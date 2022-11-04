ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

cnyhomepage.com

Utica Teachers’ Association fighting for contract

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Teachers in the Utica City School District are currently on year 2 without their contract, and that’s why the Utica Teachers Association (UTA) is urging the district to continue mediation and come to a conclusion. “We have been negotiating steadily we thought things were...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

2022 graduating class of Corrections Officer Academy announced

UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol announced the 2022 graduating class of the Corrections Officer Academy, Monday. The Sheriff’s Office conducts the training with the help of the Mohawk Valley Police Academy and takes place at Mohawk Valley Community College. The Corrections Academy includes a variety of training that includes, classroom learning, practical exercises, physical fitness training, and military drills.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

City of Utica honors late Patrick Johnson

The basketball courts and Kemble Park in Utica have been dedicated to the late Patrick Johnson, a community advocate and lover of the game who started the Hoops and Dreams program. Kemble Park basketball courts dedicated to late Patrick Johnson. The City of Utica has dedicated the basketball courts at...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Food Truck Rally to be held at JFK Middle School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School will be holding a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand will be, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both will be out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse University makes historic choice for new board of trustees chair

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University this week named Jeffrey M. Scruggs as the next chair of its Board of Trustees. Scruggs, a longtime executive at the Goldman Sachs investment banking firm in New York City, will become the first person of color to chair the university’s governing body, SU said in a news release. He will succeed current chair Kathleen A. Walters, whose term expires in May 2023.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Observer-Dispatch employees hold walk out & demand change

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica News Guild members, a union representing journalists, photographers, and other staff at the Utica Observer-Dispatch and the Herkimer Times Telegram, joined over half a dozen other shops at Gannett-owned papers today for a walkout. From layoffs to several positions being left vacant, employees...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Utica’s Nexus Center Will Host Two Of The Areas Most Iconic Brands

We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the Nexus Center, the newest sports tournament destination here in Utica, New York. On top of the anticipated state-of-the-art facilities for sports, events and more, two things are opening inside that you may not know about. Two of the most impactful brands in the Utica area will be featured with spaces of there own.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Qiana Williams, Sunday Kulang and Cory Schad hired by CNY Community Foundation

The Central New York Community Foundation announced three new hires. Qiana Williams joined the organization as program officer. In her role she engages directly with community residents and nonprofit staff to assist in the design and implementation of the Community Foundation’s strategic initiatives and grantmaking. She has an extensive background in education and the arts. She formerly served as curator of public programs at the Everson Museum of Art, education curator at the Community Folk Art Center and humanities educator for the Syracuse City School District.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Volunteer firefighters needed across CNY

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the weekend some mobile homes were destroyed in a fire in Central Square. It was just one of 22 calls firefighters there responded to from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning. Normally, they respond to three to five a day. “With that kind of call volume, it does put a […]
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
