Cult of Mac
14-inch MacBook Pro gets a gigantic $499 discount
Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip and 1TB storage is down to $1,999 on Amazon. That’s a massive $499 off its $2,499 retail price. The Cupertino giant is unlikely to unveil the M2 MacBook Pros until Q1 next year. So, this is the perfect time to grab the 14-inch MacBook Pro at its heavily discounted price ahead of Black Friday.
Hidden Amazon perk can save you loads of money on Black Friday – turn it on now
AMAZON'S Alexa has a hidden tool that can make your Black Friday shopping seamless. Earlier this year, Amazon announced a new tool for its virtual assistant, Alexa. The feature lets Prime customers receive notifications up to 24 hours in advance about specific discounts. This can apply to deals on Black...
techaiapp.com
PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Pre-Orders Reportedly to Go Live on November 11
PS5’s November restock is reportedly this Friday. As per games analyst Rishi Alwani, Sony has confirmed pre-orders for their next-gen console in India, which is set to go live on November 11 at 12pm noon. This time, the company is distributing both Digital and Blu-ray-equipped PlayStation 5 systems, albeit both variants are restricted to bundles. This time, the PS5 restock will only be available as a Horizon Forbidden West-themed bundle, akin to the August restock, though the prices have now increased. The PS5 Digital Edition Forbidden West bundle is priced at Rs. 48,490, while the beefier disc-equipped PS5 Forbidden West bundle will cost you Rs. 58,990. Currently, there are no details on individual units in stock.
techaiapp.com
The secret to minimising wrongly declined online payments
Every online business has two primary objectives: to get people to visit the site and convert those visitors into customers. Over the years, conversion efforts have evolved from focusing on shopping cart completion to capitalising on every feature of the website to enhance customer experience and maximise conversions. However, these...
techaiapp.com
Google and Renault are working on a ‘software-defined vehicle’
Google and the Renault Group are expanding their four-year-old partnership to include the development of an advanced software platform for future vehicles. This “software-defined vehicle” will be built on Google’s Android Automotive operating system and send data to the company’s cloud servers for processing, the companies announced.
techaiapp.com
Axie Infinity (AXS) Can Still Recoup Its 6-Month Loss And Rise 25%
Axie Infinity (AXS) finally managed to break away from its downward momentum that’s been going on for the last six months. According to latest data from Coingecko, the crypto asset peaked at $11.29 today before entering a minor price correction that made it decline by more than 7% over a 24-hour period.
Phone Arena
Best Buy kicks off its phenomenal Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal early
Sandwiched between a perfectly acceptable "vanilla" Galaxy S22 and a state-of-the-art S22 Ultra giant, the somewhat awkward middle child of Samsung's early 2022 high-end handset family has definitely struggled to find its audience. With the Galaxy S23, S23 Ultra, and yes, S23+ right around the corner (. ), you'd probably...
Elon Musk Promises to Fix the World's Biggest Problem
Elon Musk likes to make bold promises. His promises are often wild, daring. They sometimes earn him ridicule, such as when he promised in January 2022 that Tesla (TSLA) vehicles would be autonomous by the end of the year. Basically, Tesla vehicles would be able to drive themselves. "I would...
techaiapp.com
Google Pixel 8 Series to Reportedly Get New SoC Based on Exynos 2300, Codenames Leaked
Google Pixel 7 series powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC was unveiled last month, but rumours of next year’s Pixel models, speculated to be the Pixel 8 series, have started coming in. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are said to have “Shiba” and “Husky” as their internal model designations, respectively. The next-generation flagship smartphones from Google are said to use the third-generation Google Tensor SoC that is based on Samsung’s Exynos 2300.
techaiapp.com
Movio wants to make your marketing videos with generative AI • TechCrunch
One of them is Movio, a two-year-old startup leveraging generative AI along with other machine learning frameworks like GAN to make videos featuring talking human avatars. The platform is going after marketers with a Canva-style drag-and-drop interface. Users will first pick from a range of templates, be it a theme for a shopping site or a trip to Japan. Then they can add a hyperrealistic avatar to be the video’s “spokesperson”, with speech generated by text input. The outfit, face, and voice of the AI-made human can be swapped with a click.
techaiapp.com
Oppo Find N2 Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
Oppo Find N2 is reportedly under development and is said to hit the markets soon. Ahead of any formal announcement, the specifications of the foldable smartphone have leaked online. The Oppo Find N2 is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and MariSilicon X chip. The successor to last year’s Oppo Find N is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Oppo Find N2 could pack Hasselblad-branded cameras as well.
techaiapp.com
Telegram Adds Video Message Transcriptions, Collectible Usernames With Latest Update
Telegram’s new update made the app even better to use. The recent update to one of the most widely used secured messaging apps added the ability for users to discuss topics in an organized manner in large groups, collectible usernames built on a blockchain, transcriptions for video messages, and much more.
techaiapp.com
Twitter Blue Price Rises to $7.99, Now Gives Subscribers a Blue Tick for Verification, Fewer Ads
Twitter has pushed out an update for its iOS app which introduces the new revamped Twitter Blue subscription that new owner and CEO Elon Musk has been promoting through his own tweets. Most interestingly, Twitter Blue subscribers will automatically get a blue checkmark badge on their profiles, which used to be given only to the verified accounts of corporates, celebrities, and public figures. Now, the “blue tick” will be something Twitter users have to pay for. The price of Twitter Blue has risen to $7.99 per month in the US from $4.99, and Musk has indicated that this will be scaled to purchasing power in other countries. According to the iOS app update’s release notes, the new ‘Twitter Blue with verification’ will first be available in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.
techaiapp.com
Google Cloud Is Running a Solana Validator, Blockchain Node Engine to Support SOL Chain Next Year – Bitcoin News
After Google Cloud announced that it would offer a product called the “Blockchain Node Engine” and further noted that Ethereum would be the first blockchain supported, the company revealed it was running a Solana validator on Nov. 5, 2022. Google said that the cloud division is currently working with Solana in order to bring the firm’s Blockchain Node Engine to the Solana chain.
Greatist
Should You Buy Your Steak From Costco?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Costco is at once a wonderland and a dizzying maze of obstacles (Read: other shoppers with giant, overflowing carts all getting in each other’s way).
techaiapp.com
Activision Blizzard Eyes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to End Sales Slump as Firm Reports 14 Percent Drop in Q3 Revenue
US video game giant Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft is in the process of buying, on Monday reported lower sales for the fourth straight quarter, but said the success of its latest Call of Duty installment broke records. The group saw its revenue decline in the third quarter by 14 percent...
ZDNet
Black Friday Costco deals: Early-bird sales on TVs, laptops, and more
Costco is my go-to for great quality products, bulk savings, amazing deals, and snacks - there's just so many snacks. This year has been full of ups and downs and few of us have extra money to spend, so I'm keeping an eye on the best deals the retailer is offering this Black Friday.
techaiapp.com
Meta Reportedly Prepares For ‘Large-Scale’ Layoffs This Week
Meta, Facebook’s parent company, might announce its plans for significant job cuts that will affect thousands of members of its workforce this week. The company is allegedly laying off employees as early as Wednesday in what could go down as the biggest workforce reduction by a tech company in 2022, Engadget writes.
techaiapp.com
Slingbox streaming boxes go off life support tomorrow
Goodbye old friend: The grandfather to modern television streaming, Slingbox, is about to go off life support. On Wednesday, November 9, the cloud-based content provider will end server support, effectively ending all device functionality. The service is a ripe old 17-years-old, which by contemporary technology standards is at least a couple of lifetimes. The news wasn’t a surprise, but the due date did sneak up on us.
