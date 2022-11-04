The price of Bitcoin has once again fallen below the crucial $20,000 (roughly Rs. 16.55 lakh) mark amid concerns about whether the crypto market is in danger of another Terra Luna or Celsius disaster after news that Binance was selling its huge stack of FTT tokens. The value of Bitcoin is down by close to 5 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $19,850 (roughly Rs. 16.25 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,655 (roughly Rs. 17.71 lakh), which is 2.64 percent lesser than what the crypto asset was valued on Monday morning.

14 HOURS AGO