HealthJoy Raises $60M for Healthcare Navigation Platform to Reduce HR Burden
– HealthJoy, a healthcare navigation platform that drives benefits satisfaction, improves care outcomes, improves employee satisfaction and reduces HR burden raises $60M in Series D funding led by Valspring Capital with participation from new investors Endeavour Vision and CIBC Innovation Banking. Existing investors US Venture Partners, GoHealth co-founders Brandon Cruz and Clint Jones, Health Velocity Capital, Nueterra Capital and Epic also participated in this round.
Haleon and Microsoft Partner to Help Users Who Are Blind or Low Vision Lead More Independent Lives
– Haleon, a global leader in consumer health, and Microsoft Corp. announced a new collaboration to make everyday health more accessible for people who are blind, have low vision or have difficulty reading product labels due to low literacy. – Together, the companies are expanding functionality in the Microsoft Seeing...
Tempus Launches Real-World Data-Driven Program to Accelerate Precision Oncology Research
– Precision Medicine company Tempus announced the launch of Tempus+, a program connecting medical centers across the U.S. like Stanford Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, and UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, to advance cancer research and provide access to Tempus’ library of more than five million de-identified research records.
Quality vs. Quantity: The Case for Clinician-Centric Technology
Care providers continue to face mounting pressures – from increasing staffing shortages to balancing patient needs across in-person and virtual settings and managing pent-up patient demand. Rather than navigating through fragmented digital solutions that feed care providers disparate data, more and more clinicians now rely on connected technology to access the care context, i.e. the right patient data translated into reliable actionable insights at the right point in their workflow.
BioIntelliSense Acquires Patient Monitoring Company AlertWatch
– BioIntelliSense, Inc. acquires AlertWatch, an FDA-cleared, clinically proven patient monitoring solution. AlertWatch uniquely provides robust integration, data analysis and a patented intuitive display of contextual patient data for more efficient, actionable clinical decisions. – As part of the recently announced strategic partnership with Medtronic, its Patient Monitoring business will...
Mitigating Healthcare Cyber Risk Through Vendor Management
Look to these best practices to enhance your organization’s vendor risk management program. Vendor partnerships are critically important in today’s business world, especially as the pandemic accelerated many organizations’ digital transformation and the shift to remote operations, cloud adoption, and virtual services, such as those through telehealth, medical apps, and other healthcare technology and communication platforms continues to expand. This increased reliance on third parties also comes with a price: added exposure to cyber risks and vulnerabilities.
Gradient AI Acquires Healthcare Analytics Business Unit from Prognos Health ￼
– Gradient AI, a leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the insurance industry, recently announced that it has acquired Prognos Health’s analytics business underwriting unit to leverage data from the company’s large collection of integrated medical records and lab data via its real-world data marketplace.
Clarius Marketplace Launches for AI Ultrasound Innovators
– Clarius Mobile Health, a leading provider of high-definition wireless ultrasound systems, today announced Clarius Marketplace, a new platform that enables ultrasound innovators to bring their AI-powered software solutions to market faster by integrating with the Clarius ecosystem, which includes 10 wireless ultrasound scanners and advanced Software-as-a-Service. – Clarius members...
Imprivata Expands Its Integrated Digital Identity Platform
– Digital identity company, Imprivata, today announced the extension of its integrated digital identity platform, creating the only solution to accelerate identity intelligence through simplified visibility of user activity. – Currently, an alarming 51% of organizations don’t monitor access to critical systems and data, making it extremely difficult to remain...
COTA Secures New Financing to Accelerate Cancer Research and Treatment Innovation
– COTA, Inc., an oncology real-world data and analytics company, announced its latest financing by an investment fund managed by Deerfield Management and additional capital from existing investors. – The company will use this new funding to further expand its real-world data platform and services in order to drive more...
Evidation Launches FluSmart to Better Identity & Understand Flu Early
Evidation, the company that connects directly with individuals to measure health in everyday life, has launched FluSmart, a digital flu monitoring program that brings together individuals, researchers, and public and private organizations to understand flu at its earliest stages. Evidation has developed machine learning detection models to compare flu and...
Teladoc Health Appoints Laizer Kornwasser as President, Enterprise Growth & Global Markets
– Teladoc Health announced that is has named Laizer Kornwasser as President, Enterprise Growth & Global Markets, effective October 24, 2022. As President, Laizer will be focused on further unlocking the revenue and growth potential of the company and optimizing performance across Teladoc’s four market channels: US Group Health, International, Hospitals and Health Systems, and BetterHelp.
On/Go Launches COVID Test to Treat w/ free Paxlovid Delivery
– On/Go (by Intrivo) – the health tech startup behind COVID test kits that have helped hundreds of millions of people – has launched a Test to Treat solution for at-home Paxlovid antiviral access, plus a virtual long COVID clinic. – While some studies have shown Paxlovid may...
Healthcare’s Evolution: Agile, Secure, Hybrid Work
Whether it’s expanding service-line offerings or embracing remote work models, there have been significant changes in the way healthcare is delivered to patients and supported by providers. The culture of healthcare has long been, “If the physicians and clinicians need to be onsite, then everyone does.” While remote work did happen within healthcare organizations, it was often limited to a very small population and/or very few use cases.
KLAS-Bain: Post-Pandemic Investment Priorities for Healthcare Providers
– Competition in the provider IT space shows no signs of abating: Early-stage capital, big tech, and scale EMR players continue crowding into more segments. This has significant implications for providers as they transition into a new disruptive period, for software players as they fine-tune go-to-market models for the current environment, and for private equity investors as they look to invest behind winning themes.
MedCrypt Raises $25M for Medical Device Cybersecurity Platform
– Today, MedCrypt, the proactive cybersecurity solution provider for medical devices and manufacturers raises $25M in Series B funding led by Intuitive Ventures and Johnson & Johnson Innovation. – The round included participation from institutional investors Section 32, Eniac Ventures, Anzu Partners, and Dolby Family Ventures. This round of funding...
Elion Raises $3M to Expand Digital Health Marketplace
– Elion, a San Francisco-based independent digital health technology marketplace company, today announced it has raised $3.3M in seed funding from leading digital health investors NEA, Max Ventures, 8VC, AlleyCorp, Charge Ventures and Floating Point, with additional participation from a broad set of healthcare founders and angels. – In addition...
The Gains and Pains of Using AI in the Pharmaceutical Industry
The costs for drug discovery and development are skyrocketing, but AI (artificial intelligence) is introducing new efficiencies to help find effective treatments faster. A study in 2020 concluded that the estimated median capitalized research and development cost per product was $985 million. Contributing factors to this included larger trial sizes, the need to assess health technology, the requirement to provide data on comparative drugs’ effectiveness, and most importantly the high failure rate. Seven out of eight compounds that enter the clinical testing pipeline are never developed.
When Advancing a Medical Device, Be A Partner First & Seller Second to Hospital Systems
US hospital systems validate the safety, clinical utility, and robustness of newly FDA-approved devices, 510(k) cleared, before adopting them into clinical practice. This work occurs alongside evaluating how to integrate the medical device into the hospital system’s diagnostic paradigms, including in relation to quality improvement programs. Companies can have a role but there are 415 US hospital systems (comprising ~5,000 hospitals), and each has a bespoke process and ever-changing set of considerations. Navigating this new reality is challenging for companies and hospital systems. The pandemic only made it more complex and slower. It is important for company executives and hospital system leadership teams to talk about what is working. In that spirit, I am sharing insights from my team at Immunexpress for our lead test, SeptiCyte® RAPID, which is clinically validated and has received FDA 510(k) clearance indicated for the diagnosis of sepsis in adults.
ObvioHealth & Oracle Collaborate to Seamlessly Integrate Diverse Data Sets Into Decentralized Clinical Trials in APAC
– Today, ObvioHealth and Oracle have announced a partnership to enable the rapid collection, integration and analysis of this complex data to get breakthrough therapies to market faster and cheaper within the APAC region. This partnership will integrate ObvioGo, ObvioHealth’s next generation decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platform and mobile app, and Oracle Clinical One Cloud Service, facilitating pharma-grade analytics and reporting that can deliver more timely patient insights.
