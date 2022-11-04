Paul Douglas Gibson, age 75 of LaFollette, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at LaFollette Medical Center. He was born on February 8, 1947 to the late Ambers and Hattie (Harness) Gibson. Paul was a member of Royal Blue Baptist Church. He was also an ordained deacon that loved fishing, hunting, bingo, four wheeling, but most of all he loved his granddaughter Skylar.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO