Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Have You Tried Michigan’s OTHER Signature Drink?
When you ask people what the signature drink of Michigan is, you're likely to get one of three answers... But what if I told you there was a frozen drink option that is not only amazing, but seemingly impossible to find on the west side of the state? It's called:
8 Crazy & Hilarious Street Names In Michigan That Will Have You Laughing!
With town names like Bad Axe, Hell, Ontonagon, and more, it should not surprise you that there are even crazier street names. If you need a little serotonin to get you through your workday, I definitely have that for you. No Name Road (Ludington, Michigan) This road name is quite...
A Picture is Worth 1000 Words These Michigan Pictures Worth $31 Million
They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. These two pictures that burned up in a fire at a Michigan home are worth $31 million. The phrase "a picture is worth a thousand words" has been around since 1911. The phrase was actually plagiarized and paraphrased from a 1906 quote from Henrik Ibsen who said, "a thousand words leave not the same deep impression as does a single deed."
Michigan’s Most Popular Women’s Hairstyle For 2022 Is The Most Basic Thing Ever
Throughout all time, our hair and different hairstyles have explained so much about the time and era we were living in. You can tell a lot about a person's personality and style choices through their hairstyle choices. Plus, it is a common trend that when people go through traumatic experiences,...
Time Is Running Out To Update Your Regular Michigan Driver’s License
After extending the deadline due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the DHS is reminding Michigan license holders that their regular licenses must be updated for access to federal facilities. What is the deadline to update my Michigan license to the enhanced license?. The deadline for Michigan drivers or State ID...
Can You Believe That This Is How Much Wine We Actually Drink In Michigan?
As a wine connoisseur, I understand the need for a (full) glass of wine. You know that old saying... A glass of wine a day keeps the doctor away... Even though Michigan, specifically Grand Rapids, is known for its love and appreciation for beer, wine is still a beloved pastime.
‘Hail to the Victims:’ Attorney Claims Michigan Player Was First To Swing Helmet, Throw Punch In Tunnel Fight With MSU
An attorney retained by one of the eight Michigan State football players suspended following the tunnel fight after the MSU at Michigan game on Oct. 29 alleges U-M incited the incident with physical violence. David D. Diamond, a Los Angeles-based criminal-defense attorney and MSU alumnus, made those claims Tuesday in...
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Pays Tribute To Deceased Detroit Area FX Artist
Last week, people from the state of Michigan and many artists around the nation mourned the loss of Laney Chantel, who passed away from an accidental overdose of prescription medicine which was brought on by a massive anxiety attack. Faygoluvers and many others shared their love for her, as she had a massive impact on MANY artists and public figures. They shared the unfortunate news and a statement brought forth by Laney's family:
Blake Harms Returns to W. Michigan to Join Storm Team 8
WOOD TV 8's team of meteorologists is adding another person to become the largest weather forecasting team in West Michigan. The new addition to the team just happens to be a native of the West Michigan area. Meteorologist Blake Harms grew up in West Michigan, living in Hudsonville. Blake says...
Michigan, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
Well, you might want to reconsider that collar color. If you have a pup in your life or are just a lover of doggies, you may need to know this information. Dog collars and leashes serve to not only protect a dog and other people. They can help us know whether a dog wants affection, has special needs, or what it's reaction could be when a stranger or a child is near.
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
Way To Go Faygo On Celebrating 115 Years of Making Pop In Detroit
Michigan is known for the Great Lakes, its cherries, and apples, making automobiles, and Faygo. Happy Birthday Faygo who has been making pop in Detroit for 115 years. Like the Faygo song says, "remember when you were a kid." If you're a Michigander then odds are you have a Faygo memory while growing up in the Mitten state.
Cannabis Is Back On The Ballot In Some West Michigan Towns
As I predicted back in 2018, communities that first said, "NO" to legalized cannabis are having second thoughts. In the 2018 midterm elections, Michigan residents voted to approve recreational marijuana sales in the state. However, the law allowed for local communities to make their own call as to whether dispensaries could operate in their jurisdictions.
Seven Iconic Michigan Items You Could Splurge on if You won the $1.6B Powerball
It's nice to dream. Just think of the things you could buy if you won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. Here are seven 'Pure Michigan' things you could buy with your fortune and still have a little left over. Some folks say it's a curse to win an enormous lottery...
Son of Cheap Trick Member Filling in for Rick Nielsen After ‘Minor Procedure’
Cheap Trick are once again keeping it in the family, as guitarist Rick Nielsen will be stepping away from the road for this coming week due to undergoing "a minor procedure." But in his place will be Robin Taylor Zander sitting in on guitar for the group. The band delivered...
Election Day Freebies: Deals You Can Grab With your ‘I Voted’ Sticker in West Michigan on November 8th
I want to find the only person in West Michigan who isn't aware that the midterm elections are this Tuesday, November 8th. Between billboards, yard signs, and ads galore, you probably already have a strong opinion on who or what you plan to vote for. And while the midterm elections...
Two Lions Rookies Did Something That Hasn’t Happened Since 1952
Bringing back the 1950s may not be a bad thing for the Detroit Lions, whose last title was 1957. Kerby Joseph And Aidan Hutchinson Both Intercepted Passes Sunday. Rookie defensive back Kerby Joseph and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson both intercepted passes in Sunday's 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers, marking the first time two rookies have stolen passes in the same game for the Lions since 1952.
Did You Know You Can Cut Down A $5 Christmas Tree From These Michigan Forests?
If you listen closely, you can probably hear the faint jingling of silver bells somewhere nearby. Christmas is on the way, and while a lot of people choose to wait until after Thanksgiving to start decorating you could be rewarded for rushing the season. You have a lot of options...
Did The Detroit Lions Get the Calls For Once in Sunday’s Game?
In the Detroit Lion's win over the Green Bay Packers, it seemed for once the penalties seemed to go in their favor. When the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers over the weekend the team went from a 1-6 record to a 2-6 record. That would mean in order for the Lions to get a wild card into the playoffs, they would have to win every game left in the season, and Green Bay and the Chicago Bears would have to lose all their games for the rest of the season. All 3 of those things happening at the same time are not likely but a win is a win.
This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Food Trend On TikTok
If you have yet to make Michigan's most popular food trend on TikTok, give it a whirl this weekend. This trend is not dangerous, and if you have kids - they will absolutely be in awe of this tasty treat if you do add in the suggested food coloring (do it).
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0