Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDogThe LanternColumbus, OH
How local record stores are keeping up with rising vinyl salesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sueing leads Buckeyes in ‘really emotional’ return to courtThe LanternColumbus, OH
USG announces free 1-year subscription to The New York Times for Ohio State communityThe LanternColumbus, OH
614now.com
From craft beer to free cheesecake, here are the best election-day deals in Columbus
In case you need some last-minute incentive to vote today, we have that right here for you. Some of our favorites spots in the City are offering a wide variety of deals and even freebies for those who hit the ballots. Antiques on High/Getaway Brewing/Seventh Son. All three of the...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kroger, Kitchen United MIX to open 3 locations inside Ohio stores
Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. has partnered again with Kitchen United MIX, this time in its home state. The hybrid shopping-dining experience will be available for the first time at three Mix Food Hall locations inside Kroger stores in the Columbus, Ohio, area this fall, ghost kitchen company Kitchen United announced last week.
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount warehouse store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular discount warehouse chain BJ's Wholesale Club opened its newest Ohio store location in New Albany.
614now.com
Cuban sandwich spot now open in Dublin
Less than a month after announcing that Pablo’s Havana Cafe was joining North Market Bridge Park as a permanent vendor, the popular Cuban eatery has already opened its doors. Pablo’s, which occupies the vendor stall north of Hoyo’s Kitchen, quietly launched its soft opening last week. BROUGHT...
614now.com
This outdoor winter festival featuring live music, local beer and food trucks returning to Scioto Mile
WinterFest is officially returning to Bicentennial Park for its fifth annual celebration. According to a press release, this year’s WinterFest will take place on Dec. 3 at Bicentennial Park, which is located at 233 S. Civic Center Dr. Festivities are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The event is organized by the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department.
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Catalytic converter stolen from Columbus food truck
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Traci Lukemire opened Donna's Delicious Dozen in 2019 right before the pandemic. During that challenging time, she relied on her food truck as a way to reach more customers. It wasn't cheap to branch out from her brick-and-mortar shop. “It's been crazy it's been a journey,”...
Report: Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus
Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows.
614now.com
It’s back! This Columbus bakery is recreating last’s year viral Reese’s pies for Thanksgiving
For better or for worse, the holidays are a time of indulgence. And if you’re going to indulge this year, why not go all the way? And by all the way, we mean a multiple-pound, 8,000-plus calorie Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup turned into a pie. Following their popularity...
NBC4 Columbus
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d.
614now.com
This 130 year-old holiday performance got a hip-hop remake, and it’s coming to Columbus
It’s not every day a 130 year-old ballet meets hip hop, so when this does happen, it has our attention. On Dec. 4, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker”–a 2013 production that reimagines Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet in contemporary New York City—comes to Columbus. It will be performed at the Palace Theatre as part of the production’s 10th anniversary tour.
Ohio Lottery Classic Lotto ticket worth nearly $40 million sold near Columbus
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A run of nearly two years without a Classic Lotto winner ended Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, when one ticket sold near Columbus won a $39.3 million jackpot. According to Ohio Lottery officials, the ticket was sold at a Village Pantry in Marysville. The store receives a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Look to Zamarelli's Pizza Palace for Election Day pizza
👋 Mary Jane here. Newsroom pizza is a time-honored tradition for journalists on election night, and reader Curtis J. sent us a great recommendation if you want to join us in the ritual. Zamarelli's Pizza Palace — family owned and operated since 1963 — makes their dishes and pizzas...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Ohio
The Buckeye State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
'It's devasting': Neighbor reacts after 2-year-old drowns in northwest Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Neighbors are sharing their condolences with the family who lost a 2-year-old son in an accidental drowning Sunday afternoon near Island Club Apartments in northwest Columbus. Just after 3 p.m., Columbus police say officers responded to a call of a drowning of a young toddler. Neighbors...
MacKenzie Scott donates $2.5 million to Columbus STEM school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Metro Early College Middle and High School announced a multi-million-dollar donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday. Metro will be receiving $2.5 million that they say they will use to further prepare Central Ohio students to excel in growing career fields. “We are truly grateful and humbled by the recognition from Ms. […]
4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
Winning $39.3 million Classic Lotto ticket sold at Marysville convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a big lottery winner in Marysville after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716. The lucky numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34 and 42. The kicker was 099841.
Rising gas prices in Columbus buck recent trend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The streak of falling gas prices came to abrupt halt last week. After prices at the pump fell for three consecutive weeks GasBuddy reported the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area jumped 27.6 cents per gallon to an average price of $3.87. Nevertheless, prices at the […]
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
