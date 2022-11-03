ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Debris clustered on Bonita Springs streets while Nicole approaches

Many Southwest Florida residents are working on picking up trash and debris from our streets as subtropical storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida. Hickory Boulevard on Bonita Beach was one of the hardest hit areas by Ian. And as people try to clean up the massive damage, they must figure out preparations for Nicole.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Removal of shrimp boats begins near Fort Myers Beach waters

Shrimp boats that were damaged during Hurricane Ian were removed from San Carlos Island on Friday. It was a bittersweet moment for shrimpers who could finally see just how badly they were damaged. The first boat, the Double E, was finally lifted after being thrown onto its side during Hurricane...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC 2

SWFL residents experiencing anxiety ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Walking around neighborhoods in southwest Cape Coral off of Chiquita Boulevard, the streets are looking a little more recognizable — but still not healed. “You go from corner to corner on this block, it doesn’t even look like the same neighborhood,” said Fuji Lopez....
CAPE CORAL, FL
drifttravel.com

Recovery update from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

The Fort Myers area is recovering and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. For information about accommodations and attractions that are currently open, please go to VisitFortMyers.com/open. As information is rapidly changing and there may be limited availability, hours and amenities, please check with the individual businesses on their...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hotel living after Ian washes away homes

Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read reviews from past issues, including …. Review:‘Watts for Dinner:’ Goodland, Crabby Lady remain a top spot to dine. And Joey's Pizza & Pasta, La Tavola, Jersey Mike's (South Naples), Dolphin Tiki, Margaritas,...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide concerns on Englewood Beach

There are dead fish and debris along the water near the Chadwick Cover Marina on Englewood Beach. Red tide is something they have also had to deal with before. It’s a sight no one wants to see or smell. “It’s never pleasant, never nice, and it never smells good,”...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Red tide detected in Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It seems like the woes of red tide are back as samples have detected the pesky algae bloom along some Sarasota County beaches, in addition to lower southwest Florida beaches. In the last week, red tide, or Karenia brevis, was found in 50 samples taken...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

