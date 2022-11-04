Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Related
gonomad.com
Seattle: 3 Extraordinary Day Trips to Experience
Take a Vacation to Seattle and See the City from These Three Perspectives. Despite Seattle’s nickname “Rain City”, there is much more to it than just look at the rainy and cloudy skies. Seattle is a vibrant place with lots and lots to do. On a 2022 visit to the city, I found three interesting ways to take a deep dive into Seattle.
MyNorthwest.com
‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009
It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
'Best of best' gifts for 2022 holiday season: Made in Washington
SEATTLE — Made in Washington has been in business since 1984 to celebrate all things made in the Evergreen State. For the upcoming holiday season, Made in Washington wants people to keep the brick-and-mortar store, and online store, in mind when shopping for gifts. Kristin Frossmo, president of Made...
Crosscut.com
Podcast | What Chief Joseph needed Seattle to hear in 1903
When he arrived in Seattle in 1903, Chief Joseph had a message to deliver and a public interested in hearing it. He had become a kind of celebrity, though the nature of his renown was complicated. A leader of the Wallowa band of the Nez Perce Tribe, Joseph had joined...
washingtonbeerblog.com
2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries
Last night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
FOOD ALERT: Inside the Seattle 7/11 Regional Warehouse
If you eat any refrigerated food at 7/11 then you're pretty brave, its thrown in bins like basketballs in the chill room with items constantly falling on the dirty floor [your salads too] and picked back up and put back in. People will purposely step on the lunchables in attempt to damage it enough to get them put into the break room as damaged, a lot of the times they just go back in the bin. I've never seen anyone wash their hands either, only thing the bathroom really gets used for it nasty temps peeing on the walls and for the alcoholics to drink in the stall and hide their beers in the trash can. Yeah the bathroom smells like hobo pee and beer. Don't get me started on leadership, one was let go for stalking a temp after being denied. We had a slower temp one day and the fool opened a nesquick and started drinking it as he put food away, we asked him what he's doing the only boss who actually cared would be in soon, so he just closed it and put it back in the bin, we all just looked at each other laughed and kept working.
This Is Washington's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! No. 1 place in every state for people who stay on the hunt for amazing food.
MyNorthwest.com
Exclusive: Sneak peek at Elephant Car Wash sign
The Elephant Car Wash sign – the larger of two elephant-themed signs which stood at the former car wash – has had its neon tubes replaced and restored, and is now in storage at MOHAI. This larger sign stood at the north side of the car wash along...
All lanes of southbound I-5 in south Seattle reopened after brief closure
All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 at Boeing Access Road in south Seattle have reopened after being blocked due to an incident on the Boeing Access Road overpass, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. Drivers were being diverted to a nearby exit. The freeway was closed for about 30...
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
Seattle has a dog poop problem
This morning I just stepped on a dog poop for the third time in like a week. It just blows my mind that there is dog poop littered everywhere in the residential area of Ballard. I just found one in front of my townhome. Did people just forget how to clean up after their dog all of a sudden? It can't be that difficult to bring your doggie bags, pick up the poop, and tie it up and throw it away.
iheart.com
This Is Washington's Best Indian Restaurant
There's no shortage of Indian restaurants in the United States. At these eateries, the sheer variety of dishes can satisfy just about any palette, from garlic naan to spicy curries. Several restaurants even have fun takes on classics or fuses the cuisine with other cultural flavors. If you're looking for...
Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Fire Department changed policy over hoax racism complaint
The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) changed a policy over what a complainant now admits was a hoax. Even after Seattle Fire learned the complaint was fake, the department refused to reverse course. In a June 13 memo, the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH exclusively reported that Seattle Fire chief Harold...
Seattle-Area Wine Tasting Room Shutting Down: 'Sad To See Them Go'
The tasting room has been around since 1988.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
The Stranger
Why I’m Voting for Ranked-choice Voting
Ranked-choice voting is on your ballot this year and, Seattle voters, we have a choice. We can stick with the status quo, or we can vote “Yes” to upgrade our elections with Proposition 1B for ranked-choice voting. I’m encouraging all of my friends in Seattle to vote Yes for change and Yes for ranked-choice voting.
roadtirement.com
McMenamins Mill Creek, Washington Pub and soccer
Sher and I had a wonderful Friday evening out with our daughter, son-in-law and of course our 8 year old grandson. The evening started out with his first soccer game of the season at the local YMCA. What fun, especially since his team won their opener by a score of 5 to 2.
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
Comments / 0