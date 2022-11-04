Read full article on original website
The secret to minimising wrongly declined online payments
Every online business has two primary objectives: to get people to visit the site and convert those visitors into customers. Over the years, conversion efforts have evolved from focusing on shopping cart completion to capitalising on every feature of the website to enhance customer experience and maximise conversions. However, these...
Stablecoin GUSD’s Supply Jumps Close to 130% Higher in 30 Days – Altcoins Bitcoin News
While the stablecoin economy has seen fluctuations from specific stablecoin tokens either increasing the project’s number of tokens in circulation or decreasing the supply, the stablecoin GUSD issued by Gemini has increased by 129.5% during the last 30 days. GUSD Sees Supply Balloon by Nearly 130%. There’s been a...
Publicly Listed Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Publishes Update After SEC Filing That Mentions ‘Restructuring’ – Mining Bitcoin News
On Nov. 7, 2022, the bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific released the company’s October update after the company’s Form 8-K U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on Oct. 26, 2022. The filing noted that the company was in the process of exploring “restructuring its existing capital structure.” The update published on Monday indicates that Core Scientific sold 2,285 bitcoins at an average price of $19,639 per bitcoin.
Bitcoin, Ether Prices Tumble After Binance’s FTT Sell-Off Squabble Heats Up
The price of Bitcoin has once again fallen below the crucial $20,000 (roughly Rs. 16.55 lakh) mark amid concerns about whether the crypto market is in danger of another Terra Luna or Celsius disaster after news that Binance was selling its huge stack of FTT tokens. The value of Bitcoin is down by close to 5 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $19,850 (roughly Rs. 16.25 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,655 (roughly Rs. 17.71 lakh), which is 2.64 percent lesser than what the crypto asset was valued on Monday morning.
FTX Founder Dismisses Balance Sheet Concerns After Rival Binance Announces Token Liquidation
Sam Bankman-Fried, the billionaire founder of crypto exchange FTX, sought to reassure crypto investors on Monday after a rival exchange, Binance, said it would liquidate its holdings of FTX’s native token. Binance’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao, said in a series of tweets on Sunday that his firm would sell its...
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
Axie Infinity (AXS) Can Still Recoup Its 6-Month Loss And Rise 25%
Axie Infinity (AXS) finally managed to break away from its downward momentum that’s been going on for the last six months. According to latest data from Coingecko, the crypto asset peaked at $11.29 today before entering a minor price correction that made it decline by more than 7% over a 24-hour period.
US DoJ seizes $3.36B worth Bitcoin from Silk Road hacker
The US Department of Justice announced that the law enforcement seized more than 50,000 bitcoins from a hacker from Georgia, who stole from darkweb market Silk Road over a decade ago. James Zhong who pled guilty to committing wire fraud in September 2012, exploited a flaw in the Silk Road...
Eliminate Tax Evasion by Digitizing the Full Fiat Currency Supply – Economics Bitcoin News
A proposal to eliminate the physical representation of the Argentine Peso, in order to streamline specific state processes and reduce tax evasion, has been presented by former banker Carlos Maria De Los Santos. The plan, identified as “Argentine Digital Peso,” also predicts that its implementation would lead to lower taxes and bring a surplus to the Argentine economy.
Starlink adds a daytime data cap of 1 TB for residential users
In a nutshell: Starlink told its customers via email this week that their internet access might be throttled after they use more than 1 TB within a month. Starlink has updated its “Fair Use” and “Specifications” documents to reflect the changes, which include slower average speeds and countermeasures to reduce congestion during peak periods.
Nintendo Raises Annual Profit Forecast on Weaker Yen, Sells 6.68 Million Switch Unit in Six Months
Nintendo raised its annual profit forecast by 18 percent on Tuesday as a softer yen helped the Japanese videogame maker offset slower-than-expected Switch console sales. The company, which earns about 80 percent of its revenues overseas, expects its net profit to come to JPY 400 billion (roughly Rs. 22,200 crore) for the year to March 2023, up from the previous forecast of JPY 340 billion (roughly Rs. 18,900 crore).
Dogecoin Climbs 6% In Last 24 Hours. Next Target: $0.17 Mark
Dogecoin, earlier today, once again initiated a rally that enabled it to go up by 6% in just 24 hours, peaking at $0.127. But as hours went by, DOGE lost some of its momentum as it is now trading at $0.122 according to tracking from Coingecko. Here’s a quick look...
Telegram Adds Video Message Transcriptions, Collectible Usernames With Latest Update
Telegram’s new update made the app even better to use. The recent update to one of the most widely used secured messaging apps added the ability for users to discuss topics in an organized manner in large groups, collectible usernames built on a blockchain, transcriptions for video messages, and much more.
Apple warns of lower iPhone 14 Pro models shipment due to Covid-19 restrictions • TechCrunch
The company said it continues to see strong demand for the pro models of the new iPhone 14 lineup, but the lockdown restriction has prompted it to slash its earlier shipment estimates. The warning comes at a crucial time for Apple as the company, like many others, prepares for the holiday shopping season.
OpenSea Rolls-Out Plan to Help NFT Artists Enforce Creator Fee Payments
Marketplace giant OpenSea laid out the first of a suite of tools for its users this weekend, allowing creators of new non-fungible token (NFT) collections to enforce royalties on-chain. Debuting on November 8, the company said it wants to “take a thoughtful, principled approach to this topic,” following a long-drawn-out debate among players in the market about the correct course of action on enforcing payments to creators. The code to which it is giving creators access restricts NFT sales to marketplaces that enforce creator fees.
Activision Blizzard Eyes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to End Sales Slump as Firm Reports 14 Percent Drop in Q3 Revenue
US video game giant Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft is in the process of buying, on Monday reported lower sales for the fourth straight quarter, but said the success of its latest Call of Duty installment broke records. The group saw its revenue decline in the third quarter by 14 percent...
Slingbox streaming boxes go off life support tomorrow
Goodbye old friend: The grandfather to modern television streaming, Slingbox, is about to go off life support. On Wednesday, November 9, the cloud-based content provider will end server support, effectively ending all device functionality. The service is a ripe old 17-years-old, which by contemporary technology standards is at least a couple of lifetimes. The news wasn’t a surprise, but the due date did sneak up on us.
