Paul Douglas Gibson, age 75 of LaFollette
Paul Douglas Gibson, age 75 of LaFollette, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at LaFollette Medical Center. He was born on February 8, 1947 to the late Ambers and Hattie (Harness) Gibson. Paul was a member of Royal Blue Baptist Church. He was also an ordained deacon that loved fishing, hunting, bingo, four wheeling, but most of all he loved his granddaughter Skylar.
Chambers charged with aggravated assault; free on bond
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A La Follette teenager is free on bond this morning following her arrest last week. La Follette Police answered a disturbance call at a home in the 900 block of East Central Avenue not long before midnight on Wednesday. Arrested was 18-year old Emily Michelle Chambers.
Enchanted Trees to benefit the CC Christian Learning Center
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The first Enchanted Trees, hosted by The Depot Event Center, is later this month with proceeds benefitting the Campbell County Christian Learning Center. “This will be a fun and great event,” said Janet Henry, Director of the Campbell County Christian Learning Center. Displayed...
La Follette council candidate Jimmy Marlow files suit against city
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A year ago, Jimmy Marlow was terminated from his employment with the City of La Follette Public Works Department. Yesterday, Marlow, and his attorney, Ameesh A. Kherani, filed a $500,000 lawsuit in Campbell County Chancery Court against the city. Today, Marlow’s name is on the ballot as he is running for La Follette City Council.
Campbell County officials attend Governor’s Conference at Nashville
TOP PHOTO: Pictured left to right: Michelle Scarbrough, TNECD East Tennessee Business Development Consultant, Crystal Bryant, TNECD Business Development Consultant, Randy Brown, Deputy Mayor Campbell County, Stuart McWhorter, TNECD Commissioner, Missy Tackett, Executive Director Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, Debbie Petree, President TCAT-Jacksboro, Gary Human, TNECD East Tennessee Regional Director and Jody Sliger, TNECD Community Development Director.
Two morning wrecks on the south and north sides of the county
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A single-vehicle wreck east of La Follette sent the two occupants of the car to the hospital. That accident was followed by a two-car mishap just south of Jellico. It was 9:14am, according to officials, when a vehicle struck a tree at Doaks Creek at...
A dozen people arrested on public intoxication charges
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Last week, a dozen people were arrested for public intoxication. The La Follette Police Department made eight of those arrests with three made by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and one by Jacksboro Police. Those arrested were:. Brittney Adkins, 30, homeless. Britton Slover, 26,...
