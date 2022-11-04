ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMBF

Coroner: Woman struck, killed by train in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Monday night. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street railroad crossing. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later identified the...
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is displaced after an early morning house fire in Conway Tuesday. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the 100 block of Mama Cecil Road at 4:07 a.m. HCFR said the fire was under control with no reported injuries. The American Red...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person was struck and killed by a truck in Horry County early Sunday, according to authorities. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 1:20 a.m. on Highway 501 approximately a mile south of Conway. Bolt...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner’s office identifies woman hit, killed on Highway 501 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was hit and killed on Highway 501 early Sunday morning. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 30-year-old Dorsha Sherman of Conway died from multiple traumatic injuries. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

33-year-old killed, another person hurt in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating one of two deadly shootings in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were shot Sunday on Ervin Street. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later said 33-year-old Deangelo Darnell James died as a result of the incident....
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Frontier Communications’ phone services disrupted in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Landline services through Frontier Communications have been disrupted in Florence County Tuesday afternoon. The Florence County Emergency Management officials said residents who utilize Frontier Communications for their landline phone services needing emergency assistance should call 911 from a cell phone. Frontier is working on...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating death near Landmark Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Horry County woman found safe after being reported missing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County said a woman who was reported missing Sunday has been found safe. The Horry County Police Department said 58-year-old Devon DeMaria was located at around 7:10 p.m. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
WMBF

Police make arrest in connection to June shooting in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a man in connection to a shooting back in June in the Conway area. Cortez Sherman, 29, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. An incident report states that...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

DiLisi’s on the Beach is family owned and operated

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located inside the Boardwalk Resort in Myrtle Beach, DiLisi’s on the Beach offers made from scratch items. They’ve officially been open on Ocean Boulevard for about 4 months, but the owners come with tons of restaurant experience. The DiLisi family owned and operated a restaurant in New Jersey for 37 years. They bring that same quality to the Grand Strand.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Deputies investigating deadly Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Autumn Lane. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

