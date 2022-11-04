Read full article on original website
Heidi Marie Krone
4d ago
Jcrew is hiring …. Extra money for peak season!! Leave now and work through holidays instead of being laid off. I’m so sorry for these families .
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
Related
thefabricator.com
Virginia MetalFab moves to new location
Virginia MetalFab, a manufacturer of metal parts and assemblies for companies in the energy, utilities, transportation, and technology industries, is moving its operations to an 800,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Appomattox, Va. The company will host an open house at its new location Dec. 9. The manufacturer also is upgrading its...
wfxrtv.com
BBB warns of online shopping scams
With the holiday season approaching, it's important to remember that no one is immune to scams. The Better Business Bureau urges people to be cautious while shopping online. With the holiday season approaching, it's important to remember that no one is immune to scams. The Better Business Bureau urges people to be cautious while shopping online.
wfirnews.com
A community safety organization expands outside Roanoke
The CEO of The Peacemakers organization in Roanoke – which along with other local agencies works to reduce gun violence – says they are branching out to Lynchburg. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
cbs19news
Shops at Stonefield announces outdoor refreshment area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are old enough to imbibe can now move between businesses in part of the Shops at Stonefield. There is now a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area there, which allows people to go into an establishment that sells alcoholic drinks and get one to go in a special DORA cup.
cbs19news
JAUNT reporting problems with phones
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are trying to get in touch with JAUNT may be having some issues on Tuesday morning. According to an email, the organization is having intermittent issues with its phone system. People can still call the main number at (434) 296-3184, and if they...
WDBJ7.com
Modine Manufacturing expands Rockbridge facility, creating jobs
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Modine Manufacturing transformed the Rockbridge building from a warehouse to a full-scale production facility. The company produces data center chillers and has operated in Virginia since 1963. “You know there’s so much data. There’s so much cloud services and so many things like that. And everything...
Danville Utilities warning of solicitor scam
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville Utilities is warning the community of a solicitation scam where a person will actually show up at the door pretending to be with the company. The utility company says that a person will show up at the door and falsely claim to be an energy specialist acting with the company. […]
wfxrtv.com
Vinton fire cause estimated $50,000 in damages
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, a fire that happened on Sunday morning caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages. They say the fire started in the Town of Vinton, at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue. Reports...
theroanoker.com
New Owner, Same Great Place
Local Roots celebrates multiple Dining Awards wins, as well as a new owner to herald them into a new year of local ingredients and favorite menu items. Platinum: Best Healthy Eating, Best Farm to Table Menu. Gold: Best Vegetarian Menu, Best Brunch, Best Brunch Drinks. Silver: Best Fried Chicken, Best...
WSET
Yankee Candle owner to close Forest factory just before the new year, leaving many jobless
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Another company in Central Virginia will be closing up shop and conducting a large layoff just before the new year. According to the Virginia Unemployment Commission's Warn Notice page, Newell Brands will be closing their Yankee Candle Co. Inc. factory in Forest. The Forest factory...
WSLS
Red kettle stolen from The Salvation Army of Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – The Salvation Army of Danville told 10 News that one of its red kettles was stolen Monday afternoon (Nov.7). The organization says it happened outside the Belk department store in Danville Mall. Fortunately, the kettle worker was not physically injured in the incident. The Red Kettle...
Virginia Department of Forestry plants over 8 tons of acorns in Augusta
According to a tweet from the department, more than eight tons of acorns have been planted this fall. A year from now, those acorns are expected to turn into nearly 1.5 million oak tree seedlings.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action after school threats
In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action …. In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. WFXR’s Kelsey Jean-Baptiste Keeps an eye...
theroanoker.com
The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience
Blue Cow Ice Cream celebrates another platinum win, in addition to statewide expansion and community outpouring of support. Co-owners Carolyn and Jason Kiser have had a busy year full of ice cream. Blue Cow Ice Cream is officially a beloved state business, with locations in the four cities of Roanoke, Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Richmond (plus a recently-announced fifth location in Richmond area West Short Pump). We like to think they’d be hard-pressed to find more enthusiastic fans than right here in their hometown, especially as readers have consistently awarded Blue Cow Ice Cream a platinum winner for Best Ice Cream, including in this year’s Dining Awards.
K & W cafeteria offers customers a Thanksgiving Day special
An alternative to cooking a big Thanksgiving day meal. Many Baby Boomers grew up with large families that had Thanksgiving traditions for decades where they would get together. K&W cafeteria offers an alternative for those who desire to get together the fourth Thursday in November. My husband and our children and I would eat an afternoon meal with my mom and grandmother along with my brothers. We would then head out at about 6:30 7 pm to have dinner at my mother-in-law's house where eight or ten other relatives would gather.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball jackpot
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion as of Monday night, the highest in its history. “People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke.
WSLS
New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park
ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
Tennessee Tribune
Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge
The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
theroanoker.com
The Best ‘Za in Town
Hard work, generous customers and “the best cheese available” are just a few reasons why Grace’s Pizza is your favorite in the region. When it comes to your favorite pizza places in the region, the readers have spoken, awarding Grace’s Pizza platinum for Best Pizza in the 2023 reader dining awards. Located in Grandin Village, this spot is a neighborhood staple, offering appetizers and sandwiches in addition to classic and custom pizzas made from scratch.
Comments / 13