WMBF
Woman hit, killed while walking on West Palmetto Street in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was killed while walking late Monday on West Palmetto Street in Florence County, according to officials. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the incident happened at around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Cashua Drive, just south of Florence. Ridgeway said a 2014 Ford...
WMBF
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by train in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Monday night. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street railroad crossing. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later identified the...
WMBF
1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is displaced after an early morning house fire in Conway Tuesday. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the 100 block of Mama Cecil Road at 4:07 a.m. HCFR said the fire was under control with no reported injuries. The American Red...
WMBF
WATCH: Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant; owner thankful for no injuries
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand restaurant owner took time to inspect damage after a vehicle crashed into the building Saturday evening. Timothy Monaco, owner of The Waterway House Sports and Spirits on North Kings Highway, spoke to WMBF News at the restaurant on Sunday. He said he was at the building within a minute of finding out the news of the crash.
WMBF
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person was struck and killed by a truck in Horry County early Sunday, according to authorities. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 1:20 a.m. on Highway 501 approximately a mile south of Conway. Bolt...
WMBF
Warrants: North Myrtle Beach standoff suspect accused of choking, pointing rifle at victim
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Police Department has officially confirmed the name and charges of a man accused of sparking a several-hour standoff last week. An incident report obtained by WMBF News lists 37-year-old Adam Henry Hayes as the man arrested in the case.
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies woman hit, killed on Highway 501 near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was hit and killed on Highway 501 early Sunday morning. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 30-year-old Dorsha Sherman of Conway died from multiple traumatic injuries. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with...
WMBF
33-year-old killed, another person hurt in Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating one of two deadly shootings in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were shot Sunday on Ervin Street. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later said 33-year-old Deangelo Darnell James died as a result of the incident....
WMBF
Body found on Lumberton street turned out to be life-sized mannequin, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A body found along a Lumberton street, turned out to be a life-sized mannequin, according to police. The Lumberton Police Department said an officer on patrol around 5 a.m. along the 3600 block of West 5th Street discovered what appeared to be a body in a bad state of decomposition.
WMBF
Florence County weekend shooting turns fatal, 2nd victim hospitalized
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were shot Sunday on Ervin Street. No further information about the second victim is immediately available, nor is the identity of the victim killed. It was...
WMBF
Florence County deputies execute a search warrant, make arrest in ongoing car break-ins, drug investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An arrest has been made in connection to a week-long investigation involving drugs and stolen weapons from car break-ins. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said FCSO executed a search warrant around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Franklin Drive where they recovered an undisclosed amount of drugs including cocaine.
WMBF
Frontier Communications’ phone services disrupted in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Landline services through Frontier Communications have been disrupted in Florence County Tuesday afternoon. The Florence County Emergency Management officials said residents who utilize Frontier Communications for their landline phone services needing emergency assistance should call 911 from a cell phone. Frontier is working on...
WMBF
Solicitor’s office declines prosecution in North Myrtle Beach city manager assault allegations case
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In May 2022, state law enforcement officers were asked to investigate the city manager of North Myrtle Beach. The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division confirmed that the North Myrtle Beach Police Department requested its agency to investigate City Manager Mike Mahaney for a suspected assault.
wpde.com
Police investigating death near Landmark Resort
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
WMBF
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
WMBF
Horry County woman found safe after being reported missing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County said a woman who was reported missing Sunday has been found safe. The Horry County Police Department said 58-year-old Devon DeMaria was located at around 7:10 p.m. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Police: Driver killed after car flips multiple times on Staples Mill Road
A 20-year-old man was killed after his car hit a median and flipped multiple times along a busy road in Henrico County Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
WMBF
Police make arrest in connection to June shooting in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a man in connection to a shooting back in June in the Conway area. Cortez Sherman, 29, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. An incident report states that...
WMBF
DiLisi’s on the Beach is family owned and operated
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located inside the Boardwalk Resort in Myrtle Beach, DiLisi’s on the Beach offers made from scratch items. They’ve officially been open on Ocean Boulevard for about 4 months, but the owners come with tons of restaurant experience. The DiLisi family owned and operated a restaurant in New Jersey for 37 years. They bring that same quality to the Grand Strand.
WMBF
Deputies investigating deadly Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Autumn Lane. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
