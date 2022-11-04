ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have You Tried Michigan’s OTHER Signature Drink?

When you ask people what the signature drink of Michigan is, you're likely to get one of three answers... But what if I told you there was a frozen drink option that is not only amazing, but seemingly impossible to find on the west side of the state? It's called:
A Picture is Worth 1000 Words These Michigan Pictures Worth $31 Million

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. These two pictures that burned up in a fire at a Michigan home are worth $31 million. The phrase "a picture is worth a thousand words" has been around since 1911. The phrase was actually plagiarized and paraphrased from a 1906 quote from Henrik Ibsen who said, "a thousand words leave not the same deep impression as does a single deed."
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Pays Tribute To Deceased Detroit Area FX Artist

Last week, people from the state of Michigan and many artists around the nation mourned the loss of Laney Chantel, who passed away from an accidental overdose of prescription medicine which was brought on by a massive anxiety attack. Faygoluvers and many others shared their love for her, as she had a massive impact on MANY artists and public figures. They shared the unfortunate news and a statement brought forth by Laney's family:
Blake Harms Returns to W. Michigan to Join Storm Team 8

WOOD TV 8's team of meteorologists is adding another person to become the largest weather forecasting team in West Michigan. The new addition to the team just happens to be a native of the West Michigan area. Meteorologist Blake Harms grew up in West Michigan, living in Hudsonville. Blake says...
Michigan, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately

Well, you might want to reconsider that collar color. If you have a pup in your life or are just a lover of doggies, you may need to know this information. Dog collars and leashes serve to not only protect a dog and other people. They can help us know whether a dog wants affection, has special needs, or what it's reaction could be when a stranger or a child is near.
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan

Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
Way To Go Faygo On Celebrating 115 Years of Making Pop In Detroit

Michigan is known for the Great Lakes, its cherries, and apples, making automobiles, and Faygo. Happy Birthday Faygo who has been making pop in Detroit for 115 years. Like the Faygo song says, "remember when you were a kid." If you're a Michigander then odds are you have a Faygo memory while growing up in the Mitten state.
Cannabis Is Back On The Ballot In Some West Michigan Towns

As I predicted back in 2018, communities that first said, "NO" to legalized cannabis are having second thoughts. In the 2018 midterm elections, Michigan residents voted to approve recreational marijuana sales in the state. However, the law allowed for local communities to make their own call as to whether dispensaries could operate in their jurisdictions.
Two Lions Rookies Did Something That Hasn’t Happened Since 1952

Bringing back the 1950s may not be a bad thing for the Detroit Lions, whose last title was 1957. Kerby Joseph And Aidan Hutchinson Both Intercepted Passes Sunday. Rookie defensive back Kerby Joseph and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson both intercepted passes in Sunday's 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers, marking the first time two rookies have stolen passes in the same game for the Lions since 1952.
Did The Detroit Lions Get the Calls For Once in Sunday’s Game?

In the Detroit Lion's win over the Green Bay Packers, it seemed for once the penalties seemed to go in their favor. When the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers over the weekend the team went from a 1-6 record to a 2-6 record. That would mean in order for the Lions to get a wild card into the playoffs, they would have to win every game left in the season, and Green Bay and the Chicago Bears would have to lose all their games for the rest of the season. All 3 of those things happening at the same time are not likely but a win is a win.
