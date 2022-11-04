Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Indiana police seek man who got free of handcuffs, took sheriff’s truck
LIBERTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police in eastern Indiana are on the search for a Connersville man who failed to show up for court when a jury found him guilty and has pending charges for resisting law enforcement, according to Indiana State Police and court records. Steven T. Lakes, 45,...
17 juveniles, 13 adults arrested after drugs, guns found at Scott County party
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Scott County arrested 30 people on Sunday after a party where drugs, guns, and “disorderly conduct” were on display. Police were first called early Sunday due to someone calling in a vehicle that was blocking the road and obstructing traffic outside of a home on E. State Road 356 […]
WTHR
Hidden rooms, crawl spaces found in Indiana home amid hunt for wanted man
Steven Lakes, who police say has a history of evading arrest, remains at large. He's wanted for battery of a public safety official and dealing meth.
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
WLWT 5
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners were in Bloomington,...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
eaglecountryonline.com
It Is Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS - Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time—before bad weather hits—for Hoosiers to gather the tools and resources necessary...
WTHI
The Indiana National Guard has a $1,000 proposition for you
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Want to make an extra $1,000? The Indiana National Guard might have something you need to check out. It is through a referral program the guard announced. Here's how it works. If you are over 18, you can give the guard a name and information...
abc57.com
Election Day in Indiana: What you need to know
Polls are open in Indiana from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. If you are in line at 6 p.m. you will be allowed to vote. The Indiana Secretary of State wants to remind all voters:. You cannot bring election materials inside a polling location. You cannot wear items into a...
WANE-TV
Polls now open across Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s election day, and WANE 15 is your local election headquarters. Polls open at six this morning in Indiana. You’ll have 12 hours today to vote, but when you do cast your vote there are a few things you need to remember. Make sure you have a photo ID. That can include a driver’s license, military ID, passport, or student ID from a school.
cbs4indy.com
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
NPR
Here are the key election results from Indiana
View live election results for key contests in Indiana. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
Nebraska Mountain Lion Now at Home in Indiana After Walking to Illinois
We have posted stories about animals found in Indiana or Kentucky that most people didn't think should be there. Some native creatures are a surprise, but they're supposed to be where they are. But others are imported one way or another and are NOT supposed to be where they are.
Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
Here's what to expect at the polling booth in southern Indiana locations
INDIANA, USA — Election Day is just one day away and Indiana officials in Clark and Floyd counties are making sure voters know what to bring and what they can expect at polls. Voters must bring a form of identification in order to vote so be sure to bring...
WIBC.com
Senate Candidate McDermott: Indiana Is Not Deep Red, It’s Purple
INDIANAPOLIS--The day before the election Democratic candidate for Senate and Mayor of Hammond Tom McDermott, says he believes Indiana will elect Democrats again and show itself to be a purple state. He’s referring to the colors red for Republican and blue for Democrat, used by news media. “What I...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Following General Election results in Indiana
INDIANA (WEHT) – Eyewitness News will be following several races in Indiana during the General Election on Tuesday. The results of the treasurer and U.S. senate races will be posted on this page as votes are counted. Click here for the latest election results in Vanderburgh County Click here for the latest election results in […]
warricknews.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Indiana using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 5