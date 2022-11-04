Read full article on original website
Related
People Online Aren't Sure What To Think Of Selena Gomez And Raquelle Stevens' Friendship After Watching Selena's New Documentary, With Some Calling It "Toxic" And "Passive-Aggressive"
There are a few scenes that stand out, like when Selena's feeling nervous before her speech at the McLean Psychiatric Hospital annual dinner.
NBC Connecticut
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together
Spotted: Leighton Meester and Adam Brody hitting the red carpet in style. "The O.C." alum and "Gossip Girl" star made a rare public appearance at the New York premiere of "Fleishman Is in Trouble" at Carnegie Hall on Oct. 7. Based on a 2019 novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, he stars alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes in the limited series.
Former "SNL" Cast Member Chris Redd Got Real About Why Kanye West's Pro-Trump "SNL" Rant Was "Bullshit"
“I remember the dress rehearsal where he tried his dress rehearsal version of that, and I heard it, but there was music playing still so people were, like, sitting there and vibing."
Comments / 0