ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Spartans look to rebound from tunnel fight with trip to Illinois

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WT7BU_0iyzIzST00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — By now you’ve surely heard about the incident in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium after Michigan State lost to the Wolverines.

Eight Michigan State football players have been suspended indefinitely for their role in the fight and some players still face the possibility of criminal charges.

MSU head coach Mel Tucker said he’s not going to make excuses for what happened, calling it unacceptable.

However, the Spartans still have games on the schedule, and that starts with a matchup with No. 14 Illinois on Saturday.

In this week’s episode of the MSUFCU Coaches Show , Tucker talks about moving on from the fight and taking the next best steps forward.

“I got with our athletics director Alan Haller, also reached out to the Big Ten office and got as much of the evidence that I could, everything that was available,” Tucker said. “I spent pretty much the entire day Sunday reviewing the information and came to a determination that this was the next right step to take, was to suspend the players.”

Plus, we hear from MSU women’s soccer coach Jeff Hosler, who led MSU to its first Big Ten regular season title in school history.

And lastly, we sat down with breakout star Lauren DeBeau, who is taking over the Big Ten women’s soccer scene.

For all that and more, watch the MSUFCU Coaches Show at the top of the page!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

‘It’s On Us’ week of action kicks off

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A nationwide movement aimed at stopping sexual assaults on campus kicked off Monday. The effort is in full swing at Michigan State University, where students are urged to spread awareness. Associate Director for the Prevention, Outreach, and Education Department Matea Caluk said she is looking to paint a new picture. […]
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend

Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

MSU students turn out to vote, some for the first time

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Students on campus at MSU turned out to make their voices heard. Officials say hundreds of them registered and voted today. Voting took place at East Lansing’s satellite election site at Brody Hall. Officials with MSUvote, a nonpartisan campus initiative say they’ve been working for months to get students involved. […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

MSU upgrades to centralized security system

EAST LANSING, Mich. ( WLNS) – Leaders at Michigan State University said a new upgrade will campus safer while making it easier for police to respond in case of an emergency. University officials announced this week that a new operations center would track the school’s more than 2,000 existing cameras, alarms and call boxes from […]
EAST LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van

OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
OKEMOS, MI
WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy