant girl, 16, and her unborn child
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they have arrested a 17-year-old after he killed a pregnant 16-year-old who was reported missing. Deputies said 17-year-old Lorenzo Larry is charged with second-degree murder after the death of De’Shayla Ferguson. Ferguson was found shot to death in Pine Hills...
Woman shot following argument in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot early Monday in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to Pine Hills Road near Belco Drive minutes after midnight. At the scene, they reported locating the shooting victim, in her 20s. According to Orange County...
Woman shot while running away from man in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man who reportedly shot a woman during an argument early Monday in Orlando, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they received a call regarding the shooting on Pine Hills Road off Silver Star Road shortly after midnight. The victim, who is in her 20s, told authorities she was arguing with the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot her as she ran away from him.
Man friend arrested after woman places 911 call from Lake Sumter Apartments
A man was arrested after a woman placed a 911 call from the Lake Sumter Apartments. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday to the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road after 35-year-old Bryan James Myers of Lady Lake began “yelling and cursing” at a woman and threatened to hurt her, according to an arrest report. He grabbed the woman by her arm and began squeezing and shaking it. He refused to stop when the woman asked him to do so, the report indicated. The woman was able to call 911. There was a witness to the attack.
World of Beer cook tries to pass herself off as her daughter during traffic stop
A World of Beer cook attempted to pass herself off as her daughter during a traffic stop. Conlonda Shanise Riley, 43, of Leesburg, was driving a gold GMC pickup at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in Fruitland Park when she was caught on radar traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
Florida teen charged for making threats about becoming next mass shooter
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy from Florida was arrested after reportedly making online threats to become the next mass shooter, police said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office was notified about the threats after the FBI received an anonymous tip about the boy's messages that were posted in Discord.
'Next thing I know I was laying on the floor': Florida gas station employee says she was attacked by customers
Holly Hill police are looking for two women caught on camera attacking a gas station employee in Holly Hill. FOX 35 News spoke with the victim, 56-year-old Robyn Shannon. Shannon said it all started after she got the customer’s order wrong. She admitted she was talking back but didn’t think things would turn physical.
Motorcyclist burned on 75% of his body in gas station fire shares his story
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Jean Barretto doesn’t know if he will ever ride a motorcycle again. He spends most of his days in bed after 75% of his body was burned in February. The injuries happened after an encounter with county deputies. While riding his motorcycle, he was followed by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office chopper to an Orange County gas station, where he was tackled by law enforcement. This encounter caused the gas to spill from his bike. Barretto was then tased after being tackled.
Umatilla woman accused of crashing stolen pickup truck, fleeing scene
A 33-year-old Umatilla woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she allegedly crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled from the scene of the accident. On Sunday, an MCSO corporal responded to the area of SE 207th Terrace and SE 182nd Avenue Road in Umatilla in reference to an accident involving a light-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Florida Man Allegedly Gunned Down 4 People As Children Hid Under Blankets
One of the victims was a four-year-old child.
Wildwood man sentenced to life for killing Inverness woman in Sumter County traffic crash
A judge sentenced a Wildwood man to spend his life in custody for leading police in a chase before causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a Citrus County woman. Sumter County Circuit Court Judge Mary Hatcher announced Anthony Nepoleon Brown’s two concurrent prison terms of life Friday,...
Summerfield woman arrested on DUI charge after ‘one glass of wine at dinner’
A Summerfield woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after she consumed “‘one glass of wine at dinner.”. Jamie Leigh Rhea, 33, was driving a maroon Ford sedan at about 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when her vehicle drifted over the fog line and then “jerked back into its lane,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated a traffic stop also discovered a seize tag order had been issued for the vehicle’s license plate.
Several people injured in Orange County crash, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue said a crash left several people hurt Sunday night. The crash happened on South Orange Blossom Trail near Rosamond Drive around 7 p.m. Sunday. One person was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert, and two others had moderate injuries,...
Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
Florida investigators ask for help finding Orlando man missing for more than 6 years
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for help finding an Orlando man who went missing more than 6 years ago. FDLE posted on Twitter Monday asking for any information on Aguileo Hernandez-Gomez, who was last seen on Nov. 2, 2016. [TRENDING: What is a...
4-year-old, 3 women shot dead in Orange County home; 2 children survive by hiding
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl and three women were found shot to death in an Orange County home early Friday after another woman ran to a neighbor’s house for help, according to the sheriff. The bodies were found just after 4 a.m. at a home on Myers...
Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking beer at country club
A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after drinking beer at a country club. Terry Lee Bosher, 69, of the Village of Duval, was driving a white Toyota at 6:24 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled over on Bailey Trail after reports of a reckless driver in the area, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Bosher appeared to be “confused” and “very disoriented.”
Man found guilty of robbing 3 banks throughout Orange County faces up to 80 years in federal prison
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A federal jury has found a man accused of robbing two Winter Park banks earlier this year, guilty, according to the Department of Justice. LaTavis Deyonta MacKroy, 28, faces a maximum penalty of 80 years in federal prison after he was arrested by Winter Park police as the suspect involved in two bank robberies back in April.
Lady Lake man serving jail time after DUI arrest at Barnes & Noble in The Villages
A Lady Lake man has been sentenced to jail time after a driving under the influence arrest at Barnes & Noble in The Villages. Michael Alan Sensabaugh, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail, placed on probation for one year and will lose his driver’s license for five years. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Summerfield man jailed after allegedly threatening woman with hammer
A Summerfield man was jailed after allegedly threatening a woman with a hammer. James Michael Delaney, 46, was reportedly upset that the woman had received money from a friend and did not tell him about it, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He called her into a room at about 1 a.m. Thursday and ordered her to sit in a chair. He began screaming at her, grabbed her by the neck and demanded she lay down on a bed. She tried to leave the room, but Delaney blocked her path. He picked up a hammer and threatened to break her jaw.
