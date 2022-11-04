Read full article on original website
Related
Christina Applegate Shows Off Her "Fancy" Canes For First Ceremony With MS
"Dead to Me" star Christina Applegate turned to her fans on Twitter to ask for some accessory advice: which cane should she choose for a fancy occasion? The Emmy Award-winning star shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis back in August 2021, and on Thursday, she posted a photo of five "fancy" canes to choose for a "very important ceremony coming up."
ETOnline.com
Matthew Perry Says He 'Knew' About Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's Crushes on Each Other
Matthew Perry was not seething when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitting during the Friends reunion to "crushing hard" on each other. As Perry tells it, he knew long before they spilled the tea to the world. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, co-host Julia Cunningham wondered...
Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!
Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
SheKnows
Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum
It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
Matthew Perry Says He Left Julia Roberts Because He Thought "She Was Going to Break Up With Me"
Matthew Perry's memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" dives into some of the most difficult parts of the actor's life. In it, Perry promises to get remarkably candid about everything from his struggles with addiction to certain questionable decisions he made — like breaking up with Julia Roberts. In an excerpt from the memoir published in the U.K.'s The Times on Oct. 25, Perry revealed he had a secret relationship with Roberts, but his low self-esteem made him break up with her.
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout
Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
Ice-T Explains Why Wife Coco Austin Is Done Having Kids After Daughter Chanel: ‘We’re One and Done’
Feeling complete with Chanel! Ice-T and Coco Austin don't have any plans to give their 6-year-old daughter a sibling. "Nah. We're one and done. One and done," the actor, 64, exclusively told Us Weekly at Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake […]
North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends
North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Rare Loved-Up Selfie With Michael Douglas From Paris
C'est l'amour! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas appear to be having a lovely time enjoying some romance while in the City of Love: Paris, France. The longtime couple—who have been married since 2000—were seen showing off some PDA on the streets of Paris, where Douglas, 78, has reportedly been working on an upcoming project.
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are Engaged Less Than 1 Year After Debuting Romance: They’re ‘Wildly Happy’
Surprise! Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are engaged less than one year after debuting their romance, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The insider tells Us that Wilson, 42, is “wildly happy” about the next step in her relationship with the Lemon Ve Limon founder, 38. The Pitch...
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse of Daughter Daisy on Her Birthday: ‘38 & Grateful’
Katy Perry is celebrating her birthday with her favorite people by her side: her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom! The “Electric” singer posted a rare glimpse of the 2-year-old little girl in honor of her 38th birthday yesterday, and it’s sweeter than cotton candy.
‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Perfectly Responded to Rumors About His Sexuality
Johnny Galecki didn't really care that people thought he was gay. The actor eventually responded to rumors, effectively shutting them down.
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans
Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Take 7 Kids Trick-or-Treating For Halloween In Rare Photo Of Entire Family
Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven children went trick-or-treating on Halloween in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City. The famous couple walked around the streets with Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 1, and 1-month-old IIaria, who all wore costumes for the spooky holiday. Alec, 64, and Hilaria, 38, didn’t dress up, but they seemed to be in great spirits for the fun family outing.
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
Comments / 0