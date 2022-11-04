Read full article on original website
Drake and 21 Savage Hit With $4M Lawsuit Over Fake Vogue Covers
Condé Nast is pointing fingers at Drake and 21 Savage, alleging the duo never had permission to use the Vogue brand when they printed faux covers of the magazine to promote their latest project, Her Loss. The publicity stunt included sharing the images on social media and an email blast claiming that physical copies of the nonexistent editions would be distributed in American cities. The magazine company is now suing for $4 million in damages for the unlicensed use of their brand. On Oct. 30, Drake took to Instagram to share the doctored cover—and even took a moment to give Vogue and its editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, a shoutout. “Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!!,” Drake captioned the post. “Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment.” But Wintour and her magazine’s parent company claim that never happened, with Condé Nast claiming that Vogue and Wintour “have not endorsed ["Her Loss"] in any way.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) Read it at TMZ
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions’ “South Bronx” Sample Use
Kanye West’s already full plate must now make space for a lawsuit, as the Donda artist is being sued for illegally sampling “South Bronx,” a record by KRS-One’s Boogie Down Productions, on “Life Of The Party.“ According to documents obtained by TMZ, the company that owns the rights to that record alleges Ye never received permission to use the song when he released it on his Stem Player. The Chicago rapper made over $2.2 million in profit from the audio device through the use of the unlicensed record, they added. More from VIBE.comKanye West Had This To Say About Drake Dissing...
Meghan Markle says 'difficult' is code for the 'b-word'
Meghan Markle explained being called 'difficult' was 'code' for the 'b-word' in her latest "Archetypes" podcast episode. The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have a contract with Spotify.
Jessica Simpson Just Responded to Being Called ‘Not Well’ After a Viral Video of Her Apparently ‘Slurring Her Words’—She’s ‘Hurt’
Being very strong. Jessica Simpson’s weight loss concerned many people on social media. However, the “Irresistible” singer assured her fans that she was okay and shared some needed advice with her haters. On an Instagram post where she’s singing her song “Party of One,” she captioned the post with a long message about self-care. “I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal. As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples’ comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging ‘you will never be good enough,'” she wrote....
