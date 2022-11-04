Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC has been included on the list of “Best Law Firms” in the U.S. News – Best Lawyers ® rankings.

It is Election Day! If you haven’t already mailed in your ballot or taken advantage of Early Voting, today is the time to get out and vote! Click here to review your polling location. As is the case in every election, the outcome is determined by the people who engage in the process. Your vote is your voice, so use it today at the polls. As a business owner or manager, please encourage your employees to vote today and allow them time during the workday to participate. Don’t let any inclement weather deter you!

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO