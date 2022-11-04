Read full article on original website
Teen injured in pedestrian crash
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. Odessa Police say OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue went to the 2100 block of East 42nd Street in reference to a car-pedestrian accident. They found that a 16-year-old boy was hit by an SUV while attempting to walk across 42nd Street (just west of Grandview).
Odessa man arrested in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly acted as a ‘get-away’ driver as his partner, who has not been identified, broke into several vehicles parked at a hotel on S Grant Avenue. Gonzalo Valdez, III, 32, has been charged with Resisting Arrest and Theft of Property. […]
Suspect, victim identified in overnight shooting
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis has identified a victim killed in a shooting late Friday night as 27-year-old Aaron Ramos. A suspect, identified as 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson has been charged with Murder. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Andrews Highway late Friday night. According to a news release, […]
SWAT Team Called In To Arrest Shooting Suspect
ODESSA, TX — A shooting suspect was arrested on Saturday morning by the Ector County SWAT team. The following is information released by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office: On Friday November 4th 2022 at approximately 11:23 p.m., Ector County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to the 7400 Block of Andrews Hwy, Ector County Texas, in reference to an ambulance run. ECSO Patrol Deputies discovered gunshot victims on scene. The victims were transported to Medical Center Hospital. An investigation into the incident led to a suspect. On Saturday November 5th 2022 at approximately 6…
Ector County crash sends three to hospital
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS says a crash on State Highway 302 and FM 1936 has sent three people to the hospital . A semi was traveling northbound on FM 1936 and failed to yield the right away at the stop sign intersection. A Honda Piolt was traveling eastbound and struck the trailer.
ECSO, OPD arrest suspect in overnight shooting
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s Office and the Odessa Police Department have arrested a suspect wanted for an overnight shooting. In a press release, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, November 4 at approximately 11:23 P.M., ECSO deputies were dispatched to the 7400 block of Andrews Hwy in reference […]
Sheriff provides update on Pat's Place shooting
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis provided an update to the shooting Saturday night that left one hospitalized and another dead. The shooting occurred at Pat's Place, a lounge off of Highway 385. The shooter, 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, shot two men around 11 p.m. and eventually surrendered to authorities the following morning.
OPD searches for man that drove car into apartment
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are looking for a suspect who crashed a vehicle into an apartment Friday. OPD has obtained several felony warrants for William Earl Crayton Jr.,31. On Nov. 4, OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash at the La Promesa on the 1000...
Overnight shooting leaves one person dead in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person is dead, and another is in jail after a shooting in the 7000 block of Andrews Highway late Friday night. The names of those involved have not yet been released. According to a news release, around 11:23 p.m. on November 4, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded […]
Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to media partners at the Odessa American, a shooting at Pat’s Place, 7405 Andrews Highway, left one person dead and another hospitalized and in surgery. Sheriff Mike Griffis said after 11 p.m. Friday two individuals entered Pat’s Place and one individual shot two people....
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old found safe
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: Landa was found safe on Sunday. The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing boy. According to a news release, Zechariah Landa, 13, was last seen at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at Music City Mall. He was last seen wearing a white shirtand khaki uniform from the Alternative […]
One dead after crash in Reeves County
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is dead after a crash in Reeves County Friday afternoon. Saudy Gomez Cabrera ,46,was traveling east on the south frontage road of IH-20 near mile marker 47 when he swerved off the road into the south ditch. He then over corrected and swerved into the north ditch where the semi rolled over.
Man charged with DWI also accused of leaving young children home alone
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and crashed into two parked cars. Jacob King, 24, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. He has also been charged with three counts of Abandoning/Endangering a Child after investigators said he left his […]
Odessa man charged in connection with two September shootings
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly tied to two separate shootings in September. Christian Organ, 20, has been charged with Deadly Conduct, and with discharging a firearm within the City limits. According to an affidavit, on September 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Man with known bloodborne illness accused of biting OPD officer
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after he was accused of biting a police officer despite knowing he has an illness that can be transmitted through blood. According to an affidavit, Ernesto Salas, 49, was taken to Medical Center Hospital on October 16 for reasons that were not revealed in […]
Man arrested after allegedly following off duty officer out of local bar
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after allegedly confronting, and following, an off-duty Midland Police officer out of a local bar. David Ortiz, 29, has been charged with Public Intoxication, Obstruction or Retaliation, Failure to Identify, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also taken into custody on two […]
Ector County man accused of shooting wife’s car amid argument
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly shot his wife’s work vehicle multiple times amid an argument. Mario Avila, 43, has been charged with Assault and Criminal Mischief. According to court records, on October 29, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to […]
31-Year-Old Daniel Solis Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Odessa (Odessa,TX)
According to the Odessa Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Odessa on Tuesday. The crash happened in the 6000 Block of east I-20 at around 11:50 p.m. According to the officials, a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 and a 2013 Kenworth were involved in the collision.
Woman arrested following disturbance at Midland hotel
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted a man and a police officer following a disturbance at a local hotel. Alazay Mancha, 23, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Assault on a Peace Officer. According to court documents, on October 27, officers […]
31-year-old Brownwood man killed in Odessa wreck
A Brownwood man died as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Odessa the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to multiple media reports. According to reports received from the Odessa Police Department, a white 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 was pulling a trailer and traveling eastbound in the 6000 block of East Interstate 20 just before midnight when it struck the rear of blue 2013 Kenworth pulling a Wabash box trailer.
