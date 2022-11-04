Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Five baseless 2022 election conspiracy theories, fact-checked
False claims and conspiracy theories about voting and the election process swirled on social media as Americans cast their ballots on Tuesday. The disinformation was driven by Republicans. Former President Donald Trump and other prominent right-wing figures seized on technical problems in some key states to baselessly suggest there had been intentional malfeasance. Trump also made a baseless claim of mass voter fraud.
Blumenthal wins 3rd Senate term, fends off Trump-backed Levy
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has won a third term in Washington, fending off a challenge from first-time candidate Leora Levy. Levy, a Republican National Committee member, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, a move that helped her score an upset primary victory in August. Blumenthal, a veteran Democratic politician in Connecticut, portrayed Levy as a risk to abortion rights in Connecticut and a rubber stamp for GOP policies. The senator was able to successfully deflect Levy’s accusations that he and President Joe Biden are responsible for the nation’s high rate of inflation and other economic challenges facing voters. Blumenthal, who is seeking a third term, has cast Levy as a risk to abortion rights.
House select committee has interviewed the driver of Trump’s vehicle on January 6
The House select committee investigating January 6 on Monday interviewed the driver of then-President Donald Trump’s presidential vehicle on the day of the US Capitol attack, multiple sources tell CNN. In recent days, the panel has interviewed a growing number of Secret Service agents and officials as part of...
Sarah Sanders aims to go from Trump spokeswoman to governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Sanders is poised to make the leap from Donald Trump’s spokeswoman to Arkansas’ next governor. The former White House press secretary hopes to win the office her father once held and become the first woman elected Arkansas governor. Sanders, a Republican, is heavily favored against Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race. They’re trying to succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is leaving office because of term limits. Sanders would become the most high profile former Trump official in office if she wins the race. Arkansas is a predominantly Republican state where Trump remains popular.
Voters casting final ballots to determine control of House, Senate and 36 governor races
Polls have closed in more than two dozen states in a midterm election dominated by anxiety over inflation and high gas prices that will determine control of the narrowly divided House and Senate, as well as governor’s mansions across the country. Republicans are increasingly confident of winning the House...
Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Republicans have knocked off one of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia who faced tough reelection bids in a midterm election season where the GOP sought to regain control of the House of Representatives. Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, a state senator, defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria Tuesday in a district centered in Virginia Beach that was tweaked in redistricting to make it more favorable to the GOP. But Abigail Spanberger won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a 7th District seat that the GOP had made one of its top national targets. And another Democratic incumbent, Jennifer Wexton, fended off Republican Hung Cao in Virginia’s 10th District, which is centered in the outer suburbs of the nation’s capital.
Trump: My endorsements made Ron DeSantis
President Trump spoke exclusively to NewsNation about DeSantis, midterms and election integrity. Full interview with Markie Martin airs 6 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. CT.
Biden’s next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s presidency is set for profound changes no matter what the midterm elections finally show. In public, Biden professed optimism, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that “we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people.” In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress. Control of Congress was still hanging in the balance on Wednesday morning, but returns pointed to surprising Democratic strength as the party notched victories in key races. Biden is expected to speak later Wednesday about the election.
The votes have been cast. Now comes the race to finish counting — and the potential legal fights
Election workers are tabulating ballots in key states that will determine the balance of power in Congress as well as more than three dozen statehouses. Because of differing laws, some states have tallied nearly all their ballots — while others may not finish for several days. States are preparing...
Exit polls: High inflation dominates voters’ views in the midterm elections
Soaring prices were top of mind for voters as they cast ballots in this year’s midterm elections, according to the preliminary results of the national and state exit polls conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research. Nearly a third of voters said inflation was the issue...
GOP Reps Miller, Mooney soar to reelection in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives in West Virginia have easily overcome challengers to keep their seats in the deep red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller defeated lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates on Tuesday in a state controlled by Republicans at every level of government. West Virginia hasn’t elected a Democrat to the House since 2012, and was one of only two states where former President Donald Trump won every county in 2016 and in 2020. In Tuesday’s race, Mooney faced former Morgantown city councilor Democrat Barry Wendell. Miller faced challenges from Democrat Lacy Watson and Independent Belinda Fox-Spencer.
Ron DeSantis will win reelection as Florida governor, CNN projects
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida’s hard-charging Republican leader who became a household name during the pandemic, will win a second term leading the Sunshine State, CNN projects, a development that will almost immediately turn the focus of his future to 2024. “We not only won election, we have rewritten the...
Federal judge dismisses Vindman witness intimidation lawsuit against Giuliani and Trump Jr.
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from star Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman, who had accused Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and former Trump White House staffers of smearing him so that he lost his federal job. Vindman alleged in his lawsuit earlier this year that Giuliani, Trump Jr.,...
Midterm Elections 2022 Live Updates | Voters make their voices heard across the Triangle
These hot races in North Carolina could impact Senate and House control in Washington.
Challenged by Demings, Florida’s Rubio seeks 3rd Senate term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is seeking a third term and facing Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings as the GOP tries to take back control of the narrowly divided Senate. Rubio had relatively easy paths to his first two Senate victories. This year he faces Demings, a third-term congresswoman who prominently features her background as a police officer and Orlando’s first female police chief. If she wins, she would be Florida’s first Black senator. Rubio has run a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues such as spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border.
Veteran Murray and newcomer Smiley battle for US Senate seat
Republican Tiffany Smiley is seeking to oust U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, a Democratic stalwart who has gone from the upstart “mom in tennis” shoes to one of her party’s most powerful officeholders in her nearly 30 years in the Senate. Smiley has repeatedly attacked Murray’s tenure and stature in the Senate during the campaign as the pair argued over abortion, crime and inflation during the run-up to Tuesday’s election. Murray won her first campaign for the Senate in 1992, a suburban parent motivated to run in part by the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Justice Clarence Thomas. She and others felt the senators treated Anita Hill, who had accused Thomas of sexual harassment, unfairly. Murray has again made women’s rights a signature of her campaign.
7 things to watch for in Tuesday’s midterm elections
The 2022 midterms have arrived, as voters across the nation decide who will set the agenda in Washington and in statehouses across the country for the next two years — and who will set the ground rules for 2024. The House and Senate, where Democrats currently hold narrow majorities,...
Colorado’s Boebert seeks reelection; new district a toss-up
DENVER (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid for a second term and a toss-up race in a new congressional district could equalize or reverse Democrats’ current 4-3 edge in the state’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives. Boebert is a far-right Republican and supporter of former President Donald Trump. She is being challenged by Adam Frisch, a conservative Democrat and former city councilman in Aspen, Colorado. Colorado’s GOP also hopes to pick up a seat in the new 8th Congressional District, a swing district created by redistricting from the state’s population growth. In Denver’s suburban 7th district, Republican Erik Aadland, an oil and gas industry veteran, faces liberal state Sen. Brittany Pettersen. The remaining incumbents in Colorado are heavily favored to win.
Democrat Schatz re-elected to US Senate from Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii voters are sending incumbent U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz back to Congress for another six-year term. They selected Schatz over Republican state Rep. Bob McDermott in Tuesday’s general election. Schatz was heavily favored to win the race in Democratic Party-dominated Hawaii. The candidates did not debate, and Schatz didn’t do much visible campaigning. Last month, Schatz traveled to Arizona to campaign on behalf of his Senate colleague Mark Kelly, a Democrat who is battling a close race for re-election against Republican Blake Masters. McDermott has served 16 years in the state House of Representatives, where he is currently assistant minority leader.
Meet the history-makers of the 2022 midterm elections
While the overall midterm election results may not be known for hours or even days in some spots, candidates from both parties are already celebrating historic victories. Heading into Election Day, both parties were looking to diversify their ranks of elected officials, both in Congress and beyond, and they appear on track to do so.
