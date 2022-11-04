Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
11/7 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
wpsdlocal6.com
11/8 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- Obion Central's Johnny Light was voted as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Light ran for 323 yards and scored 5 touchdowns in a playoff win at Melrose.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Paducah teen found safe
Paducah Police said Luke Pace was located and is safe. The Paducah Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. Luke Pace was last seen in the 200 block of Mohawk Drive in Paducah. Pace is a black male, 5'8" and 146 pounds with black hair...
wpsdlocal6.com
Coleman Tri-County Services joins 66th annual Telethon of Stars
HARRISBURG, IL — The 66th Annual Telethon of Stars is happening this Saturday. As we get closer to the big event, WPSD Local 6 is introducing you to some of the people and organizations benefiting from your donations. This year, we're adding another local group to the roster: Coleman Tri-County Services.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wilson, Henderson, Smith, and Guess to serve as next Paducah City Commission members
PADUCAH — The next Paducah City Commission has been decided. The next four commissioners are Sandra Wilson, Raynarldo Henderson, David Guess and Buz Smith. They'll make up the elected body for the next two-year term. Sandra Wilson will serve as mayor pro tem in her sixth term on the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 9, 2022
Mr. Loretz Leon Ramseur, Jr., 74 of Murray, KY, formerly of NC, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House surrounded by his loved ones. Leon was born on February 10, 1948, to Loretz Leon Ramseur and Sara Margaret Kornegay Ramseur, in Charlotte, NC.
wpsdlocal6.com
Dog seriously injured in Paducah, sheriff's office seeking information
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding an injured dog found underneath the John Puryear overpass. Deputies say the dog was found on the railroad tracks near Division St. on Nov. 4, when a railyard worker notified animal control about the animal. Deputies say the...
Hundreds of nails popping tires on Stewart County road
A country road in Stewart Country has become incredibly dangerous ever since someone recently started dropping hundreds of sharp nails on the road. It's a mystery who's doing this, but neighbors said they know one thing: they are sick of blowing out their tires.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 11/08/2022
PADUCAH — Mild morning with some sprinkles possible. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon.
walls102.com
Ky officials warn of ‘slick smelly’ chicken guts spill
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials on Friday warned motorists to avoid a portion U.S. Highway 62 where chicken offal spilled along the roadway. Offal is typically made up of all the non-edible portions of a bird, like the feathers, fat, blood, bone, organs and certain parts such as the heads and feet.
KFVS12
Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7. With this in mind, motorists should look...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police bomb squad trains with Coast Guard
Members of the Paducah Police Department Bomb Squad recently participated in a joint training exercise with the U.S. Coast Guard. The exercise was to help prepare them for emergencies on the Ohio River. The drills were attended by a number of first responders from the region and focused on scenarios...
wpsdlocal6.com
Voters choose Jaime Green as next judge executive in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, KY — Voters have chosen Republican Jaime Green to serve as the next judge executive for Lyon County. Green received 2,488 votes, over Democrat Terry McKinney's 738. That means Green will replace current Judge Executive Wade White, who opted not to run for reelection. For more election...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Indecent Exposure
A Hopkinsville man was charged with indecent exposure after an incident on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for an unknown problem and found 62-year-old Timothy Pettus bleeding from the head after he got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend and fell off the porch.
wpsdlocal6.com
Write-in candidate wins Marion, Kentucky, mayoral race
MARION, KY — A write-in candidate has won the race for mayor of Marion, Kentucky. D'Anna Browning received 348 votes in Tuesday's election. That means she was able to defeat both candidates whose names appeared on the ballot: Donald Arflack, who received 231 votes, and Austin Valentine Jr., who received 117 votes.
westkentuckystar.com
High-speed pursuit in Graves County nets Paducah man
A Monday evening pursuit from Symsonia to Lowes in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy was parked in front of Symsonia Elementary when just before 6:30 p.m someone got the deputy's attention to report a vehicle driven by someone they thought might be intoxicated.
'It’s another day to dream': Multiple winning tickets sold in Kentucky as Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9B
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though no one took home Saturday night’s historic Powerball prize, now worth $1.9 billion, there were four big winners in Kentucky. Kentucky Lottery officials said two tickets sold in Benton and Midway matched all five white ball numbers but no Powerball. Those tickets won the game’s second prize of $1 million. However, they said the Benton ticket added the Power Play feature and doubled their prize to $2 million.
wpsdlocal6.com
Livingston County Schools cancels classes due to illness
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County Schools canceled classes for all schools on Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness among staff and students. The district posted the announcement on its website Sunday. School is also canceled for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday, Nov. 9.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
Comments / 0