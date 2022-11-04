ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, PA

‘Endless Mountains Christmas’ provides guide to holiday fun

Times Leader
 4 days ago
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were guests of honor at the annual Tunkhannock celebration of ‘Christmas in Our Hometown.’ Submitted photo

The Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau has partnered with the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency to produce “An Endless Mountains Christmas.” Now in its third year, this campaign promotes holiday events and deals throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties.

This year’s brochure features more than 30 events, from hometown festivals to holiday markets to spectacular light shows. It also includes special deals, sales, and discounts from a dozen local businesses, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

In addition, “An Endless Mountains Christmas” provides a directory of local tree farms and locations where children can drop off their letters to Santa.

“Between our family atmosphere, our timeless traditions, and our stunning winter scenery, the Endless Mountains region is a wonderful place to spend the holidays,” said Jean Ruhf, Executive Director of the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau. “Our historic towns and small businesses truly embrace the Christmas spirit.”

Last year, TravelAwaits.com ranked Montrose and Tunkhannock at the top of their list of towns that feel like a Hallmark Christmas movie. The blog drew national attention to attractions like The Festival of Lights at Stone Hedge Golf Course, Christmas in Montrose, Tunkhannock’s Santa Train Rides, the Dietrich Theater’s 12 Movies of Christmas, and more. These events, among others, will return for 2022.

Brochures for “An Endless Mountains Christmas” are now available. You can request a free copy by calling (570) 836-5431 or visiting endlessmountains.org/information-request/.

You can also pick up a copy at the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau at 5405 State Route 6 in Tunkhannock. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and an outdoor information kiosk is available 24/7.

To follow along online, check out @AnEndlessMountainsChristmas on Facebook or visit endlessmountains.org.

Times Leader

