ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Fire forces Elks Lane Bowling Alley to close for several weeks

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JatdX_0iyzQlCZ00

Elks Lane Bowling Alley in Elkton will be closed for the next several weeks, after a fire broke out Friday morning.

According to their Facebook page, no one was inside the bowling alley at the time of the fire.

Cecil County crews contained most of the flames to the back mechanical area of the building.

Although an electrical box and tools appear to have bared the brunt of the blaze, smoke and soot damage was left behind throughout the alley.

The next steps will now be determined by the insurance company. In the meantime, leagues are canceled.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Talleyville shopping center fire quickly controlled

The cause of a smoky fire in a restaurant at the Concord Gallery Shopping Center on Concord Pike in Talleyville is under investigation. Talleyville firefighters arrived at the complex at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and reported smoky conditions in the building and an active fire in the rear of the structure.
TALLEYVILLE, DE
WMDT.com

Dover residence, vehicle damaged by gunfire

DOVER, Del. – A shooting that damaged a vehicle and residence in a Dover neighborhood Sunday evening is under investigation. Monday morning, troopers responded to a residence in the Capitol Park neighborhood for a late-reported shooting. It was learned that at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle and home were both damaged by gunfire. The residence was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, 64-year-old man, and 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured.
DOVER, DE
WGMD Radio

DSP Investigate Shooting in Dover’s Capitol Park Neighborhood

A shooting in the Capitol Park neighborhood in Dover left damage to a vehicle and a home. Delaware State Police say the shooting incident occurred just after 5:30 Sunday evening – when residents were at home. No one in the home or the area was injured and police say the motive behind the shooting is unclear. Police have no suspect information and ask anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective J. Sydnor at 302-698-8540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Police investigating Dover business burglary

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating after a local business was burglarized Sunday morning. We’re told police were contacted shortly before 8 a.m. regarding a burglary that had happened at OG ISH, located at 111 South West Street. It was learned that the incident took place just after 4 a.m., when the suspect broke a front window to the business. The suspect then reportedly stole an unknown amount of money from the business before fleeing the area.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Middletown Motorcycle Accident Saturday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred on November 5, 2022, in the Middletown area as Steven A. Greggins, Jr., 37, of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Investigating Shooting Outside Occupied Home

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Dover on Sunday evening that resulted in property damage. On the morning of November 7, 2022, troopers responded to a residence in the Capitol Park neighborhood regarding a late-reported shooting. Investigators learned that a vehicle and home had been damaged by gunfire on November 6 at approximately 5:40 p.m. The residence was occupied by a 46-year-old female, 64-year-old male, and a 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
DOVER, DE
sanatogapost.com

Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WGMD Radio

Pedestrian Struck by Pickup near Lincoln Thursday Night

A pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck Thursday evening just after 7. Delaware State Police say the 30 year old pedestrian was walking on the white line on Johnson Road towards Route 113. The pickup turned right off Route 113 and struck the pedestrian with its right headlight and side mirror. Police say the pedestrian was not wearing any reflective clothing.
LINCOLN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Two Young People Killed In Felton Head-On Collision

Delaware State Police have identified the two victims who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 4, 2022, in the Felton area as Marissa Monteverde, 25, of Camden, Delaware, and Mathew Dixon Jr., 17, of Harrington, DE. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal...
HARRINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: Crash in Felton Leaves 2 Dead

UPDATED 11/06/22 9:45am – Delaware State Police have identified the two victims who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 4, 2022, in the Felton area as Marissa Monteverde, 25, of Camden, Delaware, and Mathew Dixon Jr., 17, of Harrington, DE. =======================================================. Two people are...
FELTON, DE
WBOC

Serious Crash Near Felton, Delaware Police Investigating

FELTON, Del.-Delaware State Police investigating a serious motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway in the Felton area. As a result, southbound Route 13 is closed in the area of Reeves Crossing Road for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. The...
FELTON, DE
NJ.com

Woman killed by deer that crashed through windshield of her car, police say

A Gloucester County woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled clear through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Vehicle Under Tractor Trailer, One Trapped

Just before 8:50, Friday morning rescue crews responded to I-95 in the area of the service plaza in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle has become trapped under a tractor-trailer with one patient trapped. First arriving confirming heavy entrapment. Crews are currently working to free the...
NEWARK, DE
FOX 43

1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday. According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. On Saturday, just...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WMDT.com

Man hit alongside road near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Del. – At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Delaware State Police responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a car in Lincoln. We’re told the man was walking close to the road on Route 113 while wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light or anything reflective to make himself visible in the dark.
LINCOLN, DE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy