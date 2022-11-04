Read full article on original website
Horwin Previews Intelligent Electric Models Ahead Of EICMA Debut
These days, there’s no shortage of “smart” products. Smartphones, smart TVs, heck, and even smart refrigerators claim to simplify our lives with the latest technology. Well, we hope you’re ready for the first “smart” motorbike, as Austrian electric mobility startup Horwin brings its Senmenti O and Senmenti X concepts to EICMA 2022.
EICMA 2022: Suzuki Rolls Out Adventure-Ready 2023 V-Strom 800DE
The Suzuki V-Strom lineup has been a popular platform for the past 20 years. There are if, and, or buts about it. According to the manufacturer, the V-Strom family has moved over 440,000 units since 2002. As the name suggests, Suzuki’s V-twin engines have been a big part of that success.
Ola Electric To Showcase Latest Tech At EICMA 2022
It's clear to see that Indian electric scooter manufacturer Ola Electric is taking its expansion incredibly seriously. We've seen it with its rapid deployment of the Hypercharger network, as well as its quick launches of multiple variants of S1 electric scooters. All that being said, could now be the time for Ola Electric to go beyond the borders of the Indian market?
Kawasaki Shows Off Ninja EV, Z EV, And Hybrid EV Prototypes At EICMA 2022
As the global motorcycle industry strengthens its focus on achieving carbon neutrality, Kawasaki wants us to know that it’s right there in the mix. Eager to show that green is more than just the brand color, the OEM adopted the phrase “Go with Green Power” as the overarching theme for its EICMA 2022 presentation. Like other legacy OEMs, the brand is keen to both explore new technology and also keep one foot planted in familiar territory.
Custom Ducati DIAVEL MU By Officine GPDesign To Break Cover At EICMA 2022
It’s the beginning of November, and you know what that means? EICMA is almost upon us once more, and we’ll soon see the latest and greatest that massive international OEMs have to offer—but there’s more than just that, of course. Although EICMA isn’t typically billed as a custom-centric show, there’s always room for something special—like the latest one-off creation from Turin custom shop Officine GP Design, which is about to make its debut very soon at EICMA 2022.
The Kawasaki Z650RS Gets New Colors In Japan
Kawasaki Motors Japan is updating its Z650RS neo-retro sports model with a new color for 2023. Currently, the brand still has its Candy Emerald Green Colorway in the lineup, but a new Metallic Moondust Gray x Ebony is coming for the 2023 model year of the bike. If you didn’t...
2023 Ducati Scrambler Icon, Full Throttle, And Nightshift Variants Launch
It’s November 7, 2022, which means that it’s EICMA Eve and Ducati decided to give the world a present to kick off the festivities. The team from Bologna just introduced the 2023 Ducati Scrambler lineup—which marks the second-generation evolution of Ducati’s Land of Joy. The new...
Is Honda Planning To Launch The CB500F In India?
The Honda CB500F may not be a motorcycle that'll cause a stir when showcased to an audience, especially in the U.S. and Europe. Indeed, many people consider this bike a beginner-focused machine with not that much in the way of style and performance. In the Asian market, however, the CB500F isn't a beginner-focused machine, but rather a bike people aspire to own.
Suzuki Pulls The Plug On The GSX-R1000 In Japan And Europe
A sad day for sportbike and racing enthusiasts, as Suzuki has officially announced the discontinuation of the GSX-R1000 in the Japanese and European markets. Loved by many enthusiasts all across the globe, the iconic GSX-R1000 can be considered a cultural hallmark in the motorcycling industry, up there with the greats like the Honda Fireblade, Kawasaki Ninja, and Yamaha R1.
2023 Suzuki GSX-8S Enters Middleweight Streetfighter Battle Royale
Parallel twins have dominated the mid-size naked bike category as of late. Simplicity, ease of use, and cost of manufacturing stack the chips in the configuration’s favor, but Suzuki has long clung to its V-twin-based SV650 to contest today’s middleweight class. That all changes in 2023, as Suzuki lifts the covers off the parallel twin-powered GSX-8S at EICMA 2022.
Alpinestars Introduces Chrome Sneakers For Fall And Winter Collection
Those of you who have decided to continue riding even as colder weather as well and truly set in are probably on the never-ending hunt for the perfect set of riding gear. If you're anything like me, you can never have too many jackets, pants, gloves, boots, and helmets, and once any manufacturer releases something new, chances are you'll be headed to your nearest gear shop to have a first hand look.
CAKE Bukk Levels Up The Brand’s Off-Road Performance Lineup
CAKE kicks off EICMA 2022 with a brand-new off-road model—the Bukk. The Swedish manufacturer leverages data from its one-make race series, Cake World Race, to amplify the platform’s performance potential. Let’s take a look at how the Bukk bucks convention in more ways than one. A 72V,...
Video Series Grants Exclusive Look At Honda’s MotoGP Struggles
2022 was a year of many firsts for the Repsol Honda MotoGP team. For the first time in eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez’s storied MotoGP career (with the exception of the 2020 season), he didn’t claim victory. During Marquez’s six-race absence, Honda also failed to score a Grand Prix point at the 2022 German GP.
Honda Drops New Retro Inspired CL500 At EICMA 2022
Back in the 70s, it seemed like each of Honda's small-displacement CB-series bikes had a CL-series partner. CLs were scramblers—essentially CBs fitted with unique reinforced handlebars, unique bodywork, high-mounted exhaust pipes, and knobby-ish tires. From the tiny CL50 to the mighty CL450, these bikes were designed for fun on and off the road and are pretty popular with collectors and 70s Honda stans (*cough*me*cough*) to this day.
2023 Honda EM1 e: Electric Moped Makes First Appearance At EICMA 2022
Honda announced an ambitious plan to introduce at least 10 electric two-wheelers by the year 2025 earlier in 2022. Since it’s almost 2023, that doesn’t leave a whole lot of time—but of course, a company like Honda wouldn’t make an announcement like that if it didn’t have at least a few models already up its sleeve.
2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Breaks Cover At EICMA 2022
Since their introduction a few years back, Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins have won over a great many riders around the world. Their character, fit, finish, and style have simultaneously been both retro-modern and timeless—which is as winning a combination in 2020s motorcycling as it has ever been. Still, of course, fans hoped for more, because fans always hope for more.
Check Out Wunderlich’s Ergo-Comfort Footrests For the BMW R18
The BMW R18’s getting yet another part in Wunderlich’s rich catalog. These are a set of footrests that have everything you need to make your cruise with the R18 even more relaxing. As far as the BMW R18 is concerned, it comes with standard mid-set footpegs that are...
2023 Honda XL750 Transalp Emerges From The Mountain Pass At EICMA 2022
After Honda introduced the CB750 Hornet to the world at Intermot 2022, that naturally made us wonder if the XL750 Transalp would be next. Sure enough, EICMA, 2022 is the designated time and place that Honda Europe first acquainted the world with its newest creation. It’s the revival of a...
KTM Is Hosting Winter Events At Motohall This Christmas Season
The days leading up to the Christmas season for KTM in Austria will be filled with a bunch of activities for the whole family. KTM is painting Mattighofen orange this holiday season with a bunch of celebrations at its very own Motohall in Austria. If you bleed orange, you will...
Yoshimura Throws A “Banana Tube” Exhaust At The Katana
Yoshimura Japan has a new titanium slip-on muffler kit for the Suzuki Katana called the “Titanium Slip-One B-77 Cyclone.”. The Suzuki Katana is a bit of an oddball in the motorcycling industry. While it is not the most cohesively-designed motorcycle in the world, it’s got a legion of fans that love its quirky styling and angular retro-inspired looks.
