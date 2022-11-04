Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
Related
Sam Pittman talks O-line issues against Liberty
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offensive line didn’t have its best day on Saturday in a 21-19 loss to Liberty. On Monday, Sam Pittman explained what Liberty was doing that caused the Hogs issues. “In the pass protection, they bulled us,” Pittman said. “We couldn’t handle the front of...
Sam Pittman aware of challenge playing LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman knows his Hogs will have a big task on Saturday trying to defeat No. 7 LSU in Razorback Stadium. LSU is fresh off a 32-31 overtime decision over Alabama Saturday night in Baton Rouge. LSU coach Brian Kelly opted to go for two instead of kicking the PAT and playing another overtime period. Pittman, who made a similar choice at the end of the Ole Miss game last season, praised Kelly for his decision to go for the win at that time.
Razorbacks Rewind (game article): Shorthanded Hogs have plenty of firepower in 76-58 season-opening win over NDSU
FAYETTEVILLE — The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks were shorthanded but laser-focused on attacking the paint and rim as they played to their strengths in a convincing season-opening 76-58 win over unranked North Dakota State on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. Playing without star freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. (right knee...
Razorbacks Rewind: Key stats and trends from Arkansas’ 21-19 homecoming loss against 23rd-ranked Liberty on Saturday
Arkansas had won two consecutive games and looked to remain unbeaten in non-conference contests under third-year head coach Sam Pittman against 23rd-ranked Liberty on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, but instead the Flames scored the game’s first 21 points and got a stop on the Hogs’ potential-game-tying two-point conversion attempt with just over a minute to play in the fourth quarter to hold on for a 21-19 win that spoiled Arkansas’ homecoming.
Arkansas women’s basketball team begins season with 20-Point win over UAPB
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas women’s basketball (1-0) took down sister school Arkansas – Pine Bluff (0-1) on Monday night, 70-50 to kick off the 47th season of the program. The Razorbacks took a 42-17 edge going into the locker room behind 52.6% shooting, and despite being outscored 33-28 in the second half, the team kicked off the season with a big 20-point win in an electric environment. Four players reached double digits, led by Erynn Barnum’s 17 points.
PFF gives high mark to Quincey McAdoo in CB debut
FAYETTEVILLE — True freshman Quincey McAdoo made his debut at cornerback on Saturday in a 21-19 loss to Liberty and count Pro Football Focus among those impressed. PFF released its highest graded defensive players from Saturday and McAdoo was No. 7 on the list. McAdoo had a grade of 90.2. Georgia’s Jalen Carter graded the highest with a mark of 92.7.
Hoop Hogs stock watch following No. 10 Arkansas’ 18-point win over North Dakota State in season-opener on Monday
FAYETTEVILLE — The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks opened their 2022-23 regular season on Monday with an impressive 76-58 home win over unranked North Dakota State at Bud Walton Arena, and our post-game analysis brings us to a Hoop Hogs stock watch that is rosier than it was a week ago as we gauge phases of the game in which the squad as a whole showed improvement, remained static, or possibly regressed relative to the work it did in the preseason.
Arkansas releases depth chart for LSU game
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host LSU Saturday morning at 11 a.m. on ESPN. The Hogs released their depth chart for the game.
Arkansas, Ole Miss kickoff, network options disclosed
FAYETTEVILLE — In Week 12, Arkansas will host Ole Miss among the 10 games slated for the SEC on Nov. 19. The Hogs and Ole Miss will kickoff at either 6 p.m. on ESPN or 6:30 on the SEC Network. The exact time and network will be determined after Nov. 12 games. Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 33-21 in 2020 in Razorback Stadium as Hudson Clark intercepted three passes on the day. Last year in Oxford, Ole Miss took a 52-51 victory when a two-point conversion by Arkansas failed.
Hoop Hogs notebook: Previewing No. 10 Arkansas vs. NDSU; Bison scout; five things Razorbacks need to do in season opener
LITTLE ROCK — The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks had plenty of dress rehearsals bridging August to October, and now it’s time for the real thing against unranked North Dakota State in the 2022-23 season-opener for both teams on Monday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Tipoff is set...
Razorbacks Recruiting: Arkansas to ink at least one, possibly two more, during early signing period that runs Nov. 9-16
LITTLE ROCK — The week-long college basketball early signing period for the class of 2023 begins in a matter of days (running Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 16), and the Arkansas Razorbacks have one committed player planning to sign with the possibility of adding two more. In-state 5-star...
WATCH: Sam Pittman previews upcoming matchup with LSU and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss more about the loss to Liberty and preview their upcoming game with LSU. Hear the full press conference in the video above. LSU-Arkansas kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Razorback...
Head Hog Eric Musselman discusses Nick Smith, Jr.’s status following Hogs’ season-opening win without star freshman guard
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Nick Smith, Jr., missed the 2022-23 season opener against North Dakota State on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. The freshman from Jacksonville — one of 20 players on the preseason John Wooden Award (national player of the year) watch list — is going through right knee management and was withheld for precautionary measures, according to a source.
WATCH: Eric Musselman, players break down 76-58 win over NDSU in season opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team is 1-0 after taking down North Dakota State 76-58 in their season opener on Monday. Eric Musselman, Ricky Council IV and Trevon Brazile spoke to the media after the win. You can watch those full post-game press conferences in the videos below.
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report: Updates on Kavion Henderson, Justin Benton and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, Courtney and Otis talk about 4-star defensive end Kavion Henderson’s commitment to the Hogs, 2023 Defensive Lineman Justin Benton taking an official visit, and even a 2027 recruit. You can watch the full...
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson: Season Opener, Early Recruiting, and Pro Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation sits down with Hog insider Kevin McPherson to talk about all things Razorback basketball. The team goes over what fans should look for in the season opener and first several games. But also what to expect in the early requiring period and pro Hog action in the NBA.
Tyson CFO arrested, allegedly fell asleep in wrong home
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday morning after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home. According to a preliminary arrest report, at approximately 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a woman’s...
Concordia of Bella Vista celebrates 50 years!
Your loved one can say yes to a new chapter in their lives at Concordia Retirement Community in Bella Vista. Watch as Cindee Johnson share all the details on Good Day NWA including all the ways you can participate in their upcoming 50th Anniversary Celebrations!. This segment is sponsored by...
