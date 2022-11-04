Spartans look to rebound from tunnel fight with trip to Illinois

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — By now you’ve surely heard about the incident in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium after Michigan State lost to the Wolverines.

Eight Michigan State football players have been suspended indefinitely for their role in the fight and some players still face the possibility of criminal charges.

MSU head coach Mel Tucker said he’s not going to make excuses for what happened, calling it unacceptable.

However, the Spartans still have games on the schedule, and that starts with a matchup with No. 14 Illinois on Saturday.

In this week’s episode of the MSUFCU Coaches Show , Tucker talks about moving on from the fight and taking the next best steps forward.

“I got with our athletics director Alan Haller, also reached out to the Big Ten office and got as much of the evidence that I could, everything that was available,” Tucker said. “I spent pretty much the entire day Sunday reviewing the information and came to a determination that this was the next right step to take, was to suspend the players.”

Plus, we hear from MSU women’s soccer coach Jeff Hosler, who led MSU to its first Big Ten regular season title in school history.

And lastly, we sat down with breakout star Lauren DeBeau, who is taking over the Big Ten women’s soccer scene.

