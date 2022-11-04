2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo: What to know from parking, tickets and music

Saddle up! The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo will be here faster than you can say “Cowtown.”

Since 1896, the stock show and rodeo has been held annually. Next year’s event is scheduled for Jan. 13 - Feb. 4, 2023.

From livestock and horse shows, to live music and shopping, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is sure to keep patrons busy. Here’s everything you need to know about the 23-day event:

Tickets for the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Tickets for the Stock Show & Rodeo can be purchased online, by phone or in person at Dickies Arena.

Ticket prices vary for each rodeo event — ranging from $100 to $200. Reseller tickets that have been verified by Ticketmaster range between $70 and $100, depending on the seating and event.

To purchase tickets online, visit Ticketmaster’s website and select the event you would like to attend. For purchasing tickets by phone, call 817-502-0011.

The Dickies Arena box office is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1911 Montgomery St. Rodeo ticket holders get in free to the stock show grounds on the day of their event.

General admission to other events is $12 for adults, $6 for youth between 6 and 16. Children 5 and under get in free. Non-rodeo events are held at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Another option is the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo souvenir pin which costs $50 and includes free stock show grounds admission for the entire 23-day , access to three museums and other specials. The pin does not allow entry into rodeo or special ticketed events. The pin is available for purchase online .

Are discounts available at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo?

There are several discounts available for visitors during the 23-day event.

General grounds admission is $6 for anyone 55 or older on select Friday’s: Jan. 14, Jan. 20, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.

Other specialty days include:

Jan. 17, Dickies Day— Gain free general admission for wearing Dickies clothing.

Gain free general admission for wearing Dickies clothing. Jan. 18, Texas A&M Day — Discount info coming soon.

Discount info coming soon. Jan. 24, Stock Show Goes Pink — Half of rodeo and general admission tickets benefit the Careity Foundation.

Half of rodeo and general admission tickets benefit the Careity Foundation. Jan. 26, TCU Day — Gain free admission for wearing TCU clothing.

Gain free admission for wearing TCU clothing. Jan. 30, Military Appreciation Day — Rodeo tickets, which includes general admission, are free to active duty and retired service members and their immediate families. Pick up tickets with military I.D. at Dickies Arena ticket office.

Rodeo tickets, which includes general admission, are free to active duty and retired service members and their immediate families. Pick up tickets with military I.D. at Dickies Arena ticket office. Jan. 31, Texas Tech Day — Discount info coming soon.

Discount info coming soon. Feb. 2, Cook Children’s Day — Half of all rodeo ticket sales benefit the neonatal intensive care unit at Cook Children’s Hospital.

Where to park at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Parking is $17 at several parking lots and garages.

All major credit cards are accepted, with accessible parking available at all locations.

Orange lot and Western American garage at 1400 Gendy St.

Blue lot near the National Cowgirl Museum at 3596 Harley Ave.

Yellow lot near Dickies Arena and Gate 44 at 3451 Trail Drive.

Farrington Field parking lot at 1400 Foch St.

Dickies Arena lot at 1911 Mongomery St.

Pedestrian entrance at 3401 W. Lancaster Ave.

Saturday and Sunday only — UNT Health Science Center at 3500 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Ride share pick up and drop off location is at 3401 W. Lancaster Ave. Ride share drivers are not allowed to enter stock show grounds.

Music acts and events at the Fort Worth Stock Show & rodeo

Visitors can expect daily rodeos and events for 23 straight days.

The Best of the West Ranch Rodeo kicks off on Jan. 13 and 14, 2023. The Best of Mexico Celebration is on Jan. 15 and Cowboys of Color is the next day on Jan. 16, 2023.

Bulls Night Out PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding is on Jan. 17 and 18, 2023, followed by the Texas Champions Challenge on Jan. 19. The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Pro-Rodeo Tournament will be held daily from Jan. 20 to Feb. 4, 2023.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo will be a rocking place with live music nearly everyday. Here’s who visitors can expect:

Jan. 13: Alex Williams

Jan. 14: Summer Dean

Jan. 15: Banda Santa Cruz

Jan. 16: The Inspiration Band

Jan. 17: Bart Crow

Jan. 18: Sons of Bocephus

Jan. 19: Mickey and the Motorcars

Jan. 20: Brooks & Dunn

Jan. 21: Teague Brothers Band and a Mariachi Competition

Jan. 23: Stock Show and Rodeo fiddle showdown

Jan. 24: Jarrod Morris

Jan. 25: Straight Tequila Night Band

Jan. 26: Kimberly Kelly

Jan. 27: Tim Montana

Jan. 28: Poo Live Crew

Jan. 31: Jon Stork

Feb. 2: Midnight River Choir

Feb. 3: Jason Eady

Feb. 4: Local Yoakum

Is there shopping at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo?

Shopping is another one of the many things to do at the Stock Show and Rodeo.

The Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall at the Will Rogers Memorial Center will be home to dozens of vendors selling clothing, food and everything in between. The Richardson-Bass building houses the Brown-Lupton Smith vendor area and Go Texan food market.

Outside vendors will line Burnett Tandy and Rip Johnson drives and cattle barn vendors will be nearby to sell all your livestock needs.