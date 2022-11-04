Read full article on original website
Related
WSYX ABC6
Local blacksmith shop offers free work therapy for veterans, hosting auction this Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of Veteran's Day, a local blacksmith shop is giving back with a live auctioning fundraiser. Macabee Metals will host a fundraiser this Saturday to raise money for Warriors Way Forge, a recreational therapy organization. Macabee Metals' Aldai Stein and David Bates, president of...
WSYX ABC6
Endangered missing adult alert issued for 75-year-old Worthington man
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Dublin Police Department has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Sunday afternoon. Police said Dean Stevenson, 75, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when he drove away from his home on Saint Antoine Street in Worthington and failed to return.
10TV
'It's devasting': Neighbor reacts after 2-year-old drowns in northwest Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Neighbors are sharing their condolences with the family who lost a 2-year-old son in an accidental drowning Sunday afternoon near Island Club Apartments in northwest Columbus. Just after 3 p.m., Columbus police say officers responded to a call of a drowning of a young toddler. Neighbors...
7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die
COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Woman Charged after 2-Year-Old Found Running in Western Ave
Chillicothe – A woman was charged and her child was put into protective services after police were called to the scene of a two-year-old running in the roadway. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the scene around 8:43 on 11/07/22. When they arrived at the 300 Block of W. Water St. they found a small child wearing a diaper running near Western Ave. alone.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Toddler found walking alone along Western Ave. in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A two-year-old child was found wandering the streets of Chillicothe, according to police. The incident happened on Monday shortly before 9 a.m. Reports say the child was “near traffic alone and wearing only a diaper on Western Avenue.”. The caller told officers that they had...
WSYX ABC6
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
Victim identified in south Columbus homicide that saw two arrested
An earlier report on this homicide can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released the name of a homicide victim who died Saturday on the south side. Officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular food chain has said that a police investigation has uncovered an untruth about their burger joint. On Monday, the Guardian reported that police were dispatched to White Castle in Chillicothe after a customer reported finding a hypodermic needle in her food bag. Police immediately launched an investigation and started watching security videos from inside the restaurant.
sciotopost.com
Ashville – One Person was Critically Injured at Farm Company in Pickaway County
Pickaway – One man was critically injured today when he was caught between two containers that may have contained soybeans around 1 pm on Tuesday. According to early reports, emergency crews were called to the scene of the Delong Company located on Ashville Pike just North of Ashville, when workers reported that the man was crushed and was not responding. When crews arrived on the scene they requested air support, but later waved it off and transported the man to a critical care hospital.
10TV
Records: Columbus woman burns 13-year-old stepdaughter with heated spoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been indicted for allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon two months ago. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for several second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
WKYC
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announces sensory-friendly Wildlights event
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alongside the regular Wildlights event, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is also hosting a sensory-friendly light event. The sensory-friendly event will allow visitors to take a stroll through the zoo's light display on Nov. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with less people, noises and flashing lights.
Boy dies after being pulled from pond in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive, just south of the Ohio State University […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman claims hypodermic needle found in food bag from Chillicothe restaurant
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local woman says she found a hypodermic needle in the bottom of her food bag after visiting a local fast-food establishment in Chillicothe. Reports say it happened Saturday evening. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were contacted by the woman who stated she had...
WHIZ
Rushing Wind Biker Church and Salvation Army hosts Motorcyclists for Kids Toy Ride at Walmart North
ZANESVILLE, OH- Christmas is all about togetherness and giving gifts that will make memories and joy for all people, and the Rushing Wind Biker Church and the Salvation Army wanted to give that same happiness to kids who are less fortunate through the Motorcyclists for Kids Toy Ride. Motorcyclists for...
myfox28columbus.com
Family of teen girl says suspect 'shot her like she was nothing'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday was an emotional day for the family of a teen girl gunned down near the supermarket where she worked in the University District. On Monday the 19-year-old charged with aggravated murder in Aniyah Elie’s death remained locked up on a $3 million surety bond.
WSYX ABC6
1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
‘A tale of two states:’ Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows. A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A […]
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
Following Pip’s Path Through Lancaster, Ohio
Follow Pip’s Path to explore Lancaster, Ohio with your family! You’ll be surprised at all there is to discover!. Pip’s Path Through Lancaster, Ohio is a book written and illustrated by local author Erin M. Burchwell. Proceeds from the book benefit Fairfield County non-profits. You can follow Pip’s Path through Lancaster, Ohio to learn more about the city and uncover all of the history, art and beauty that makes this city great!
WSYX ABC6
USO honors veterans with Ohio Salute to Celebration event happening this Veteran's Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 2022 USO Ohio Salute to Service Celebration, presented by Mercedes-Benz of Easton, will take place on Veteran’s Day at the historic Valley Dale Ballroom and will honor the service of our Armed Forces and celebrate the 81-year legacy of the USO. Alison Ruble,...
Comments / 0