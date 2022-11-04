Read full article on original website
2023 Polestar 2 Review: A top-notch electric sport sedan
Pros: Nimble handling; strong power with dual-motor model; cool styling; spacious interior. Cons: Single-motor is hard to recommend; interior has some cheap materials; manually adjustable suspension. The current premium electric cars all have many features in common. They're fairly stylish, have fancy technology, and have powerful electric motors. The Polestar...
Junkyard Gem: 1997 Jaguar XK8 Convertible
Jaguar sold the mighty XJS grand tourer from the 1976 through 1996 model years, and I've documented quite a few of them in their final parking spaces. For 1997, the replacement for that legendary car finally arrived, in the form of the oft-delayed XK8. Here's one of those first-year cars, found in a self-service yard in Denver, Colorado recently.
2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron revealed as E-Tron refresh with more range, new styling
It’s been four years since we first drove the Audi E-Tron, and today Audi’s electric SUV is getting both its first major refresh and a name change to go with it. Goodbye, E-Tron, and hello 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron. The name change arrives to bring the E-Tron in...
Ford dealers begin to contest Model E sales plan
Over about the past 18 months, Ford's been developing and refining its dealer strategy. First came the break into three divisions, Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, Ford Pro for commercial vehicles, and Ford Model E for battery-electric vehicles. That last division took a big cannonball in the dealer pool in September. Ford joined the annual dealer conference in Las Vegas to explain its vision for EV outlets as being composed of Model E Certified and Model E Certified Elite dealership tiers. The automaker gave dealers an initial date of October 31 to decide which tier they wanted to join, the new regime commencing January 1, 2024. Dealer pushback since the September meeting convinced Ford to push the buy-in decision back to December 2. Automotive News reports dealers are generally supportive of Ford's EV direction, but they are firming up their resistance to the terms of the tiers.
2023 Honda Pilot First Look: Better looking, more rugged, more family friendly
The Honda Pilot has experienced some rotten timing over the years. After helping establish the three-row crossover segment with its highly successful first-generation, Honda decided to switch things up and make a boxier, more rugged second-generation. Unfortunately, that coincided with a gas price surge that sent shoppers away from boxy, rugged vehicles. The third-generation went back to what worked originally, but was perhaps too much of a course correction, as boxy and rugged made a comeback in recent years. Now, to see if the fourth time’s a charm, the all-new, fourth-generation 2023 Honda Pilot arrives as a sort of blending of the two approaches.
New Fiat 500 Abarth confirmed, reveal coming in November
Though it's been absent from America for a few years, the Fiat 500 continues on overseas. But the line has been strangely split. The main 500 is a recently redesigned car from the ground up, and is electric only. Meanwhile, the 500 Abarth has survived, but it's still mostly the same car introduced more than a decade ago. And the obvious question has been, will there be a new one? The answer is yes. And we're going to see it soon.
Tesla recalls 40,000 Model S and X vehicles for power steering issue
Tesla is recalling some 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles due to the potential for loss of power steering assist. According to documents posted by the National Highway Safety Administration, "the electronic power assist steering (EPAS) system may experience a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole." The issue doesn't necessarily remove all power steering assist or render the vehicle inoperable. NHTSA's description says "Reduced or lost power steering assist does not affect steering control, but could require greater steering effort from the driver, particularly at low speeds."
Future Classic: 1999-2005 Lexus IS 300
Japanese automakers often reserve their best stuff for the home market. The number of incredibly cool, quick and exciting cars that were never sold in the United States is enormous. Fortunately, we occasionally get a peek into that world when a special Japanese car lands on our shores. In the late 1990s, we a version of the athletic Toyota Altezza. Known as the Lexus IS 300 here, the car came to America with the legendary 2JZ-GE inline-six (the non-turbo cousin of the fourth-generation Supra engine), rear-wheel drive and an available manual transmission – the perfect formula for an enthusiast’s sedan.
Junkyard Gem: 1990 Buick Reatta Coupe
During the 1980s, General Motors worked hard to woo back American car shoppers who had defected to European luxury brands. Swanky interiors, futuristic electronics and Europe-influenced styling found their way into quite a few GM models during the second half of the decade. Pontiac had the 6000 STE, Oldsmobile offered the Toronado Troféo, Cadillac sold the Turin-Hamtramck-built Allanté, and Buick produced the sporty Reatta two-seater. Just under 22,000 Reattas were built during the 1988 through 1991 model years, and today's Junkyard Find is the fifth example I've found during my junkyard travels.
Recon Power Bikes partners with GMC on AWD Hummer eBike
Want the ultimate two-wheeled companion to your new GMC Hummer EV, or maybe you just want something electric and all-wheel drive without the Hummer's price tag? Recon Power Bikes has you covered with its new Hummer EV e-bike. Not convinced? Well, hear the specs before you bail. You might be surprised.
2023 BMW i7 vs. 7 Series: Lucky numbers
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — BMW's flagship 7 Series luxury sedan just received a complete redesign, and in an unusual move, the all-electric i7 was released at the same time. For shoppers who have either embraced or rejected the all-electric future, the decision between the two should be easy. But what if you're on the fence? Here's your primer on the good, the bad and, yes, the ugly when picking which 7 is right for you.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N spy photos show off production bodywork
We've seen the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N out a few times, but this is our best look yet at the production bodywork thanks to very thin camouflage. The car looks meaner, wider and has bigger grilles for cooling. At the front, the lower grille area is much bigger than the...
This 2022 Honda Civic already has almost 250,000 miles on the clock
You may think you drive more than the average person, but you’ve got nothing on the former owner of this 2022 Honda Civic. Listed for sale at a Houston-area dealership, the car shows a whopping 248,740 miles – an average of more than 600 miles daily. If you’re brave or just want a good (see: expensive) story to tell your friends, the car is listed at Weeks Motors.
Porsche Taycan celebrates mileage and production milestones
Released in September 2019, the electric Porsche Taycan has reached a major milestone: the 100,000th unit rolled off the assembly line in Zuffenhausen, Germany, in November 2022. Porsche took advantage of the occasion to shed light on some of the higher-mileage models. Finished in a head-turning color called Neptune Blue,...
Electric Porsche Boxster spied for the first time
Porsche confirmed to the world earlier this year that the 718 Boxster and Cayman are going electric by the middle of this decade. Today, we present to you the first spy shot proof of such transition in the form of an electric Boxster prototype. Our spy shooters say they caught...
Indian Motorcycles FTR range gets new Sport trim for 2023
Indian Motorcycles is making a long list of changes to its lineup for the 2023 model year. The Minneapolis-based company added a new trim level called Sport to the FTR range, announced a second limited-edition Challenger Elite, and made several tweaks to the rest of its bikes. Positioned near the...
Ducati introduces three new Scrambler models for 2023
The Scrambler has been a popular part of the Ducati lineup for several years now, offering beefy off-road looks at a reasonable price. The company is going big for 2023 with three new Scrambler variants and structural improvements that make the bike lighter and easier to control. Ducati introduced the...
EarthRoamer SX is for living large, in charge, and off the grid
SEMA saw a heap of overland builds, every automaker there who had a pickup or SUV or van in their lineup showing at least one rig to get off the grid, usually more. As nice as many of them were, there's only so much that can be done to turn the average daily driver into a mobile hotel room. Then there was EarthRoamer, the Colorado-based company making dedicated overlanders on medium-duty chassis since 1998. They brought their new SX model to Las Vegas, an upgraded version of the LTi model the company introduced in June of this year, and built on a different chassis. The firm has historically put its homes-on-wheels on Fords like the F-550, which is what the LTi sits on. The SX represents the first time a Chevrolet has got the job, a 2023 Silverado 5500 serving as the beast of burden, a 6.6-liter Duramax diesel with 350 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque at its heart.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 production numbers increased
The headlines say Chevrolet has re-opened order books for the 2023 Corvette Z06 after closing them in July. Those headlines should come with asterisks. What the small print explains — and should have always explained, even here — is that GM gatekeepers lowering the drawbridge means practically nothing for anyone who didn't get on a dealer list a long time ago. When GM stopped taking orders in July, it stopped taking names off of dealer's lengthy lists of reservation holders. The production process seems to be going better than planned, so "re-opening the order books" means GM has increased the number of cars it plans to build for the 2023 model year and has asked dealers to submit more names for orders to fulfill. A GM spokesperson told Motor1, "We had previously shared with dealers and the public that we had accepted enough Z06 orders to fill the number of Z06 production slots we had for calendar year 2022, so we stopped elevating dealer orders to accepted orders that the plant would build. Now we are saying we’re going to accept more dealer orders to continue filling the pipeline of Z06 production through the end of model year 2023."
