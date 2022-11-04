Fire forces Elks Lane Bowling Alley to close for several weeks

Elks Lane Bowling Alley in Elkton will be closed for the next several weeks, after a fire broke out Friday morning.

According to their Facebook page, no one was inside the bowling alley at the time of the fire.

Cecil County crews contained most of the flames to the back mechanical area of the building.

Although an electrical box and tools appear to have bared the brunt of the blaze, smoke and soot damage was left behind throughout the alley.

The next steps will now be determined by the insurance company. In the meantime, leagues are canceled.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause.

