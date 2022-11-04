ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kroger, Kitchen United MIX to open 3 locations inside Ohio stores

Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. has partnered again with Kitchen United MIX, this time in its home state. The hybrid shopping-dining experience will be available for the first time at three Mix Food Hall locations inside Kroger stores in the Columbus, Ohio, area this fall, ghost kitchen company Kitchen United announced last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Cuban sandwich spot now open in Dublin

Less than a month after announcing that Pablo’s Havana Cafe was joining North Market Bridge Park as a permanent vendor, the popular Cuban eatery has already opened its doors. Pablo’s, which occupies the vendor stall north of Hoyo’s Kitchen, quietly launched its soft opening last week. BROUGHT...
DUBLIN, OH
614now.com

This outdoor winter festival featuring live music, local beer and food trucks returning to Scioto Mile

WinterFest is officially returning to Bicentennial Park for its fifth annual celebration. According to a press release, this year’s WinterFest will take place on Dec. 3 at Bicentennial Park, which is located at 233 S. Civic Center Dr. Festivities are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The event is organized by the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Catalytic converter stolen from Columbus food truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Traci Lukemire opened Donna's Delicious Dozen in 2019 right before the pandemic. During that challenging time, she relied on her food truck as a way to reach more customers. It wasn't cheap to branch out from her brick-and-mortar shop. “It's been crazy it's been a journey,”...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting

One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. Tuesday evening forecast 11-8-22 2022 General Election Guide. Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows. Ohio isn’t growing...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios

Look to Zamarelli's Pizza Palace for Election Day pizza

👋 Mary Jane here. Newsroom pizza is a time-honored tradition for journalists on election night, and reader Curtis J. sent us a great recommendation if you want to join us in the ritual. Zamarelli's Pizza Palace — family owned and operated since 1963 — makes their dishes and pizzas...
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

MacKenzie Scott donates $2.5 million to Columbus STEM school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Metro Early College Middle and High School announced a multi-million-dollar donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday.  Metro will be receiving $2.5 million that they say they will use to further prepare Central Ohio students to excel in growing career fields. “We are truly grateful and humbled by the recognition from Ms. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Rising gas prices in Columbus buck recent trend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The streak of falling gas prices came to abrupt halt last week. After prices at the pump fell for three consecutive weeks GasBuddy reported the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area jumped 27.6 cents per gallon to an average price of $3.87. Nevertheless, prices at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
OHIO STATE

