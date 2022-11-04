Read full article on original website
Related
Crews quickly extinguish fire at Sioux City business
Sioux City fire crews quickly extinguished a fire after being called Tuesday morning.
Power outages resolved in Sioux City area
According to MidAmerican Energy, some customers in the Sioux City area may be without power.
ourquadcities.com
These Iowa counties have EMS services on the ballot
DES MOINES – On election day, 8 Iowa counties will have a referendum on their ballots to decide whether or not to add a tax to fund emergency medical services. Calhoun, Floyd, Jones, Kossuth, Pocahontas, Osceola, Winnebago, and Worth counties will all have the referendum. EMS services have struggled...
Iowa Firearms Coalition alleges voting wrongdoing in Woodbury County
The Iowa Firearms Coalition is alleging voting wrongdoing in Woodbury County.
Stray of the Day: Meet Copper
This is Copper, a 2-to-3-year-old, male, red-and-white Siberian Husky. He was found on the 1700 block of Morningside Avenue.
iheart.com
Iowa's Bessie Hendricks is America's Oldest Citizen
Happy 115th Birthday (11/7/22) to Iowan, Bessie Hendricks, who is now the oldest supercentenarian in the United States. Bessie was born in Carroll County, a few miles southeast of Auburn, Iowa, on 7 November 1907. She has quite a story! You can learn about our special Iowan HERE! And click the podcast link below to listen to Max & Amy's conversation about Bessie.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
iheart.com
This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896
(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake
WALL LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs are looking for the suspects responsible for shooting a family’s dog near Wall Lake. According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 5:30 p.m. four miles west of Wall Lake, a neighbor heard a gunshot and then heard a dog yelp. The neighbor called the homeowner, who was not home at the time. The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past a house, then reverse around the time the shots were fired. One of the homeowner’s children found the dog the following day.
kiwaradio.com
Cherokee Locker Among Three Meat Processing Plants Receiving Federal Funding
Iowa — A Cherokee meat processing company is among three in Iowa receiving federal funding as part of a new program. A more than half a million dollar grant will support the relocation and expansion of the Cherokee Locker, a meat processing facility in Cherokee. Meanwhile, the new owners...
Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
Suspect at large after stabbing, standoff in Leeds
Leeds Elementary School is in lockout Monday morning due to an incident in the area.
kicdam.com
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
KCCI.com
22-year-old Iowan dies in head-on crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Calhoun County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig, of Pomeroy, died Friday in the crash. Ludwig was driving a Ford Focus near Highway 4 and county road D26 in Rockwell City. Her vehicle...
Sioux City Warming Shelter in need of donations to hit their goal
Those wanting to donate to the warming shelter can do so by walking into the shelter during daytime hours.
nwestiowa.com
Couple charged for debit card theft, use
PAULLINA—A Paullina couple was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on a charge of fifth-degree theft and O’Brien County warrants for unauthorized use of a credit card. The arrests of 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler stemmed from a report from the Palo Alto...
Human remains discovered near Adam's Park identified
The Routt County Coroner's Office announced a positive identification of the unknown human remains found near Adam's Park. The remains were positively identified as Jacob Michael Cyr of Treynor, Iowa. Cyr was reported missing on Aug. 8 from the Rainbow Gathering after traveling to Colorado to attend Fourth of July festivities. An out-of-state hunter discovered skull remains north of Adam's Park in the afternoon on Sept. 4. Dog teams located more skeletal human remains about a mile from where the skull was found. The remains were collected by the Routt County Coroner. The Coroner's Office utilized dental records that were compared with the remains by two different dentists.The Routt County Sheriff's Office, along with the Coroner's Office, consulted with a forensic anthropologist and a pathologist who both examined the remains. The cause and manner of death are undetermined and remains under investigation.
KCRG.com
Body found in Missouri River identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to the Sioux City Police Department, a body found in the Missouri River yesterday has been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Bottorff. The Dakota County Sheriff, Chris Kleinburg, told KTIV some city workers were working at the docks when the body was discovered around 2:30 in the afternoon. They contacted the Sioux City Police to inform them.
Cass County Arrest Report
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released the following arrest report from October 22 to November 2. On November 2nd, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Randy Rush, 53, of Atlantic, for OWI 2nd Offense. Rush was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
Comments / 1