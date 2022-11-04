Read full article on original website
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white...
Gov. Ricketts: Military Service - The Cornerstone of a Free Republic
Throughout our state’s history, Nebraskans have made it a priority to honor our veterans. In fact, our appreciation is built into the very foundation of our State Capitol building. One hundred years ago, in 1922, a military parade escorted veterans to the site of today’s State Capitol in Lincoln...
Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever
LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted this week.
Upland hunters find variable success on opening weekend
Hunters returned to rural Nebraska the weekend of Oct. 29 for the 2022 upland bird hunting season opener and found variable success. Based on field reports from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission staff and law enforcement, pheasant hunters had the greatest success in parts of northeast and south-central Nebraska, including the Rainwater Basin. Many hunters also found good numbers of quail, especially throughout their core range in south-central and southeastern Nebraska.
An Election Day cheat sheet from the Nebraska Examiner
OMAHA — Tuesday is Election Day in Nebraska, a civic test that political nerds who love to vote have been preparing for since at least January. Others are just now tuning in, the voters who keep politics at an arm’s length until the last minute. For them (and...
Gov. Ricketts to receive Order of the Rising Sun Award from Japan
Governor Pete Ricketts will be honored by the Government of Japan with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, for his work to strengthen the relationship between Nebraska and Japan. Gov. Ricketts will travel to Japan to accept the award at a presentation ceremony held at the Imperial Palace on November 9, 2022. The Order of the Rising Sun is the Government of Japan’s oldest national decoration, dating back to 1875, and one of the highest honors bestowed on international leaders by the country. It is awarded to individuals who have displayed especially meritorious service in building mutually beneficial ties with Japan.
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded. Marijuana farms, manufacturers and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put...
Ricketts: Leading the way to cleaner, more affordable, American-made fuel
There’s no reason why the U.S. should be reliant on authoritarian regimes like Iran, Russia, and Venezuela to supply the fuel we need. We have more than enough resources to restore our energy independence and bring fuel prices down. In Nebraska, we’re doing our part to grow biofuels production right here in America’s Heartland.
Nebraska: What to expect on election night
While Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district in the last 15 years and is the state’s only consistently competitive U.S. House seat. It is currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a...
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma say at least one person has died as tornadoes ravaged areas of that state and neighboring Texas, leaving some people trapped and dozens of homes in ruins. The twisters Friday destroyed large portions of the town of Idabel in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, flattening a church, restaurant and medical center. Officials confirm at least one death in that county. Meanwhile, 50 homes were reported damaged or destroyed in Lamar County, Texas, where at least two dozen people are reported injured, two critically.
Nebraskans could get ‘unexpected’ help for high heating costs
OMAHA — Nebraska will get an “unexpected” boost of nearly $9 million in federal funding for a home energy program that helps financially strapped households, a state agency spokesperson said Friday. The Biden Administration this week announced that $4.5 billion is being distributed nationally to help Americans...
Hospital investigated for allegedly denying an emergency abortion
In late October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened an investigation at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri, under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, department spokesperson Lisa Cox told KHN. It was authorized by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which contracts with state agencies to conduct EMTALA surveys.
Good, bad, ugly: Nebraskans facing deluge of political mail
LINCOLN — No central clearinghouse counts the number of political mailers clogging Nebraska mailboxes during election season. But candidates say direct mail has increased during a record year of spending on state and local races. Mail numbers jumped this spring during the state’s costliest-ever Republican primary for governor, political...
Allo commits to continued support of employees serving in Guard, Reserves
On Thursday, ALLO signed another Statement of Support for the Nebraska ESGR at the Readiness Center in North Platte, NE. Previously, a Statement of Support was signed in 2018 in partnership with Nelnet. By signing the statement, ALLO pledges that they will continue to comply with the Uniformed Services Employment...
Nebraska's Sasse OK'd as president of University of Florida
Board of Governors will have to approve Sasse’s position. The University of Florida’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to approve Nebraska’s U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as the new president to lead Florida’s flagship institution, despite weeks of outcry, questions about the senator’s political views, and an air of secrecy around the search process that led to his candidacy.
Respiratory illnesses among very young increases in Neb.
LINCOLN — Health officials in Nebraska’s two largest counties are reporting notable increases in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported outbreaks in at least 13 local child care facilities, while a spokesman with the Douglas County Health Department reported more than 250 cases last week, a new high for the year.
Ricketts expresses some interest in soon-vacant Senate seat
LINCOLN — Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts is expressing some interest, for the first time publicly, in being appointed to the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Ben Sasse, the political website Politico is reporting. In a story posted Thursday by Politico, Ricketts expressed fondness for the Senate. Senate...
Wind Cave National Park to close Route 5 for maintenance
WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – National Park Service (NPS) Route 5, a gravel road in Wind Cave National Park’s backcountry, will be closed for several months this winter for the laying and grading of new gravel base material. NPS Route 5 is a scenic route along the...
