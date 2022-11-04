Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Not so Fast! Popular Kingston Restaurant Updates Future Plans
After much speculation that they were closing for good, a beloved Kingston restaurant updates fans!. Earlier this month rumors started to circulate throughout the Hudson Valley that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed. The Armadillo Restaurant located on Abeel Street in Kingston was making headlines last week as fans of the restaurant shared on social media that after 40+ years they have decided to close.
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
It’s a Bargin: The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel’s Big Offer
A few or so back I shared with you that The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel was looking for your input regarding their multi-million dollar renovations. There is a real possibility that they may create a rooftop bar. Make sure you let them know what you would want if you were a hotel guest.
Do You Know What’s Special About This Centuries Old Hudson Valley Intersection?
Some of the history here in the Hudson Valley can be traced all the back to the 1600's. It's even possible that Hudson Valley native's ancestors helped settle the land that we call the Hudson Valley today. There is an extensive amount of history that lives in each town. Are you ready to explore it?
New York Theme Park Makes Delicious Donation to Goats
You may have heard a lot of conversation this week about how you should donate your Halloween pumpkins instead of throwing them away. It turns out there is something you can do with your unused pumpkins that can make certain animals really happy. Squirrels, deer, woodchucks, and even goats really...
Large Bear Causes Havoc at Home in Sullivan County, NY [PHOTOS]
It was a scary sight outside of one Hudson Valley home. Lately, there have been a ton of bear stories in the Hudson Valley. It seems like everywhere you go someone has had some kind of encounter with the animal. One resident in Sullivan County had a petty scary encounter with a bear and it's reminding residents that they need to be extra cautious when it comes to bear sightings.
Luxury Resort Buys Hudson Valley Farm For Reported U.S. Location
A luxury resort has reportedly purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley to launch its very first location in the United States. The New York Post reports that a former secret Hudson Valley celebrity hotel has been purchased by Six Senses, a luxury resort brand with exotic locations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The company runs hotels and spas in places like Fiji, Maldives, France, Italy, Seychelles and Thailand. Up until now, their only resort in North or South America is located in Brazil.
Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm
Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
5 Hudson Valley Towns That Used to be Called Something Else
Did your ancestors help play a role in naming a Hudson Valley town?. Some of us who were born in the Hudson Valley may have had ancestors who helped settle the towns that we reside in now. Some towns date back to the early 1600's. Your ancestors could have played a role in how the Hudson Valley was shaped.
Why Do You See Green Lights Unexpectedly at Hudson Valley Homes?
Have you noticed them? They might not be there for the reason you think. Do you have a veteran in your family, friend group or know one? It's so important that we honor them and show our gratitude for their service to the country. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is putting out a special request for residents to help honor those who have served and it's a nice, easy and simple way to show our support.
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
City of Newburgh Announces Winter 2022 Recreation Programs
The City of Newburgh is pleased to announce several Recreation Department programs launching this Winter! The programs are designed to promote cognitive development, improve coordination, expand social skills, and instill respect, responsibility and sportsmanship. The following is a list of program offerings being made available to City of Newburgh residents...
“Citizens at Risk”: Colossal Newburgh Fire Reignites Year-Long Debate
A massive weekend blaze in the City of Newburgh not only threatened the lives of Hudson Valley residents and first responders, but resurfaced a debate that has been raging since January. Apartment Fire in Newburgh, NY. City of Newburgh Firefighters reported on the fire that ignited Saturday night, sharing that...
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store Again!
Do you want to win the record Powerball jackpot? You might want to purchase tickets at this extremely lucky Hudson Valley, New York store. All eyes remain on the Powerball lottery jackpot. That's because no one hit Saturday's jackpot. If someone had won the $1.6 billion jackpot that would have been a Powerball record.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County developer closes on purchase of Newburgh buildings
NEWBURGH – Sullivan County hospitality developer Sims Foster has closed on three buildings in downtown Newburgh, which he will transform into upscale dining and hotel space, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. Orange County previously owned the former Masonic Lodge, YWCA and American Legion buildings on Grand Street. The...
Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY
Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County IDA announces progress on two business parks in Catskill
CATSKILL – The Greene County Industrial Development Agency, which began work on a 60-acre business park on Route 23B in Catskill in 2017, has landed its first tenant, Bell Jar Holdings Company, in the Exit 21 West business park. The company acquired a 1.7-acre parcel with plans to rehabilitate...
Poughkeepsie Resident Claims Mail Carrier Comes After 8PM
What time does your mail carrier arrive at your house? Someone just moved into a city here in the Hudson Valley and they can't believe what time they get their mail each day. Is this really happening?. We've all seen movies where the mail carriers travel around the neighborhood. Have...
‘Undercover Boss’ Restaurant Opens in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie
A popular restaurant chain with a cult following was featured on "Undercover Boss" and now has two new Hudson Valley locations. It's been a rough few years for Hudson Valley restaurants. BurgerFi, Hudson's, The Valley Diner, Mole Mole, Dairy Island, Ruby Tuesday, the Table Talk Diner, Bonefish Grill, Golden Corral and so many other restaurants have all shut their doors in the Hudson Valley. But after a long stretch of high-profile restaurant closures, theregion is finally seeing an uptick in new restaurant openings.
Enchanting Catskill Mountain Retreat Goes ‘Wild’ and Is Currently For Sale
Things are getting wild in Upstate New York and Zillow is taking notice. The insanely popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild zeroed in on a house in Jefferson, New York that literally looks like it was plucked directly out of a Disney movie. Does Snow White Live in the Catskills?
Poughkeepsie, NY Bars Serve Up ‘Angel Shot’ Keeping Women Safe
We've seen it too many times and heard about it in the news, about how a night out on the town takes a dangerous and traumatic turn. RAINN reports that "every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted." They add that while progress is being made every day "only 25 out of every 1,000 rapists will end up in prison."
