WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
kenosha.com
New road names revealed at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park
Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. The two roads...
Wisconsin Pot Grow Called ‘Sophisticated’ by Cops. Included ‘Grow Bible’
A huge marijuana grow operation that was shut down in Milwaukee, Wi was called "sophisticated" by the local police. What makes it so damn "smart?" Fox6Now. Oh, and what is a "Marijuana Grow Bible???" Cops see everything, and I mean everything. So when a giant pot bust goes down in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie crash; Illinois man dies, 2 others hurt
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police say a 50-year-old Waukegan, Illinois man has died form injuries following a crash on Oct. 29. The deceased has been identified by officials as Kareem Copeland. Officials say the collision involved two cars at the intersection of Green Bay Road and State Trunk...
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Wisconsin Parents Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over The Odd Treat One House Handed Out on Halloween
Yes I know Halloween is over, but if the price for candy goes up even more next year, perhaps we should all take inspiration from this family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that added a little more trick to their treats this year. Trick-Or-Treat Candy Must-Haves. When it comes to the kinds...
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
kenosha.com
From Kenosha to Kentucky: Steeped in history, annual Bourbon Run a spirited affair
For decades, Collins was an active member of Kenosha’s civic and political realm. The former Wilson Elementary school teacher was the Kenosha County Clerk and later served 12 years as Kenosha County Executive. About once a year, a group of pals and I head south on what has become...
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
Northridge Mall up for sale, despite Milwaukee's demolition order
The city has been trying its best to get the building demolished, arguing it has become a hotbed of crime, while the mall's owners have been focused on delaying an order from a judge to demolish.
Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?
Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
Chicago Weather: High wind warning issued Saturday, damage-producing gusts topping 60 mph
Apartment building roof partially blows off in Elk Grove village
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fatal shooting; Darnell Ridgeway sentenced, life in prison
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha County judge sentenced Darnell Ridgeway on Monday, Nov. 7 to life in prison in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayshawn Davis in May 2021. Ridgeway will be eligible for extended supervision, but not for 30 years. A Kenosha County jury convicted Ridgeway in April 2022...
High winds knock out power for thousands across the region
Saturday's high speed winds and storms put thousands out of power all throughout south east Wisconsin.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha residents share what is driving them to the polls
KENOSHA, Wis. — In TMJ4’s final installation of our “Road to November” series, Shannon Sims and Charles Benson took a trip to Kenosha to talk with voters ahead of Tuesday’s election. They talked with a first-time voter, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, and...
kenosha.com
15 deals for Kenosha veterans in honor of Veterans Day
After retiring in 2021 with 38 years in public service, Corrao brings a passion for photography with his popular local sunrise and nature photos (available for personal use only). Corrao can be found on Instagram (@straycompasslifeguy) and YouTube (Stray Compass Life Channel). As we approach Veterans Day and honor those...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kelly Kruse, with Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us virtually to discuss a number of upcoming events, including the Holiday Parade and Tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kruse also spoke about an opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Books distributed: 'Our gift to our customers'
MILWAUKEE - The We Energies Holiday Cookie Book continues a tradition like no other, returning for its 94th year Saturday, Nov. 5. Dorothy Bringe, a baker, and her granddaughter, Lily, made a recipe that made it into the book on their first try. "I thought ‘What were the chances of...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Much of Chicago Area Until 12:45 PM
UPDATE: At 12:32 p.m., the warning for eastern Lake and eastern Cook counties has been canceled. UPDATE: At 12:16 p.m., the warning for central Will and eastern DuPage counties was canceled. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County (IL), Will County, DuPage County and Cook County...
