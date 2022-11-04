Corewell Health institutes visitor restrictions for kids amid spike in RSV cases

Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont Health, is currently facing a large volume of patients with viral respiratory illnesses, including patients with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Beginning Monday, November 7, at 8:00 a.m., Corewell Health East will implement additional visitation restrictions at its eight hospitals.

For the safety of patients and staff, children 5 years old or younger will not be allowed to visit the hospital. For cases of severe illness of a parent or sibling, or an end-of-life situation, the new policy may be adjusted.

Have cold symptoms? Limit contact with children at risk of severe RSV

“Everyone can do their part to help stop or limit the spread of respiratory illnesses in our community. Please wash your hands regularly and, if you’re feeling sick, stay home. If you or a loved one experiences any life-threatening symptoms, such as trouble breathing, please seek medical attention immediately,” Dr. Nick Gilpin, director of infection prevention for Corewell Health East, said in a press release.

Ensuring all vaccinations are up-to-date, including the flu shot, is strongly encouraged by Corewell Health East’s Infection Prevention and Epidemiology team.

Corewell Health East asks the public to avoid visiting hospital campuses if they have cold, flu or RSV symptoms, such as:

· high fever

· cough

· sneezing

· shortness of breath

· runny nose

· wheezing

For more information about Corewell Health East’s hospital visitor restrictions, please visit www.beaumont.org/patients-families/general-information/visiting-information .

Hospitals report concerning surge in young patients sick with RSV

The Michigan Health & Hospital Association issued a call to parents on Friday urging them to take preventative measures as pediatric beds are filling up across the state due to a surge in respiratory illness such as RSV and influenza.

According to the association, Michigan pediatric intensive care unit hospital beds are currently 89% occupied. The association cites data from the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA) and Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS).

Hospitals are reporting surges in young patients coming to the emergency rooms; the association says hospitals are asking those with mild cold-like symptoms to stay at home.

If symptoms get worse, people are advised to head to an urgent care or primary care physician’s office. The ER, they say, should be reserved for those with moderate to severe symptoms.

“Hospitals are here for Michiganders, particularly in emergencies,” said Gary Roth, DO, chief medical officer, MHA in a press release. “But our capacity to provide pediatric hospital care is extremely strained. Right now, the staffing challenges we have been sounding the alarms about all year combined with rapid spread of respiratory illnesses are impacting our hospitals’ ability to care for our sickest children in a timely manner.”

The MHA and its pediatric clinical leaders and partners have issued the following tips: