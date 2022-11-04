Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbu.org
Q&A: Mayor Ali discusses cannabis regulation, mental health hospitals, passenger rail bid
Peoria city leaders continue to grapple with how to regulate adult-use recreational cannabis businesses. After recent heated discussions during city council sessions, the city held two public meetings and launched an online survey last week to get community input. A discussion on the feedback from those public meetings is on...
25newsnow.com
Normal’s purchase of Rivian vehicles becomes talking point in failed effort to reduce town’s tax levy
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal’s proposed tax levy, the amount of property taxes the town plans to collect next year, is unchanged from the current year. However, two town council members tried unsuccessfully to lower the levy. The council directed its staff Monday night to prepare a levy...
wcbu.org
As food carts vanish, Peoria weighs opening up downtown to more food trucks
After no street food carts took up the City of Peoria's offer for a fee-free application this year, the council is considering loosening the restrictions on food trucks downtown. Some downtown businesses are less than excited about the prospect. Lunchtime on the block surrounding the Peoria County Courthouse is a...
wcbu.org
WCBU spoke to voters at the Peoria Neighborhood House. Here is what they had to say
Peoria residents hit the polls today and many plan to vote their minds in this midterm election. While some felt strongly about partisanship, others were more concerned with community issues. Resident Brittany Watson said she looked forward to casting her ballot to keep the elected Peoria County Auditor's Office. She...
wcbu.org
Here's a closer look at the planning underway to revitalize downtown Pekin
The city of Pekin is developing a plan to revitalize its downtown business district along Court Street. It's an effort years in the making. Earlier this year, the city hired on Reader Area Development, Inc. to begin formulating a vision of what downtown Pekin could be. Erik Reader is the...
wcbu.org
Bailey to supporters in Bloomington: 'Nightmare on Elm Street is coming to a neighborhood near you'
“Who is ready to shock the nation when we fire JB Pritzker? Are you guys ready?”. That's what Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey asked a Bloomington crowd crammed into Denny’s Doughnuts, a last-minute change-of-venue indoors, due to threatening weather Saturday morning. On the campaign trail three days before the election, Bailey was introduced by Republican state Rep. Dan Caulkins, whose district includes parts of rural McLean County.
25newsnow.com
Why one Peoria hotel might be changing guests’ reservations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some visitors trying to get a hotel room in downtown Peoria may noticed reservations are getting changed at a specific hotel, which has been mostly dark since the pandemic. But that may also be changing soon. Members of a large group attending a wedding called...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following Woodford County police chase
EUREKA, Ill. – A Peoria man was one of two people arrested after a vehicle they were in allegedly led Eureka Police and Woodford County sheriffs deputies on a chase overnight. It happened just before midnight Sunday night, when deputies say they continued a chase that had started when...
wglt.org
3 of Bloomington-Normal's newest residents were lured here by different things, but charmed by the same amenities
Komyar Moghadam came for a job at Rivian. Sarah Dietrich came because her ophthalmologist husband got a job. Francisco Herrero came to be closer to family. Komyar, Sarah and Francisco are three of Bloomington-Normal’s newest residents, all part of a rush of transplants pouring into the community from across the country. That’s been accelerated by electric automaker Rivian hiring 6,000 employees in Normal in just two years, layered atop the annual hiring and enrollment at places like Illinois State University. We’re documenting their journey as part of WGLT’s new series Welcome Home.
Central Illinois Proud
2 juveniles shot on Hanssler Place in Peoria, 1 critical
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed that two male juveniles have been shot Monday afternoon on W. Hanssler Place in Peoria. According to Echevarria, multiple shots were fired. Peoria Police received three ShotSpotter alerts around 3:30 p.m.–the first reporting 9 shots, the next reporting 3 shots, and the third reporting 9 shots fired–at the 500 block of Gift Avenue.
KBUR
Man arrested after authorities discover vehicle submerged in river
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Farmington man for DUI after a complaint of a car submerged in the Mississippi River. According to a news release, On Saturday, October 30th, at 3:54 AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river.
Central Illinois Proud
Easterseals of Central Illinois renames building after longtime president and wife
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easternseals of Central Illinois held its 32nd Annual Tribute Dinner Friday night at the Peoria Civic Center. It is a nonprofit that offers resources to children with developmental delays, disabilities and other special needs. This year’s tribute honorees were Steve and Morene Thompson. Steve served...
25newsnow.com
No injuries after generator issue causes fire at State Farm Corporate South
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - No one was injured after a generator issue caused a fire at a building on State Farm’s Corporate South campus. State Farm spokesperson Gina Morss-Fischer says a maintenance team performing an equipment check alerted authorities about a small fire. Bloomington Fire Department Battalion Chief...
agupdate.com
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
977wmoi.com
Henderson County Deputies Respond to Car Submerged in River
Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw reports on Saturday, October 30th, 2022 at 3:54AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river. When Deputy Russell arrived on scene he observed a male standing near the water and a vehicle approximately 80...
wcbu.org
2 juveniles shot in Peoria's Center Bluff
Two juveniles were taken to a Peoria hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in the city's Center Bluff neighborhood. Officers responded to three separate ShotSpotter alerts in the 500 block of West Gift around 3:30 p.m. A total of 21 rounds were fired. Officers found two males with gunshot wounds....
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County bus crash send 6 kids, driver to hospital
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash just before 7:30 a.m. has sent 5 Farmington students and their driver to local hospitals. According to a press release from Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, deputies arrived to Route 116 and Quarry Road after a call at 7:19 a.m. reported a school bus accident.
wcbu.org
5 kids injured in Peoria County school bus collision
A school bus accident sent five children to a Peoria hospital with minor injuries Monday morning. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said a box truck hit the Farmington School District bus on Illinois Route 116 at Quarry Road. The crash pushed the bus into a residence. Eleven kids were on...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
Comments / 0