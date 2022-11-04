Read full article on original website
toni accaputo-mccormack
4d ago
Peabody has one of the lowest rates and our power plant is run well. we have a very large city that was once a tannery don't blame the plant for years of pollution by tannery and Eastman Gelitan.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Massachusetts SNAP Benefits Increase In Response To Inflation
The roughly 600,000 households in Massachusetts that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), once referred to as food stamps, are seeing an increase in their benefits. The boost is in response to the decades-high inflation rate that has driven the cost of food, energy, clothing and more through...
Rebate program available to Massachusetts residents to help install heat pumps, an environmentally friendly way to heat your home
The Biden Administration announced new financial support programs to help households install heat pumps, and lower the cost of heating their home.
WBUR
Maura Healey claims historic victory to become Mass. governor
Maura Healey scored a decisive and historic victory Tuesday night, becoming the state's first elected female and first openly gay governor as well as the nation's first openly lesbian governor. The Massachusetts attorney general overwhelmed her Republican opponent, former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, and put the governorship firmly back in...
pioneerinstitute.org
Taxachusetts Must Be Stopped
This op-ed appeared in National Review on October 27, 2022 6:30 AM. The Bay State’s economic future is on the ballot. During the 1980s Massachusetts earned the nickname “Taxachusetts.” In recent decades, however, state leaders worked together to get out from under that moniker. They cut the income tax from 6.25 percent to 5 percent, and Massachusetts fell from the fifth highest in the nation to twelfth in terms of the overall state and local tax burden.
WBUR
Results: Key races across New England
Below are the results of the key races across New England, as reported by The Associated Press. This results page will refresh every 30 seconds. Winners will be marked with a check. You can follow along with results as they come in on several races:. Massachusetts statewide offices and ballot...
WBUR
Maura Healey, 'first of her name': May she be unabashedly herself
Ten Johns, seven Williams, three Georges, three Samuels, two Alexanders, two Charleses, two Levis, one Mitt, one Deval, one Arego, one Increase, one Elbridge and exactly one Jane. Before last night, of the 75 people to serve as governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over the past 242 years, only...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Governor (Maura Healey vs. Geoff Diehl)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for the corner, was poised to make history as the country’s first openly lesbian governor — and the first woman elected to the commonwealth’s top executive post. She...
What Is The Longest River In Massachusetts?
There is an awesome documentary on Netflix called "Earthstorm" which delves into natural disasters and its connection to climate change. I only bring this up because the episode on hurricanes mentions Hurricane Katrina's (2005) power and how it actually temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Holy moly. When...
Massachusetts Personal Income Tax refund checks from Chapter 62F in some mailboxes
Some Massachusetts residents have received their checks and direct deposits from Chapter 62F that were distributed from the state last week.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Ballot Question 1 (Millionaires tax)
Ballot Question 1 fiercely divided politicians, business leaders and everyday Massachusetts residents as they grappled to understand the benefits and unintended consequences of leveling a 4% surtax on all incomes exceeding $1 million. The ballot referendum, often referred to as the millionaires tax or Fair Share Amendment, is intended to...
WBUR
Results: Massachusetts state lawmaker races
Here are the results of the 2022 Massachusetts state representative and state senator races, as reported by The Associated Press. This results page will refresh every 30 seconds. Winners will be marked with a check. You can follow along with results as they come in on several races:. Massachusetts statewide...
Homeowners waiting as long as possible before turning on heat
There have been some warmer than usual days here in Massachusetts but expensive energy prices are still leaving many worried about high utility bills as we see a drop in temperature.
MA Residents: Be Careful When Driving Our State Highways
Sometimes I feel like driving can be a real task at hand as my days growing up in the ol' hometown of New York City were free of this obligation where I would either walk, take the bus or subway towards my intended destination. Moving up north, a car proves to be a necessity, but you have to realize that some other drivers you encounter are just plain CRAZY with a capital C.
Feds to monitor elections in these Mass. cities to prevent voter intimidation
On Tuesday, federal authorities are stepping up security outside of polling locations across the country — including at eight in Massachusetts — after a spate of surveillance campaigns at several states raised concerns of potential voter intimidation. The Justice Department announced plans to monitor compliance with federal voting...
WBUR
The MBTA isn't on the ballot ... or is it?
It's Election Day here in Massachusetts. Kind of a big deal. Today on The Common, we're talking about something that isn't "officially" on the ballot, but whose future will be greatly affected by Election Day results. That's right, today's all about the MBTA.
WBUR
Women win 5 of 6 statewide offices in Mass. on Tuesday
Democratic women rolled to victory on Tuesday in Massachusetts, capturing five out of six of the state's constitutional offices, including the governor's office. Maura Healey's resounding victory against Republican Geoff Diehl means she will become the state's first woman and first openly gay person elected governor of the commonwealth. Healey and Kim Driscoll, who will become the state's next lieutenant governor, are the first all-female ticket to be elected governor and lieutenant governor in the country.
Apply now to get a stimulus payment for up to $1,700
money fanned out in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) According to Governor Mills, Maine residents are grappling with the increased costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation, ranging from higher energy costs to increased prices of everyday goods. One way to help is through a stimulus payment for $850 to over 800,000 residents. (source)
WBUR
From voting to the results, here's what to watch for this Election Day in Mass.
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Today is the day! As much as mail-in and early voting has grown, the majority of Massachusetts voters are still expected to cast their ballots on good ol’ Election Day today. Polls are open until 8 p.m., and we could be in for a night of mixed results — with national Republicans favored to retake at least one chamber of Congress, while Democrats are poised to claim historic victories here in the Bay State.
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Powerball: $1 million, 9 $50,000 winners in Mass.; here’s where they were sold
There was one Powerball winner for $1 million and nine $50,000 winners in Massachusetts Tuesday. The Powerball drawing for a $2.04 billion jackpot was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 and delayed to Tuesday morning. Powerball’s website has a complete list of which states had winners for the largest jackpot drawing...
Comments / 2