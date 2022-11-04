Read full article on original website
These days, there’s no shortage of “smart” products. Smartphones, smart TVs, heck, and even smart refrigerators claim to simplify our lives with the latest technology. Well, we hope you’re ready for the first “smart” motorbike, as Austrian electric mobility startup Horwin brings its Senmenti O and Senmenti X concepts to EICMA 2022.
Honda Drops New Retro Inspired CL500 At EICMA 2022
Back in the 70s, it seemed like each of Honda's small-displacement CB-series bikes had a CL-series partner. CLs were scramblers—essentially CBs fitted with unique reinforced handlebars, unique bodywork, high-mounted exhaust pipes, and knobby-ish tires. From the tiny CL50 to the mighty CL450, these bikes were designed for fun on and off the road and are pretty popular with collectors and 70s Honda stans (*cough*me*cough*) to this day.
The Suzuki V-Strom lineup has been a popular platform for the past 20 years. There are if, and, or buts about it. According to the manufacturer, the V-Strom family has moved over 440,000 units since 2002. As the name suggests, Suzuki’s V-twin engines have been a big part of that success.
It’s November 7, 2022, which means that it’s EICMA Eve and Ducati decided to give the world a present to kick off the festivities. The team from Bologna just introduced the 2023 Ducati Scrambler lineup—which marks the second-generation evolution of Ducati’s Land of Joy. The new...
As the global motorcycle industry strengthens its focus on achieving carbon neutrality, Kawasaki wants us to know that it’s right there in the mix. Eager to show that green is more than just the brand color, the OEM adopted the phrase “Go with Green Power” as the overarching theme for its EICMA 2022 presentation. Like other legacy OEMs, the brand is keen to both explore new technology and also keep one foot planted in familiar territory.
Say hello to the M4Maloo, or M4LOO, if you prefer. This is a G82 BMW M4 that has had half of its body cut away to create a pickup (or ute) and is the first such creation on this platform. The work was carried out by DinMann, whose owner originally intended to create a pickup version of the preceding F82 M4 but was worried that people would assume the build was based on a salvaged vehicle. So instead, a brand new G82 was acquired in April, and the cutting and fabrication began a short while later. It's now on display at the Stek stand at SEMA 2022.
Back in 2019, at that year's EICMA show, Brough Superior and Aston Martin teamed up to unveil the AMB 001, an ultra-exclusive, limited-edition track bike. Powered by Brough's potent 183-horsepower, turbocharged V-twin, these Gallic superbikes were hand-built in Toulouse, France, and limited to 100 produced units. Now, three years and a global pandemic later, the dynamic duo is back at EICMA 2022 with yet another super-rare superbike—the AMB 001 Pro.
After Honda introduced the CB750 Hornet to the world at Intermot 2022, that naturally made us wonder if the XL750 Transalp would be next. Sure enough, EICMA, 2022 is the designated time and place that Honda Europe first acquainted the world with its newest creation. It’s the revival of a...
It’s the beginning of November, and you know what that means? EICMA is almost upon us once more, and we’ll soon see the latest and greatest that massive international OEMs have to offer—but there’s more than just that, of course. Although EICMA isn’t typically billed as a custom-centric show, there’s always room for something special—like the latest one-off creation from Turin custom shop Officine GP Design, which is about to make its debut very soon at EICMA 2022.
A combination of a wet road, a flighty mid-engined sports car, and too much boot on the accelerator pedal recently led to a rather unfortunate incident at a Chrysler-Dodge dealership. Well, the Jeep Wrangler probably didn't feel a thing, but the poor Acura NSX certainly showed plenty of evidence of its unfortunate altercation.
Neco, a Belgian brand focusing on affordable yet stylish small-displacement two-wheelers has a new offering in the retro-style scooter space. It's called the Dinno 125, and it looks to go up against major players such as Vespa and Lambretta, but at a fraction of the price tag. Now, it's clear that Neco operates in the budget-focused spectrum, and as such, there are a few things to be expected from the Dinno 125. Let's take a closer look.
SWM is headed to EICMA 2022, and it’s bringing a range of bikes across its four platforms. There are 125s, of course—but there is also a selection of dedicated off-road, naked, and scrambler machines to consider—across a range of displacements that are 500cc and below. If you’re...
Those of you who have decided to continue riding even as colder weather as well and truly set in are probably on the never-ending hunt for the perfect set of riding gear. If you're anything like me, you can never have too many jackets, pants, gloves, boots, and helmets, and once any manufacturer releases something new, chances are you'll be headed to your nearest gear shop to have a first hand look.
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
Since their introduction a few years back, Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins have won over a great many riders around the world. Their character, fit, finish, and style have simultaneously been both retro-modern and timeless—which is as winning a combination in 2020s motorcycling as it has ever been. Still, of course, fans hoped for more, because fans always hope for more.
The BMW R18’s getting yet another part in Wunderlich’s rich catalog. These are a set of footrests that have everything you need to make your cruise with the R18 even more relaxing. As far as the BMW R18 is concerned, it comes with standard mid-set footpegs that are...
Parallel twins have dominated the mid-size naked bike category as of late. Simplicity, ease of use, and cost of manufacturing stack the chips in the configuration’s favor, but Suzuki has long clung to its V-twin-based SV650 to contest today’s middleweight class. That all changes in 2023, as Suzuki lifts the covers off the parallel twin-powered GSX-8S at EICMA 2022.
A sad day for sportbike and racing enthusiasts, as Suzuki has officially announced the discontinuation of the GSX-R1000 in the Japanese and European markets. Loved by many enthusiasts all across the globe, the iconic GSX-R1000 can be considered a cultural hallmark in the motorcycling industry, up there with the greats like the Honda Fireblade, Kawasaki Ninja, and Yamaha R1.
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
For the month of October, 2022, Royal Enfield has once again set impressive growth records both in the global market, as well as its home market of India. Royal Enfield has been an unstoppable force in recent years, ever since it hit the global market in 2017 with the release of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650.
