Fayetteville, AR

nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman talks O-line issues against Liberty

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offensive line didn’t have its best day on Saturday in a 21-19 loss to Liberty. On Monday, Sam Pittman explained what Liberty was doing that caused the Hogs issues. “In the pass protection, they bulled us,” Pittman said. “We couldn’t handle the front of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman aware of challenge playing LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman knows his Hogs will have a big task on Saturday trying to defeat No. 7 LSU in Razorback Stadium. LSU is fresh off a 32-31 overtime decision over Alabama Saturday night in Baton Rouge. LSU coach Brian Kelly opted to go for two instead of kicking the PAT and playing another overtime period. Pittman, who made a similar choice at the end of the Ole Miss game last season, praised Kelly for his decision to go for the win at that time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
nwahomepage.com

Razorbacks Rewind: Key stats and trends from Arkansas’ 21-19 homecoming loss against 23rd-ranked Liberty on Saturday

Arkansas had won two consecutive games and looked to remain unbeaten in non-conference contests under third-year head coach Sam Pittman against 23rd-ranked Liberty on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, but instead the Flames scored the game’s first 21 points and got a stop on the Hogs’ potential-game-tying two-point conversion attempt with just over a minute to play in the fourth quarter to hold on for a 21-19 win that spoiled Arkansas’ homecoming.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas women’s basketball team begins season with 20-Point win over UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas women’s basketball (1-0) took down sister school Arkansas – Pine Bluff (0-1) on Monday night, 70-50 to kick off the 47th season of the program. The Razorbacks took a 42-17 edge going into the locker room behind 52.6% shooting, and despite being outscored 33-28 in the second half, the team kicked off the season with a big 20-point win in an electric environment. Four players reached double digits, led by Erynn Barnum’s 17 points.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

PFF gives high mark to Quincey McAdoo in CB debut

FAYETTEVILLE — True freshman Quincey McAdoo made his debut at cornerback on Saturday in a 21-19 loss to Liberty and count Pro Football Focus among those impressed. PFF released its highest graded defensive players from Saturday and McAdoo was No. 7 on the list. McAdoo had a grade of 90.2. Georgia’s Jalen Carter graded the highest with a mark of 92.7.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs stock watch following No. 10 Arkansas’ 18-point win over North Dakota State in season-opener on Monday

FAYETTEVILLE — The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks opened their 2022-23 regular season on Monday with an impressive 76-58 home win over unranked North Dakota State at Bud Walton Arena, and our post-game analysis brings us to a Hoop Hogs stock watch that is rosier than it was a week ago as we gauge phases of the game in which the squad as a whole showed improvement, remained static, or possibly regressed relative to the work it did in the preseason.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas, Ole Miss kickoff, network options disclosed

FAYETTEVILLE — In Week 12, Arkansas will host Ole Miss among the 10 games slated for the SEC on Nov. 19. The Hogs and Ole Miss will kickoff at either 6 p.m. on ESPN or 6:30 on the SEC Network. The exact time and network will be determined after Nov. 12 games. Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 33-21 in 2020 in Razorback Stadium as Hudson Clark intercepted three passes on the day. Last year in Oxford, Ole Miss took a 52-51 victory when a two-point conversion by Arkansas failed.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Sam Pittman previews upcoming matchup with LSU and more

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss more about the loss to Liberty and preview their upcoming game with LSU. Hear the full press conference in the video above. LSU-Arkansas kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Razorback...
BATON ROUGE, LA
nwahomepage.com

Head Hog Eric Musselman discusses Nick Smith, Jr.’s status following Hogs’ season-opening win without star freshman guard

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Nick Smith, Jr., missed the 2022-23 season opener against North Dakota State on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. The freshman from Jacksonville — one of 20 players on the preseason John Wooden Award (national player of the year) watch list — is going through right knee management and was withheld for precautionary measures, according to a source.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Tyson CFO arrested, allegedly fell asleep in wrong home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday morning after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home. According to a preliminary arrest report, at approximately 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a woman’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Concordia of Bella Vista celebrates 50 years!

Your loved one can say yes to a new chapter in their lives at Concordia Retirement Community in Bella Vista. Watch as Cindee Johnson share all the details on Good Day NWA including all the ways you can participate in their upcoming 50th Anniversary Celebrations!. This segment is sponsored by...
BELLA VISTA, AR

