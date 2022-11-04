ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

State College

Penn State Football: Nourzad Announces Plans to Return in 2023

Penn State offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad announced on Tuesday morning that he intends to remain with the program in 2023. Nourzad’s is the first of many roster-related decisions that will shape Penn State’s offseason and 2023 campaign. “I am grateful to be surrounded every day by a group...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 45-14 Win over Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sometimes it doesn’t have to be complicated: take two teams and the better one usually wins. That’s what happened on Saturday at Indiana’s Memorial Stadium, and Penn State left little doubt in anyone’s minds as to which team was better. It was an impressive effort on all fronts and the grades show exactly that. The Nittany Lions might not beat Ohio State or Michigan this year, but you’d be hard pressed to find much fault in Saturday’s performance.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Football: Don’t Expect Clifford’s Starting Role to Change

While declarative headlines are absolutely never the sort of thing that come back to haunt you, it would seem that all the clamoring for true freshman Drew Allar to take over Sean Clifford’s role as starting quarterback is falling on deaf ears. Or perhaps better stated, those cries are falling on more informed ears.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Moves Up in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State football moved up two spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Nittany Lions rebounded from their second loss of the season with a 45-14 shellacking of Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington. Penn State is now 7-2 on the season, with...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Men’s Basketball: Nittany Lions Set Single-Game Record, Roll Past Winthrop 93-68 in Season Opener

At Big Ten Media Days in October it didn’t take long for Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett to answer when asked to make a bold prediction about Penn State’s upcoming season. One said he believed the Nittany Lions would be the best shooting team in the conference while the other floated the possibility the Nittany Lions would have a bye in the first two rounds of the Big Ten tournament, a testament to a quality year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Mid-State Literacy Council to Host State College Book Fair

A local nonprofit will bring regional and national authors to State College for a three-day book fair this month. The Mid-State Literacy Council’s annual book fair returns from Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Nov. 20. The event, hosted at Barnes & Noble, 365 Benner Pike in State College, will help raise money for the nonprofit, which works to promote literacy and language education efforts in Centre and Clearfield counties.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Albert Ardell “Ham” Foster

“Ham,” also referred to as “Snark,” by his family, Albert Ardell Foster, 83, died Thursday, November 3, 2022 in PA Furnace, after doing what he loved most, hunting. Born April 30, 1939 in State College, he was the son of the late Albert L. and Helen R. (Zerby) Foster. He married Susan A. Stover on October 8, 1965, who survives at home.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

SCASD Names New Director of Equity, Inclusivity and Belonging

The State College Area School Board on Monday approved the appointment of the district’s new director of equity, inclusivity and belonging. Tonya Black, who most recently served as a State High assistant principal for ninth grade and previously for grades 10-12, succeeds Seria Chatters in the role. Chatters was the first person to hold the position in the district when she was appointed in 2018 and left in September to become assistant vice provost of educational equity at Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Man Charged in 2016 Killing of Jean Tuggy Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder

BELLEFONTE — A Centre County jury on Monday delivered a guilty verdict for the man charged in the 2016 shooting death of a 60-year-old Pine Grove Mills woman. After about three hours hours of deliberation following a trial that spanned five and a half days, the jury of eight women and four men found 35-year-old Christopher Kowalski guilty but mentally ill on the charge of first-degree murder for killing Jean Tuggy on on Jan. 20, 2016 at her Irion Street home.
PINE GROVE MILLS, PA

