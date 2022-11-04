Read full article on original website
Sarah Sanders aims to go from Trump spokeswoman to governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Sanders is poised to make the leap from Donald Trump’s spokeswoman to Arkansas’ next governor. The former White House press secretary hopes to win the office her father once held and become the first woman elected Arkansas governor. Sanders, a Republican, is heavily favored against Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race. They’re trying to succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is leaving office because of term limits. Sanders would become the most high profile former Trump official in office if she wins the race. Arkansas is a predominantly Republican state where Trump remains popular.
House select committee has interviewed the driver of Trump’s vehicle on January 6
The House select committee investigating January 6 on Monday interviewed the driver of then-President Donald Trump’s presidential vehicle on the day of the US Capitol attack, multiple sources tell CNN. In recent days, the panel has interviewed a growing number of Secret Service agents and officials as part of...
Federal judge dismisses Vindman witness intimidation lawsuit against Giuliani and Trump Jr.
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from star Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman, who had accused Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and former Trump White House staffers of smearing him so that he lost his federal job. Vindman alleged in his lawsuit earlier this year that Giuliani, Trump Jr.,...
Biden readies for ‘a horrible two years’ if GOP takes control of Congress
As if Democrats needed any more convincing Tuesday’s midterm elections carry enormous stakes, President Joe Biden offered a bluntly dire assessment during a fundraiser last Friday in Chicago. “If we lose the House and Senate, it’s going to be a horrible two years,” Biden told the small crowd gathered...
EXPLAINER: Why are secretary of state races higher profile?
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the 38 states that elect them, secretaries of state often don’t see much campaign fanfare. But this year, there’s a lot of buzz about the 27 races this year for secretary of state, which usually serves as a state’s chief elections officer. AP’s Nick Riccardi is covering what he says was “once a sleepy office.” Riccardi says that former President Donald Trump’s decision to wade into a number of secretary of state races this year has raised the stakes for the contests. Trump false claims that he won the 2020 election, and his unsuccessful efforts to get state officials to overturn his losses, spurred him to get involved this year.
Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Russel Fry has won a seat in Congress from South Carolina’s 7th House district. With the backing of former President Donald Trump, Fry had ousted veteran GOP Congressman Tom Rice in the June primary. Rice had voted to impeach Trump after the Capitol riots, drawing Trump’s scorn. Fry, a state representative, defeated Democratic challenger Daryl Scott in Tuesday’s general election. In another House contest, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace was seeking Tuesday to retain her Charleston-area seat on Tuesday. The freshman congresswoman Mace faced Democratic challenger Annie Andrews, a pediatrician. Also Tuesday, U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black member of Congress and the state’s lone congressional Democrat, won his sixteenth term.
Voters casting final ballots to determine control of House, Senate and 36 governor races
Polls have closed in more than two dozen states in a midterm election dominated by anxiety over inflation and high gas prices that will determine control of the narrowly divided House and Senate, as well as governor’s mansions across the country. Republicans are increasingly confident of winning the House...
Democrats on defense to keep US House seats on Texas border
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Three U.S. House races in South Texas are carrying unusually high stakes as Republicans close in on retaking control of Congress. The unusually competitive atmosphere Tuesday along the U.S.-Mexico border underlined the rapidly shifting political winds in an important stronghold for Democrats. For Republicans, victories by any of three Latina candidates running for House seats in the region would deepen inroads the GOP is making nationally with Hispanic voters. The GOP unleashed an aggressive play for South Texas after counties up and down the border swung toward former Presidential Donald Trump in 2020. Millions of dollars have since poured into the region and all three GOP House candidates outraised their Democratic opponents this summer.
Five baseless 2022 election conspiracy theories, fact-checked
False claims and conspiracy theories about voting and the election process swirled on social media as Americans cast their ballots on Tuesday. The disinformation was driven by Republicans. Former President Donald Trump and other prominent right-wing figures seized on technical problems in some key states to baselessly suggest there had been intentional malfeasance. Trump also made a baseless claim of mass voter fraud.
Trump-backed JD Vance retains GOP US Senate seat in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance has defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio. The 38-year-old Vance, a newcomer to politics, benefited from a last-minute push by former Republican President Donald Trump, who had endorsed him. Tuesday’s victory was a blow to Democrats, who viewed Ryan’s well-executed, well-funded campaign as one of their best chances nationally for a Senate pick-up. The seat is currently held by moderate Republican Rob Portman, who said he’s retiring due to Washington dysfunction. Vance successfully linked Ryan to the national economic climate he blamed on President Joe Biden.
CNN Projection: Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders will win Arkansas governorship
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the one-time press secretary and communications director for former President Donald Trump, will win Arkansas’ gubernatorial race, CNN projects. She will be the first woman elected governor of Arkansas. Huckabee Sanders defeated Democrat Chris Jones, a minister and former non-profit leader who got a degree in...
Why AP called Pennsylvania Senate for John Fetterman
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s performance with in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in suburban Delaware County proved too much for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to overcome. Because most of the votes still coming in were from places Fetterman was winning, that meant most of Oz’s votes had already been counted and he couldn’t make up the difference. That enabled The Associated Press could to call the race early Wednesday for Fetterman. Fetterman’s May stroke and his recovery figured in the final weeks of the race. The stroke’s effects were clear as he used closed captioning to help him process the words he heard, leading to some awkward pauses in their first and only debate. It’s unclear what effect the performance had on the race, if any.
Midterm Elections 2022 Live Updates | Voters make their voices heard across the Triangle
These hot races in North Carolina could impact Senate and House control in Washington.
Exit polls: High inflation dominates voters’ views in the midterm elections
Soaring prices were top of mind for voters as they cast ballots in this year’s midterm elections, according to the preliminary results of the national and state exit polls conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research. Nearly a third of voters said inflation was the issue...
Ron DeSantis will win reelection as Florida governor, CNN projects
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida’s hard-charging Republican leader who became a household name during the pandemic, will win a second term leading the Sunshine State, CNN projects, a development that will almost immediately turn the focus of his future to 2024. “We not only won election, we have rewritten the...
Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen seeking second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen is a heavy favorite on Tuesday in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Long a champion of the Chesapeake Bay, Van Hollen praised passage of clean energy investments in the Inflation Reduction Act. He has strongly criticized former President Donald Trump’s administration for rolling back environmental protections.
US citizen murdered in Baghdad attack
A US citizen was murdered in Baghdad on Monday, according to Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani. A US State Department spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that American Stephen Edward Troell died in Baghdad, noting they “are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death.”. “The timing...
Republican J.D. Vance wins Ohio Senate race, CNN projects
Republican J.D. Vance will win the Ohio Senate race, CNN projects, outlasting a stronger-than-expected challenge from Democrat Tim Ryan and keeping the seat under GOP control. Vance’s win is a boon for Republicans and a victory for former President Donald Trump, whose endorsement in the Republican primary helped Vance emerge from the contentious intraparty fight.
Murkowski seeks to fend off Trump-backed Tshibaka in Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is seeking to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka in Tuesday’s election. Murkowski is seeking reelection to the seat she’s held for nearly 20 years. Murkowski touted her seniority and willingness to work across party lines at a time of political polarization. She is the most senior member of Alaska’s congressional delegation, following the death in March of Republican Rep. Don Young, who held Alaska’s House seat for 49 years. But Tshibaka argued that it was time for a change. The ranked choice election also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who suspended his campaign after the primary and endorsed Tshibaka.
GOP Reps Miller, Mooney soar to reelection in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives in West Virginia have easily overcome challengers to keep their seats in the deep red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller defeated lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates on Tuesday in a state controlled by Republicans at every level of government. West Virginia hasn’t elected a Democrat to the House since 2012, and was one of only two states where former President Donald Trump won every county in 2016 and in 2020. In Tuesday’s race, Mooney faced former Morgantown city councilor Democrat Barry Wendell. Miller faced challenges from Democrat Lacy Watson and Independent Belinda Fox-Spencer.
