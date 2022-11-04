ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar City, ID

Stopped short of glory, Sugar-Salem's Carson Harris fueled by final play of last year's Class 3A title game

By Brandon Walton
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p03bd_0iyzL25G00

Carson Harris would like to forget.

But the image of being hit and stopped just a few inches short of the goal line during last year’s Class 3A state championship game remains vivid in his mind. It ended Sugar-Salem’s bid of becoming the first team in nearly 20 years to four-peat.

Nearly a year later, the 5-foot-7, 175-pound junior tailback is determined more than ever to get back to that moment.

But first, the top-seeded Diggers (8-0) must get by No. 8 Fruitland in the Class 3A quarterfinals at Madison High School.

"I think he’s been walking around with a little bit of a pebble in his shoe for the last year and it’s driven him to get better," Sugar-Salem coach Tyler Richins said. "I think that’s kind of what’s propelled us through this offseason and into the season this year. That was extremely painful, and we don’t want it to happen again."

It was a situation that Harris might not have even found himself in in the first place.

He wasn’t even the starting running back to start the 2021 season - the job belonged to his older brother, Ryan. The younger Harris was expected to be a busy backup, however, after seeing time during the team's 3A championship run the previous year.

“When we bring a freshman through the playoffs, we believe they kind of have separated themselves from their peers and that this kid is definitely one we want to keep an eye on. Carson was definitely that kid,” Richins said. “He’s a very talented, gifted athlete. He’s not the fastest kid, but his work ethic, his strength (are) unparalleled.”

But the plan quickly went out the window when Ryan dislocated his elbow on one of the first plays of the game during a 20-3 loss to Morgan (UT) in the season opener.

Taking over as the starter, Harris didn’t reach the end zone until the fourth game - or even eclipse the 100-yard rushing mark in the first six games.

"It took him a minute to get going," Richins said. "With the timing and the vision and some of those things, I would say, and I think he would say, he got off to a little bit of a slow start after taking over full-time for his brother. He was still expected to play a little bit of defense, too. So he had a lot on his plate."

However, Harris finally broke through with 156 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in a 35-7 win over South Fremont in mid-October. He averaged more than 91 yards per game and totaled five touchdowns over the next three games as the Diggers advanced to their fourth consecutive state final.

And in that final, Harris had the best game of his career with three touchdowns and 183 yards of total offense, including 160 yards on the ground. But it was the last play of the game that everyone, including Harris, remembers most.

After hauling in a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Neal to bring the Diggers within 34-33 in the second overtime, the decision was made to try and win it with a two-point conversion.

"I think there were three other options. But I kind of figured that it was going to come to me," Harris said.

He ended up being correct.

Neal rolled out to the right and pressure forced him to dump it off to Harris in the flat. While the ball was thrown a little behind him, Harris appeared like he was going to walk in. But then Weiser's all-state safety Brett Spencer came out of nowhere to drill and stop him right in his tracks.

"He made a tremendous tackle on that play," Harris said. "He was able to wrap up my arms so I couldn’t reach forward or anything. I don’t remember ever feeling like I’m going to walk in. I just remember getting hit as soon as I caught it."

Harris slowly rolled over and was only able to bring himself to his knees as Weiser players celebrated its first state title in 24 years around him.

"It was utter defeat, basically," Harris said. "If I’m being honest, my mind basically went straight to the seniors and my brother. They’re seniors and that's it. I just remember feeling terrible about that and thinking, 'Was that my fault?'"

He barely got out of bed the next few days. And he was constantly reminded of it at school - and even by a 9-year-old stranger after a baseball game months later in Weiser.

As Harris and the rest of his teammates were loading up on the bus, the boy came up to them and asked if the football player who got tackled by Spencer was on this team?

Surprised by the interaction, Harris just kept to himself, chuckling in disbelief.

“I think when the ball’s put in your hands with the game on the line, you’re going to have a little bit of guilt,” Richins said. “You play that woulda, coulda, shoulda game.

“What drives me as a coach is just the fear of losing. You let so many people down when you lose and so for me, there’s a lot to learn from it, and Carson’s no exception.”

But all of it turned into motivation.

Harris spent almost every waking moment in the gym this summer. And the results speak for themselves.

He is averaging 100.3 rushing yards per game with eight touchdowns this season. Harris also has almost 1,000 all-purpose yards (and the statistics are limited by all of Sugar-Salem's blowouts, winning by an average of 39.0 points per game). He’s touched the ball a total of 108 times and hasn’t fumbled a single time.

"I think he takes it all personal," Richins said. "He wants to be the guy who helps lead this team to a state championship this year. And I can guarantee you the day after the season’s over, he’ll be the first one in the weight room ready to start the next one."

The Diggers have won all of their games by double digits - none of their previous four teams have done that. The closest anyone has come to them was 19 points by Utah small-school powerhouse Layton Christian.

Neal has yet to have thrown an interception on an offense averaging 49.5 points per game - and the defense is giving up just 9.7 ppg.

"We're definitely on a mission," Richins said. "We definitely want to let everybody know we’re coming. We want to be right back where we were. We liked being on top of the mountain and being kicked off of it, we took personal and we want to be back up there. We like it up there."

And probably no one wants back up there more than Harris. There are just some things you don’t forget.

"I don’t think I’ll ever be over that play," Harris said. "Every time I step on that field, that play and the score of '34-33' runs through my mind over and over again. It will always be there driving me to get better."

