Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Popular national burger chain coming to 15th & High

While Smashburger has lost two of its three Columbus-area locations in recent years, another one is on the way to a prominent local development. According to records filed with the City of Columbus, a new Smashburger location is coming to 15 E. 15th St., STE B110, within the University District’s 15+High development.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State announces kickoff time against Indiana

You can watch Ryan Day’s postgame comments after the Buckeyes win over Northwestern in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Indiana at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers will meet at 12 p.m. in the penultimate […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend

Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo

Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Galla Park Steak releases update after car crashes into restaurant

After a car crashed into Galla Park Steak Wednesday evening, the Short North restaurant is currently in the process of picking up the pieces. This morning, Galla Park released a statement to its social media accounts to keep patrons up to date on what’s in store for the restaurant in the near future.

