Intel to launch Sapphire Rapids on January 10, more details on paid software-based Xeon upgrades emerge
In brief: Intel’s 4th generation Xeon data center processors are finally approaching public release three years after the company initially announced them. More hints about arguably the new series’ most controversial feature have also emerged but important questions remain. Intel will hold a launch event for its next-generation...
Desktop Raptor Lake Sizzles in NUC13 Extreme
Intel is officially taking the wraps off the first member of their Raptor Lake-based NUC13 family today. The NUC13 Extreme (like the three previous Extreme NUCs) caters to the gamers and content creators requiring leading edge performance and high-end discrete GPU support. Unlike the mainstream NUCs which have been consistently maintaining an ultra-compact form-factor profile, the Extreme family has slowly grown in size to accommodate flagship CPUs and discrete GPUs. These systems integrate a motherboard in a PCIe add-in card form factor (the Compute Element) and a baseboard that provides additional functionality with PCIe slots and other I/O features. As a refresher, Intel created the NUC Extreme category with the introduction of the Ghost Canyon NUC family in 2019. This was followed by the Tiger Lake-based Beast Canyon NUC in 2021 and the Alder Lake-based Dragon Canyon NUC earlier this year. The latest member of this family is today’s introduction – the Raptor Canyon NUC based on the Shrike Bay Compute Element.
32-bit MCUs for smart metering add PLC modem
To address the rapidly increasing complexity of smart meters and the need to effectively integrate a variety of communications solutions, Microchip Technology announced a smart metering platform, the PIC32CXMT family of 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs) with a new MPL460 power line communication (PLC) modem. The next-generation platform is specifically designed for industrial IoT and commercial and industrial metering. Key features include up to 200 MHz operation, broad scalability with up to 560 KB of memory (SRAM), and greater flexibility.
Market Dynamics, Technologies Drive Automotive Design
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. Likening the modern automobile to a server on wheels is starting to sound cliché, but we’re just hitting the tip of iceberg when it comes to the number of electronic components that are finding their way into modern automotive design, as well as the supporting infrastructure for autonomous driving in large urban centers.
Google and Renault are working on a ‘software-defined vehicle’
Google and the Renault Group are expanding their four-year-old partnership to include the development of an advanced software platform for future vehicles. This “software-defined vehicle” will be built on Google’s Android Automotive operating system and send data to the company’s cloud servers for processing, the companies announced.
Axie Infinity (AXS) Can Still Recoup Its 6-Month Loss And Rise 25%
Axie Infinity (AXS) finally managed to break away from its downward momentum that’s been going on for the last six months. According to latest data from Coingecko, the crypto asset peaked at $11.29 today before entering a minor price correction that made it decline by more than 7% over a 24-hour period.
Movio wants to make your marketing videos with generative AI • TechCrunch
One of them is Movio, a two-year-old startup leveraging generative AI along with other machine learning frameworks like GAN to make videos featuring talking human avatars. The platform is going after marketers with a Canva-style drag-and-drop interface. Users will first pick from a range of templates, be it a theme for a shopping site or a trip to Japan. Then they can add a hyperrealistic avatar to be the video’s “spokesperson”, with speech generated by text input. The outfit, face, and voice of the AI-made human can be swapped with a click.
Google Cloud Is Running a Solana Validator, Blockchain Node Engine to Support SOL Chain Next Year – Bitcoin News
After Google Cloud announced that it would offer a product called the “Blockchain Node Engine” and further noted that Ethereum would be the first blockchain supported, the company revealed it was running a Solana validator on Nov. 5, 2022. Google said that the cloud division is currently working with Solana in order to bring the firm’s Blockchain Node Engine to the Solana chain.
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a massive step in the right direction
As AMD and Nvidia start rolling out their latest graphics cards, there is one thing that is clear as day: AMD is moving to reestablish itself as the market leader when it comes to affordability, and I couldn’t be happier. I’ve had the privilege of playing many of the...
Working toward a 3D-printed VR glove
Research sometimes needs a sacrifice. Empa researcher Patrick Danner has just made one—and filmed it. “When I applied a good 2,000 volts to the sample, it caught fire,” he reports drily in the debriefing. The mishap is clearly visible in his cell phone video: First it smokes, then flames erupt from the experimentally created polymer. “Hopefully, you were still able to save a piece of it,” counters Dorina Opris, head of the Functional Polymeric Materials research group. A piece of evidence is important to learn from the result and draw conclusions.
Google Pixel 8 Series to Reportedly Get New SoC Based on Exynos 2300, Codenames Leaked
Google Pixel 7 series powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC was unveiled last month, but rumours of next year’s Pixel models, speculated to be the Pixel 8 series, have started coming in. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are said to have “Shiba” and “Husky” as their internal model designations, respectively. The next-generation flagship smartphones from Google are said to use the third-generation Google Tensor SoC that is based on Samsung’s Exynos 2300.
Malicious Packages are Swapping Out Your Crypto Addresses
According to the IT security researchers at Phylum, dozens of malicious Python packages target developers by replacing crypto addresses in developer clipboards. Phylum researchers have identified dozens of typosquat packages, and a separate campaign is also identified in which several more packages are involved. This campaign is also targeting developers and their cryptocurrency.
PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Pre-Orders Reportedly to Go Live on November 11
PS5’s November restock is reportedly this Friday. As per games analyst Rishi Alwani, Sony has confirmed pre-orders for their next-gen console in India, which is set to go live on November 11 at 12pm noon. This time, the company is distributing both Digital and Blu-ray-equipped PlayStation 5 systems, albeit both variants are restricted to bundles. This time, the PS5 restock will only be available as a Horizon Forbidden West-themed bundle, akin to the August restock, though the prices have now increased. The PS5 Digital Edition Forbidden West bundle is priced at Rs. 48,490, while the beefier disc-equipped PS5 Forbidden West bundle will cost you Rs. 58,990. Currently, there are no details on individual units in stock.
Oppo Find N2 Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
Oppo Find N2 is reportedly under development and is said to hit the markets soon. Ahead of any formal announcement, the specifications of the foldable smartphone have leaked online. The Oppo Find N2 is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and MariSilicon X chip. The successor to last year’s Oppo Find N is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Oppo Find N2 could pack Hasselblad-branded cameras as well.
Fortinet Warns of New Authentication Bypass Vulnerability
Note this! A brand-new, significant vulnerability is coming. Fortinet recently discovered an authentication bypass flaw in its FortiOS, FortiProxy, and FortiSwitchManager appliances. Customers of Fortinet who use vulnerable product instances are at great risk because the security flaw, designated as CVE-2022-40684, is currently being actively used in the wild. Introduction.
The XR Week Peek (2022.11.07): PSVR 2 will cost $549, HoloLens are probably dead, and more!
Yesterday I discovered that a friend of mine wants to propose as “Vitillo’s law” or “Skarred’s law” the law that every innovative technology we are waiting for is always coming in “5 to 10 years”. I would love for that to become an official Murphy’s law, but I’m sure that even if the XR community started adopting it now, the law could become popular only in 5 to 10 years…
Apple warns of lower iPhone 14 Pro models shipment due to Covid-19 restrictions • TechCrunch
The company said it continues to see strong demand for the pro models of the new iPhone 14 lineup, but the lockdown restriction has prompted it to slash its earlier shipment estimates. The warning comes at a crucial time for Apple as the company, like many others, prepares for the holiday shopping season.
Activision Blizzard Eyes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to End Sales Slump as Firm Reports 14 Percent Drop in Q3 Revenue
US video game giant Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft is in the process of buying, on Monday reported lower sales for the fourth straight quarter, but said the success of its latest Call of Duty installment broke records. The group saw its revenue decline in the third quarter by 14 percent...
Slingbox streaming boxes go off life support tomorrow
Goodbye old friend: The grandfather to modern television streaming, Slingbox, is about to go off life support. On Wednesday, November 9, the cloud-based content provider will end server support, effectively ending all device functionality. The service is a ripe old 17-years-old, which by contemporary technology standards is at least a couple of lifetimes. The news wasn’t a surprise, but the due date did sneak up on us.
Meta reportedly set to cut thousands of jobs this week
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is preparing to cut thousands of jobs, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The news comes mere weeks after weak performances from Facebook and Instagram saw $80 billion wiped off Meta’s market value and its share price drop to less than a third of what it was at the start of the year.
