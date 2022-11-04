Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Season Preview: No. 14 Buckeyes begin season with something to proveThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
614now.com
Popular national burger chain coming to 15th & High
While Smashburger has lost two of its three Columbus-area locations in recent years, another one is on the way to a prominent local development. According to records filed with the City of Columbus, a new Smashburger location is coming to 15 E. 15th St., STE B110, within the University District’s 15+High development.
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Indiana
You can watch Ryan Day’s postgame comments after the Buckeyes win over Northwestern in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Indiana at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers will meet at 12 p.m. in the penultimate […]
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend
Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo
Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
High school football regional quarterfinals scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football playoffs roll into week two for the regional quarterfinals as teams continue their quest to winning a state championship. Below is a look at the games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Regional Quarterfinal games on FFN Gahanna at Bradley […]
614now.com
The second Weenie Wonder location is coming; Here’s where it will be located and when it hopes to open
Earlier this year, Rise Brands launched its very first food concept with the nostalgia-driven hot dog spot and milkshake spot, Weenie Wonder, which is located in Bridge Park. And before the year ends, it appears that Weenie Wonder is ready to begin work on its second location. According to documents...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2 of playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the second round of games. 10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Pickerington Central as they host Pickerington North for Game of the Week. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan. Watch...
614now.com
Long-standing New York-style pizzeria opening express location in German Village area
Pizzano’s, which has served up New York-style pizza and Stromboli to Columbus for over a decade, currently only operates one location, at 2460 Cassady Ave. on the City’s northeast side. Now, Pizzano’s Express is coming to the near south side. According to Abdullah Blata–a co-owner of both...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Overrated? Ohio State's unimpressive win over Northwestern draws strong social media reaction
The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0), ranked second in the College Football playoff, had a much-tougher-than-expected challenge from the Northwestern Wildcats (1-8) before eventually closing out the game in the fourth quarter and winning 21-7. While the weather was certainly a factor, there were no excuses for the Buckeyes failing to...
614now.com
Here’s why Schmidt’s Sausage Haus is on this year’s midterm election ballot
No, Schmidt’s Sausage Haus is not running for Governor, but the long-standing German Village restaurant will still appear on next week’s midterm ballot for one Columbus precinct. Currently, Schmidt’s is forbidden from selling wine and spirits on Sundays, but they’re trying to change this. “It’s not...
614now.com
Galla Park Steak releases update after car crashes into restaurant
After a car crashed into Galla Park Steak Wednesday evening, the Short North restaurant is currently in the process of picking up the pieces. This morning, Galla Park released a statement to its social media accounts to keep patrons up to date on what’s in store for the restaurant in the near future.
Comments / 0