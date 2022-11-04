ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls Rebound to Beat Raptors Behind Adjustments, Zach LaVine Outburst

10 observations: LaVine leads script-flip win over Raps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls knew they had to adjust after aggressive defensive schemes and tenacity on the offensive glass propelled the Raptors to a 113-104 win in the first game of Sunday and Monday's same opponent back-to-back between the conference foes.
Former Bull Lauri Markkanen Gets Candid About Struggles in Chicago

Flourishing Markkanen candid about struggles in Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lauri Markkanen is flourishing in Utah. Months after being included in the Cleveland Cavaliers' blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell, the sixth-year forward is averaging career highs in points (21.9), rebounds (8.8), assists (2.7) and field goal percentage (52.9) for a Jazz team that has shocked the league by sprinting out to a 9-3 start to the season.
How Bulls' Handling DeMar DeRozan Doubles Prepares for Playoffs

How Bulls handling DeRozan doubles prepares for playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. From the top of the executive tree to the bottom of the depth chart, the Chicago Bulls have established playoff expectations after a winning season and first round exit in 2021-22. So, while every regular season...
Andrej Stojaković, Son of Kings Legend Peja, Commits to Stanford

Andrej Stojaković, son of Kings legend Peja, commits to Stanford originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Another Stojaković is playing basketball in Northern California. Andrej Stojaković, son of former Sacramento Kings icon Peja Stojaković, announced his commitment to Stanford on Monday. Ranked No. 24 in ESPN’s...
