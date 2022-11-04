Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klin.com
Lincoln Police Busy Overnight
Lincoln Police were busy Monday night and Tuesday morning. About 11:45 Monday night officers responded to the 2300 block of B street where an 18-year old Lincoln man had been shot in the abdomen. Before police arrived the man was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he...
1011now.com
LSO investigating forgery case where $56,000 taken from woman’s bank account
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a forgery case where $56,000 was taken from a Firth woman’s bank account. On Monday, deputies took a forgery report from a 78-year-old woman. According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, two of the woman’s checks from First State...
klin.com
Lincoln Woman’s $77,000 Diamond Ring Found
Lincoln Police say a 4-carat diamond ring worth more than $77,000 that was reported stolen last Thursday has been found. LPD says a woman said she was eating lunch at the Costco food court near 14th and pine Lake Road on Wednesday when she left her Louis Vuitton wallet on a seat with the ring inside.
klkntv.com
Missing $77,500 ring found in victim’s car, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The 4-carat diamond ring that was reported stolen on Wednesday from the Costco food court was found in the woman’s vehicle, Lincoln Police say. The woman initially reported that the ring, which was said to be inside her Louis Vuitton wallet, was stolen after she accidentally left her wallet in the food court, police say.
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly pulls out handgun in Lincoln traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reportedly pulled out a handgun after he thought he was cut off in Lincoln traffic. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of 33rd St. and Cornhusker around 4:50 p.m. on Monday after a reported weapons violation. Officers said they talked...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman arrested after reportedly taking money from register in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman was arrested after she was reportedly caught stealing money from her register at a Lincoln store. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for a call of a reported theft by an employee. According...
1011now.com
Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a Hy-Vee employee who was accused of stealing money from the cash register. On Sunday, around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Hy-Vee off 50th and O Streets. According to police, a manager told officers that they believed a cashier...
KETV.com
Omaha police identifies off-duty officer under investigation for incident that occurred Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday involving an off-duty officer. Authorities said an internal investigation will be conducted, as authorized by Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The officer being investigated for the alleged incident is William Klees, Omaha police confirmed to KETV NewsWatch...
WOWT
“Doesn’t feel real”: Omaha family remembers daughter after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Halloween night left an Omaha woman fighting for her life in the hospital for four days before succumbing to her injuries. “Sometimes I have to remind myself to breathe because it just doesn’t feel real,” says Dale Schuman, whose daughter, 29-year-old...
klkntv.com
Cass County authorities ask for video from time of attempted abduction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office began searching for a possible “sexual predator” in the Eagle community last week, after multiple reports of a bald man following children. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for all security footage and other videos from 3 to...
klkntv.com
No one injured after several shots were fired during group argument, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several shots were fired during a group argument in north Lincoln early Saturday morning, police say. Around 1:45 a.m., officers were sent to a neighborhood near North 14th and Adams Streets after someone reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a group of people,...
Kearney Hub
Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood
Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
WOWT
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
1011now.com
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deploy drone after serving warrant in Northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office arrested a 29-year-old Lincoln man for violating parole after negotiations Monday morning. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the metro fugitive task force was called to Trevaughn Brown’s apartment after Brown refused to come out of his apartment near 24th and Superior, requiring a larger police response and a local school and daycare to be alerted.
KETV.com
Police identify man injured in Omaha shooting Sunday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was seriously injured after a shooting in Omaha Sunday night. Officials say the call came in at 7:50 p.m. on N. 41st near Pinkney Street. Officers found Reginald Collins who said he was walking when someone in a "dark colored sedan" shot him. A nearby house was also hit by gunfire.
klkntv.com
Head-on crash injures 2 & brings Lincoln intersection to a halt Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a head-on crash near South 17th and K Streets. We’re told two people were hurt when two vehicles collided around 10:15 a.m. Police say an elderly couple was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while a third...
News Channel Nebraska
Warrants served in Wymore Monday night, two arrested
BEATRICE – Three law enforcement agencies combined to execute search warrants and make two arrests in southern Gage County. At around 6:25 p.m., Monday, Gage County Sheriff’s Officers were assisted by Wymore Police and Beatrice Police in serving two warrants on Wymore homes located in the three-hundred block of North 8th Street.
klkntv.com
Man arrested after exposing himself at Lincoln gas station, apartment, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested after exposing himself at two locations near downtown Lincoln late Sunday night, police say. Around 11:36 p.m., a 37-year-old man exposed and touched himself in front of the doors at the U-Stop near 21st and K Streets. He left the area...
iheart.com
Omaha Homicide Victim's Name Released
Police continue to investigate after a woman dies in a weekend shooting in Omaha, and they have now released the name of the victim. Investigators say it's 20-year old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Officers were called to the area of 49th and Miami Streets early Sunday and found Ms. Kellog suffering from...
iheart.com
Lincoln school temporarily put on lock down due to nearby police standoff
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln elementary school is temporarily placed on lock down due to a nearby police standoff. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:45 Monday morning, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force determined that 29 year old Trevaughn Brown was at an apartment near 24th and Dodge in Lincoln. Brown was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a conviction for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony from Douglas County that occurred in 2011. The Sheriff's Office says Brown was known to have possession of a weapon as recently as two months ago.
Comments / 3