Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Pedestrian injured by vehicle in Huntsville

A pedestrian suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries from a collision with a vehicle in Huntsville on Monday afternoon. Huntsville Police said the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident happened near the intersection of Blue Spring Road and Sparkman Drive. Huntsville Police are investigating. Stick...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: I-65 closures in Limestone County Nov. 8-11

DECATUR POST — At approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 11, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the ramps to and from Interstate 65 southbound at Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Alabama 304) in Limestone County.  The closure will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.  Additionally, traffic on Huntsville Brownsferry Road will experience delays due to lane closures and brief stoppages.  Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. The nearest alternate exits are Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens and Exit 340 (Alabama 20/I-565) at Decatur and Huntsville. 
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Crews respond to multiple grass fires on I-65 in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — There were multiple grass fires burning on Interstate 65 in Cullman County Tuesday night. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office said crews responded to the fires which were located in between mile marker 291 and 361. No additional details about the fires were immediately provided...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Lane closure planned for Interstate 65 at Cullman-Blount county line

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Expect slow traffic on one section of Interstate 65 this week. The Alabama State Troopers say the right, northbound lane of I-65 at the Cullman-Blount county line will be closed for road maintenance. Crews will be working from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

WAAY-TV

CBS 42

Man hit by train in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
CULLMAN, AL
radio7media.com

A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County

ONE PERSON WAS KILLED AND ANOTHER INJURED IN A SINGLE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TODAY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, ASHLEY GRAVES, 23, OF LAWRENCEBURG, WAS KILLED AFTER THE VEHICLE SHE WAS DRIVING ON NAPIER ROAD EXITED THE ROAD WHILE SHE WAS NEGOTIATING A RIGHT-HAND CURVE THEN STRUCK A UTILITY POLE AND FENCE. THE VEHICLE OVERTURNED SEVERAL TIMES EJECTING GRAVES. THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED SHORTLY AFTER 10 AM. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE ACCIDENT.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff Releases October Arrest Reports

Motorcycle and guns recovered during the month of October. From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:. FORT PAYNE, Ala. —During the month of October, over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, over 3,000 grams of marijuana were confiscated. Fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of US Currency were also seized. A motorcycle and one of the firearms had previously been reported stolen. Thank you to, the DeKalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Investigators and Henagar, Rainsville, Crossville, Collinsville, Sylvania, Geraldine and Fort Payne PDs for all of their assistance, not only during the last month, but over the last year.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

WAAY-TV

Marshall County Christmas Coalition kicks off annual toy drop

Now through Dec. 12, the Marshall County Christmas Coalition welcomes the community to help families in need by donating toys for distribution ahead of the Christmas holiday. Toys can be donated in the boxes provided at any of the following locations:. Albertville Chamber of Commerce, 316 E. Sand Mountain Drive,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

City of Athens to discuss proposed master plan Monday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A comprehensive master plan for the city of Athens will be considered Monday during a public hearing and Planning Commission meeting. This is the first comprehensive master plan for Athens in 18 years. It is calling for several changes along U.S. Highway 72 to improve traffic flow and address other needs in the city.
ATHENS, AL

Community Policy