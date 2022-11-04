Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State College
Penn State Football: Offensive Lineman to Miss Remainder of Season, Fashanu Still Week-to-Week
Penn State offensive lineman Landon Tengwall will miss the remainder of the 2022 season following surgery to repair an undisclosed injury, coach James Franklin said on Tuesday afternoon. The redshirt freshman had missed the past several weeks and did not travel to Penn State’s blowout victory over Indiana this past...
State College
Penn State Football: Nourzad Announces Plans to Return in 2023
Penn State offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad announced on Tuesday morning that he intends to remain with the program in 2023. Nourzad’s is the first of many roster-related decisions that will shape Penn State’s offseason and 2023 campaign. “I am grateful to be surrounded every day by a group...
State College
Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 45-14 Win over Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sometimes it doesn’t have to be complicated: take two teams and the better one usually wins. That’s what happened on Saturday at Indiana’s Memorial Stadium, and Penn State left little doubt in anyone’s minds as to which team was better. It was an impressive effort on all fronts and the grades show exactly that. The Nittany Lions might not beat Ohio State or Michigan this year, but you’d be hard pressed to find much fault in Saturday’s performance.
State College
Penn State Football: Don’t Expect Clifford’s Starting Role to Change
While declarative headlines are absolutely never the sort of thing that come back to haunt you, it would seem that all the clamoring for true freshman Drew Allar to take over Sean Clifford’s role as starting quarterback is falling on deaf ears. Or perhaps better stated, those cries are falling on more informed ears.
State College
Penn State Moves Up in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
Penn State football moved up two spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Nittany Lions rebounded from their second loss of the season with a 45-14 shellacking of Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington. Penn State is now 7-2 on the season, with...
State College
Penn State Men’s Basketball: Nittany Lions Set Single-Game Record, Roll Past Winthrop 93-68 in Season Opener
At Big Ten Media Days in October it didn’t take long for Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett to answer when asked to make a bold prediction about Penn State’s upcoming season. One said he believed the Nittany Lions would be the best shooting team in the conference while the other floated the possibility the Nittany Lions would have a bye in the first two rounds of the Big Ten tournament, a testament to a quality year.
State College
Penn State Women’s Soccer Takes Down Michigan State 3-2 to Win Big Ten Tournament Championship
No. 21 Penn State women’s soccer (13-4-3, 6-3-2 Big Ten) took down No. 6 Michigan State (16-2-3, 9-1-1 Big Ten) 3-2 to clinch the Big Ten Tournament championship on Sunday afternoon at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. Despite an own goal and a missed penalty kick, Ally Schlegel and...
State College
Mid-State Literacy Council to Host State College Book Fair
A local nonprofit will bring regional and national authors to State College for a three-day book fair this month. The Mid-State Literacy Council’s annual book fair returns from Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Nov. 20. The event, hosted at Barnes & Noble, 365 Benner Pike in State College, will help raise money for the nonprofit, which works to promote literacy and language education efforts in Centre and Clearfield counties.
State College
Albert Ardell “Ham” Foster
“Ham,” also referred to as “Snark,” by his family, Albert Ardell Foster, 83, died Thursday, November 3, 2022 in PA Furnace, after doing what he loved most, hunting. Born April 30, 1939 in State College, he was the son of the late Albert L. and Helen R. (Zerby) Foster. He married Susan A. Stover on October 8, 1965, who survives at home.
State College
Underground Tufting Brings Custom Do-It-Yourself Rugs to Downtown State College
Penn State student Sichen Shao has always been a do-it-yourself kind of guy. After taking a trip with his friends to a tufting studio in New York City at the end of 2019, he knew it was something that the State College community would love. Flash forward three years later, and Underground Tufting is a reality.
State College
SCASD Names New Director of Equity, Inclusivity and Belonging
The State College Area School Board on Monday approved the appointment of the district’s new director of equity, inclusivity and belonging. Tonya Black, who most recently served as a State High assistant principal for ninth grade and previously for grades 10-12, succeeds Seria Chatters in the role. Chatters was the first person to hold the position in the district when she was appointed in 2018 and left in September to become assistant vice provost of educational equity at Penn State.
State College
Man Charged in 2016 Killing of Jean Tuggy Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
BELLEFONTE — A Centre County jury on Monday delivered a guilty verdict for the man charged in the 2016 shooting death of a 60-year-old Pine Grove Mills woman. After about three hours hours of deliberation following a trial that spanned five and a half days, the jury of eight women and four men found 35-year-old Christopher Kowalski guilty but mentally ill on the charge of first-degree murder for killing Jean Tuggy on on Jan. 20, 2016 at her Irion Street home.
Comments / 0