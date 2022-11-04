Read full article on original website
Utica Teachers’ Association fighting for contract
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Teachers in the Utica City School District are currently on year 2 without their contract, and that’s why the Utica Teachers Association (UTA) is urging the district to continue mediation and come to a conclusion. “We have been negotiating steadily we thought things were...
WKTV
2022 graduating class of Corrections Officer Academy announced
UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol announced the 2022 graduating class of the Corrections Officer Academy, Monday. The Sheriff’s Office conducts the training with the help of the Mohawk Valley Police Academy and takes place at Mohawk Valley Community College. The Corrections Academy includes a variety of training that includes, classroom learning, practical exercises, physical fitness training, and military drills.
Oneida County Executive responds to Hochul’s comment on SUNY Poly
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent comments in the Times-Union, it seems as though her plans for the future of Utica are not what anyone was expecting. While a reunification of the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE), and SUNY Albany, is not unexpected – we want to know – what […]
WKTV
City of Utica honors late Patrick Johnson
The basketball courts and Kemble Park in Utica have been dedicated to the late Patrick Johnson, a community advocate and lover of the game who started the Hoops and Dreams program. Kemble Park basketball courts dedicated to late Patrick Johnson. The City of Utica has dedicated the basketball courts at...
WKTV
Food Truck Rally to be held at JFK Middle School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School will be holding a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand will be, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both will be out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
Syracuse University makes historic choice for new board of trustees chair
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University this week named Jeffrey M. Scruggs as the next chair of its Board of Trustees. Scruggs, a longtime executive at the Goldman Sachs investment banking firm in New York City, will become the first person of color to chair the university’s governing body, SU said in a news release. He will succeed current chair Kathleen A. Walters, whose term expires in May 2023.
cnyhomepage.com
Observer-Dispatch employees hold walk out & demand change
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica News Guild members, a union representing journalists, photographers, and other staff at the Utica Observer-Dispatch and the Herkimer Times Telegram, joined over half a dozen other shops at Gannett-owned papers today for a walkout. From layoffs to several positions being left vacant, employees...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Fire Departments called to three different Haz-Mat incidents within a week
SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) has been overwhelmed with calls lately, mitigating multiple fire calls along with three different Haz-Mat incidents within a week. According to the SFD, on October 31 at approximately 3:32 p.m., Syracuse firefighters were called to 109 S. Warren St., the...
Utica’s Nexus Center Will Host Two Of The Areas Most Iconic Brands
We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the Nexus Center, the newest sports tournament destination here in Utica, New York. On top of the anticipated state-of-the-art facilities for sports, events and more, two things are opening inside that you may not know about. Two of the most impactful brands in the Utica area will be featured with spaces of there own.
localsyr.com
Madison County Judge race comes down to voters’ use of write-in line
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The results of Madison County’s court race might not be clear when the polls close on Tuesday. The Board of Elections will be able to report out the number of people who voted for Bradley Moses, the only candidate listed on the ballot, and the total number of write-in votes.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fifteen graduate from Oswego County Regional Police Academy
OSWEGO — Honor, respect, integrity and professionalism. To some, those are just words. But for the 15 new graduates of the Oswego County Regional Police Academy, those words a lot more.
Company news: Qiana Williams, Sunday Kulang and Cory Schad hired by CNY Community Foundation
The Central New York Community Foundation announced three new hires. Qiana Williams joined the organization as program officer. In her role she engages directly with community residents and nonprofit staff to assist in the design and implementation of the Community Foundation’s strategic initiatives and grantmaking. She has an extensive background in education and the arts. She formerly served as curator of public programs at the Everson Museum of Art, education curator at the Community Folk Art Center and humanities educator for the Syracuse City School District.
Volunteer firefighters needed across CNY
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the weekend some mobile homes were destroyed in a fire in Central Square. It was just one of 22 calls firefighters there responded to from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning. Normally, they respond to three to five a day. “With that kind of call volume, it does put a […]
We took 349 photos from the Section III cheerleading championships. Here are 15 of the best
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com’s took loads of photos from the Section III championships Saturday. West Genesee won Class A, while other winners included Indian River (B), Mexico (C), Oriskany (D) and Carthage (coed).
Update: power restored to over 1,000 people in Tully and Otisco
Update as of 10:45 p.m.: Power has been fully restored in Tully and Otisco. Update as of 9 p.m.: 748 people are still without power and power is now expected to be restored at 11 p.m. Tully, N.Y. — Over 1,000 people are without power in Tully and Otisco after...
Pasta over party: Conole, Williams share a meal before squaring off on Election Night (photos)
Syracuse’s beloved Election Day tradition returned on Tuesday with politicians and political candidates gathering to eat together before voting ends. The staff and volunteers at Our Lady of Pompei served 6,000 meatballs and hundreds of spaghetti dinners at the church’s school cafeteria. In a rare bipartisan moment, Democrat...
6-year-old boy hit by pickup in Madison County, taken to Syracuse hospital, deputies say
Nelson, N.Y. — A 6-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Monday after the boy went into a road in Madison County, deputies said. Shortly after 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 2900 block of Dugway Road in the town of Nelson after the boy was hit, according to a news release Tuesday from Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
NY State Police Release ID of Toddler Killed in Plainfield Crash
New York State Police are releasing the names of the toddler who died in a crash Wednesday night, November 2 in Otsego County and the two adults and four other children who were hurt. An updated news release from the New York State Police Troop C headquarters in Sidney reports...
DEC issues $500,000 penalty against Ontario County Landfill owner and operators
Multiple waste services will pay a $500,000 civil penalty for violating the State Environmental Conservation Law and are required to implement comprehensive corrective actions to help prevent future violations at the facility.
