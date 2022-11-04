Read full article on original website
Carroll HS participates in area shoe drive to raise funds for choir program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll High School has partnered with Funds2Orgs to take part in an area shoe drive. The company distributes donated shoes globally for businesses around the word to sell, and the school will receive a portion of the proceeds to use for their choir programs. Carroll...
West Side Helping Hand looks to Day of Giving for hand up
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Their mission is to guide low-income youth in Corpus Christi, Texas toward pathways of success. Their development programs embrace the dignity of the person through focusing on academics, character development, sports, individual attention and parental engagement. WSHH is an Educational and Recreational Youth Center that...
Bethune daycare helps continue mission rearing little ones through donations during Day of Giving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For 78+ years, Mary McLeod Bethune Early Child Development Nursery, Inc. has provided a high quality child development program that is affordable and dependable for low income parents who are working and/or pursuing higher education. In the Coastal Bend, Bethune has led the way as...
Habitat for Humanity looks to expand services in Coastal Bend through donations from Day of Giving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity-Corpus Christi is a non-profit ecumenical Christian organization seeking to put God's love into action. HFHCC brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Their vision is a world where everyone has a decent place.
Bishop PD turns over 911 dispatch operations to City of Corpus Christi MetroCom
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop Police Chief Edward Day told Norma Gonzalez and other dispatchers that by the end of the month, 911 operations in Bishop will be transitioned over to the Corpus Christi MetroCom. Day added that he's going to pay the city of Corpus Christi $60,000 a...
Day of Giving: Amistad Community Health Center hopes to expand their reach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Amistad Community Health Center is hoping to expand their reach with donations from the Coastal Bend Day of Giving. The non-profit offers full-service care for both adults and children, as well as dental and mental healthcare. "We're here for everybody. We serve for the...
7th Annual S.H.A.R.E. Thanksgiving Meal
KINGSVILLE - The 7th annual Sharing Happily and Reaping Endlessly (S.H.A.R.E.) Thanksgiving was held on Saturday November the 5th at the First Methodist Community Life Center in Kingsville. People started lining up as early as 9 a.m. In 2021, the group served 1,450 plates. This year 250 plates were delivered...
Pet Of The Week: Flower
Stop by and visit Flower and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
Day of Giving to support South Texas Council Boy Scouts of America
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mission Statement of the South Texas Council Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. The South Texas Council is the premier...
Annual 'Flags for Heroes' returns with 1,800 flags along Bayfront
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of flags were lined up along the bayfront for the annual "Flags for Heroes." The Rotary Club of Corpus Christi spent their weekend putting up 1,800 flags along Ocean Drive. A dedication ceremony will be held at the First Baptist Church on November 7...
Zachary Kolda Elementary celebrates Veterans Day, recent Purple Star Campus Designation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Zachary Kolda Elementary School celebrated their 10-year anniversary, Veterans Day, the recent Purple Star Designation and new military partnerships. The Purple Star Designation is given to schools that show their support and commitment to meeting the needs of military-connected families. 3NEWS spoke with Pat Kolda,...
On Your Mind: Veterans groups discuss the mental health resources available for South Texas vets
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Later this week, our nation will recognize Veterans Day; a time to reflect and show our support and gratitude to the heroes among us as well as those who've gone before us. For those heroes who made it back home, and who are now here...
'Voices of South Texas' returns to the Old Bayview Cemetary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — History came to life at the Old Bayview Cemetary for the annual 'Voices of South Texas' event. The historical fun was filled with opportunities to learn about the history of South Texas. The event included self-guided tours, live folk music and a demonstration of a frontier battalion.
How long the gross humid air lasts in Corpus Christi
Onshore flow keeps conditions sticky this week. The Beaver Blood Moon will also bring higher tides to the area.
L.E.A.D. First looks for community to lead the way in donating during annual Day of Giving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — L.E.A.D. First is a comprehensive school-wide reform program, primarily for high-poverty schools, with a strong emphasis on early detection and prevention of reading problems before they become serious. The non-profit LEAD First Foundation is the program provider, supplying materials, training, and professional development to schools...
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church holds mega festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church held a mega festival in Sinton with tons of music, food and fun. All the fun happened over at the San Patricio fairgrounds. A full line up of Tejano artists, among those lucky Joe and Solido. The funds raised...
Flour Bluff, south side drivers concerned over broken windshields
Several drivers on Corpus Christi’s southside claimed bullets were responsible for their broken car windows and windshields.
Drivers asked to find alternative routes as construction on South Staples St. begins
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Commuters who drive through South Staples Street should plan for upcoming delays starting this week. A construction project begins November 7 at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project will start on south staples street at Williams drive and work southward towards Saratoga boulevard.
'It was everything': Corpus Christi native speaks about filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters Nov. 11 and it will be one Corpus Christi native's big screen debut. Neal Tyagi, a Ray High School graduate, did underwater stunt work in the movie. "What an opportunity it was...
'It hasn't hit yet': Riviera ISD student is now a published illustrator after helping with new children's book
One student from Riviera Independent School District got the opportunity to illustrate a children's book. John Brubaker is the author of Roody Kangaroo Moves Forward. However, Riviera ISD student Piper Colston is the artist that brought the book to life. "It hasn't hit yet. I mean, I don't know how...
