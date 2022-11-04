ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klin.com

Lincoln Police Busy Overnight

Lincoln Police were busy Monday night and Tuesday morning. About 11:45 Monday night officers responded to the 2300 block of B street where an 18-year old Lincoln man had been shot in the abdomen. Before police arrived the man was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Woman’s $77,000 Diamond Ring Found

Lincoln Police say a 4-carat diamond ring worth more than $77,000 that was reported stolen last Thursday has been found. LPD says a woman said she was eating lunch at the Costco food court near 14th and pine Lake Road on Wednesday when she left her Louis Vuitton wallet on a seat with the ring inside.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Missing $77,500 ring found in victim’s car, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The 4-carat diamond ring that was reported stolen on Wednesday from the Costco food court was found in the woman’s vehicle, Lincoln Police say. The woman initially reported that the ring, which was said to be inside her Louis Vuitton wallet, was stolen after she accidentally left her wallet in the food court, police say.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly pulls out handgun in Lincoln traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reportedly pulled out a handgun after he thought he was cut off in Lincoln traffic. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of 33rd St. and Cornhusker around 4:50 p.m. on Monday after a reported weapons violation. Officers said they talked...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman arrested after reportedly taking money from register in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman was arrested after she was reportedly caught stealing money from her register at a Lincoln store. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for a call of a reported theft by an employee. According...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a Hy-Vee employee who was accused of stealing money from the cash register. On Sunday, around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Hy-Vee off 50th and O Streets. According to police, a manager told officers that they believed a cashier...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood

Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deploy drone after serving warrant in Northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office arrested a 29-year-old Lincoln man for violating parole after negotiations Monday morning. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the metro fugitive task force was called to Trevaughn Brown’s apartment after Brown refused to come out of his apartment near 24th and Superior, requiring a larger police response and a local school and daycare to be alerted.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Police identify man injured in Omaha shooting Sunday night

OMAHA, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was seriously injured after a shooting in Omaha Sunday night. Officials say the call came in at 7:50 p.m. on N. 41st near Pinkney Street. Officers found Reginald Collins who said he was walking when someone in a "dark colored sedan" shot him. A nearby house was also hit by gunfire.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Warrants served in Wymore Monday night, two arrested

BEATRICE – Three law enforcement agencies combined to execute search warrants and make two arrests in southern Gage County. At around 6:25 p.m., Monday, Gage County Sheriff’s Officers were assisted by Wymore Police and Beatrice Police in serving two warrants on Wymore homes located in the three-hundred block of North 8th Street.
WYMORE, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Homicide Victim's Name Released

Police continue to investigate after a woman dies in a weekend shooting in Omaha, and they have now released the name of the victim. Investigators say it's 20-year old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Officers were called to the area of 49th and Miami Streets early Sunday and found Ms. Kellog suffering from...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Lincoln school temporarily put on lock down due to nearby police standoff

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln elementary school is temporarily placed on lock down due to a nearby police standoff. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:45 Monday morning, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force determined that 29 year old Trevaughn Brown was at an apartment near 24th and Dodge in Lincoln. Brown was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a conviction for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony from Douglas County that occurred in 2011. The Sheriff's Office says Brown was known to have possession of a weapon as recently as two months ago.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy