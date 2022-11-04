Flourishing Markkanen candid about struggles in Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lauri Markkanen is flourishing in Utah. Months after being included in the Cleveland Cavaliers' blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell, the sixth-year forward is averaging career highs in points (21.9), rebounds (8.8), assists (2.7) and field goal percentage (52.9) for a Jazz team that has shocked the league by sprinting out to a 9-3 start to the season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO