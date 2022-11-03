Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WINKNEWS.com
Debris clustered on Bonita Springs streets while Nicole approaches
Many Southwest Florida residents are working on picking up trash and debris from our streets as subtropical storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida. Hickory Boulevard on Bonita Beach was one of the hardest hit areas by Ian. And as people try to clean up the massive damage, they must figure out preparations for Nicole.
NBC 2
Fort Myers firefighter finds urn filled with ashes in Hurricane Ian debris
FORT MYERS, Fla.– A City of Fort Myers firefighter needs your help trying to reunite a family with the remains of their loved one that was found amid the debris of Hurricane Ian. Firefighter Chris Tyler found an urn containing the remains of Donald J. Salvatore while clearing debris...
Widespread FPL outage in Downtown Fort Myers
Damage to the main line causes widespread outage in Downtown Fort Myers, impacting hundreds of power customers.
Cape Coral canal clearing due to begin Monday
Monday morning, crews will begin clearing debris from the city's nearly 400 miles of canals after receiving state approval to do so.
Bayfront Bistro prepares for post-Ian reopening
The Fort Myers Beach staple opens Monday with limited hours and a restructured menu hoping to attract casual diners.
usf.edu
Fort Myers Beach residents and business owners fear rebuilding after Ian
Fort Myers Beach residents Chase Hussey and Erica Racz are worried their town will never be the same following the destruction brought by Hurricane Ian. Before rebuilding their home and businesses, they said the community needs to be restored. Hussey and Racz’s single-story home in the Palm Isles neighborhood —...
Sanibel Island residents coming together through hard times
Sanibel Island remains damaged, but also busy with the Causeway bridge operational and repairs ongoing, important recovery work seems to be going on around the clock.
Fort Myers Beach announces plan for temporary structures during rebuilding
Fort Myers Beach mayor announces plan for RVs, mobile homes and other temporary housing while residents rebuild
WINKNEWS.com
Removal of shrimp boats begins near Fort Myers Beach waters
Shrimp boats that were damaged during Hurricane Ian were removed from San Carlos Island on Friday. It was a bittersweet moment for shrimpers who could finally see just how badly they were damaged. The first boat, the Double E, was finally lifted after being thrown onto its side during Hurricane...
NBC 2
SWFL residents experiencing anxiety ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Walking around neighborhoods in southwest Cape Coral off of Chiquita Boulevard, the streets are looking a little more recognizable — but still not healed. “You go from corner to corner on this block, it doesn’t even look like the same neighborhood,” said Fuji Lopez....
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel executive vows to rebuild iconic property from millions in Ian damage
Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina leads the way for down-but-not-out Fort Myers Beach. Key takeaway: The company behind one of the more well-known resorts on Fort Myers Beach, Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina, plans to rebuild the property and come out stronger and better than before Ian. Core...
drifttravel.com
Recovery update from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods
The Fort Myers area is recovering and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. For information about accommodations and attractions that are currently open, please go to VisitFortMyers.com/open. As information is rapidly changing and there may be limited availability, hours and amenities, please check with the individual businesses on their...
WINKNEWS.com
Hotel living after Ian washes away homes
Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News ride along as Hurricane Ian debris cleanup continues in Lee County
WINK News was allowed to ride along as crews went out in Lee County to clean up the mess Hurricane Ian left behind. The site has already handled 3,000,000 cubic yards of debris. And it’s not just from Lee County, surrounding cities have contributed a fair amount to the pile.
Marconews.com
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read reviews from past issues, including …. Review:‘Watts for Dinner:’ Goodland, Crabby Lady remain a top spot to dine. And Joey's Pizza & Pasta, La Tavola, Jersey Mike's (South Naples), Dolphin Tiki, Margaritas,...
City looking to hire company to assess Yacht Basin underwater damage
The exact extent of the underwater and structural safety of the Fort Myers Yacht Basin is unknown, but a company called Tetra Tech could help find that information.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County announces adjusted hours at Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites due to time change
Due to the end of Daylight Saving Time, hours at Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites will be adjusted beginning Sunday. Sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. The sites are:. Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres. Brooks Park, 50 South Road, Fort Myers. San...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide concerns on Englewood Beach
There are dead fish and debris along the water near the Chadwick Cover Marina on Englewood Beach. Red tide is something they have also had to deal with before. It’s a sight no one wants to see or smell. “It’s never pleasant, never nice, and it never smells good,”...
Red tide detected in Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It seems like the woes of red tide are back as samples have detected the pesky algae bloom along some Sarasota County beaches, in addition to lower southwest Florida beaches. In the last week, red tide, or Karenia brevis, was found in 50 samples taken...
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County shows what happens with debris from Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Emergency Management shared this interesting video of what happens with debris collected from Ian. It’s fascinating to see what goes in to the removal of storm debris. Check it out!
