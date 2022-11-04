Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC has been included on the list of “Best Law Firms” in the U.S. News – Best Lawyers ® rankings.

Read full article on original website
CEO MESSAGE: Moving Business Forward
It is Election Day! If you haven’t already mailed in your ballot or taken advantage of Early Voting, today is the time to get out and vote! Click here to review your polling location. As is the case in every election, the outcome is determined by the people who engage in the process. Your vote is your voice, so use it today at the polls. As a business owner or manager, please encourage your employees to vote today and allow them time during the workday to participate. Don’t let any inclement weather deter you!
The Boca Raton Tower Reopens Following a Stunning Transformation
Tower, a luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied resort, is reimagined for travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, celebrates the opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that provides an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower, situated next to the newly constructed Harborside Pool Club, showcases expansive suites, breathtaking vistas, and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for families and travelers of all ages.
Fort Lauderdale’s ABRA Gallery to Celebrate Hessam Abrishami During Next Exhibition
The latest work of world-renowned painter to be displayed during Hessam ‘Forever’ opening November 19. Fort Lauderdale, FL — The ABRA Gallery, 713 Las Olas Blvd., is pleased to announce the upcoming exhibition Hessam “Forever,” featuring recent art from Hessam Abrishami. Works from the prolific...
FPL’s Manatee Lagoon Kicks Off the 2022-2023 Manatee Season with a Weekend Celebration and New Offerings
Center returns to seven days a week operations to accommodate busy manatee season. Riviera Beach, FL – As the Sunshine State anticipates the return of its favorite marine mammal to local waterways, Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center® kicks off manatee season with a free, family-friendly weekend celebration, complete with a variety of activities, exhibitors and more.
Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County in effect due to Subtropical Storm Nicole
A hurricane watch is now in effect Monday for all of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole pushes west toward the Sunshine State. According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is located 495 miles east of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, moving northwest at 9 miles per hour.
The Symphonia’s 2022-23 Concert Season Kickoff Is Down to “Earth”
Boca Raton, FL — The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, will present the second concert in its ‘Inspired, Naturally’ season on Sunday, December 4, at 3 p.m. at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton. Each concert within the series is inspired by one of the earth’s natural elements, and the theme for this performance is ‘EARTH.’ Alastair Willis will be principal conductor and Kinman Azmeh will be the clarinet soloist. Kinan Azmeh was recently nominated by President Biden for the US National Council for the Arts.
