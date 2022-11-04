Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox2detroit.com
Business raises money for family whose 6-year-old son died of RSV
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Metro Detroit company is working to support a family who lost their child to RSV. The 6-year-old from Macomb County recently died from RSV, a common respiratory illness which is surging in Michigan. "Last week our owner and I found out that one of our...
fox2detroit.com
Community gathers to show support for Allen Park teen battling rare form of bone cancer
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Family, friends, and community members gathered Sunday to support an Allen Park teen battling cancer. Ellie Lauth has a rare form of bone cancer. She has done two rounds of chemotherapy and has another one coming. "It’s hard to know that that’s what you...
fox2detroit.com
Beloved Detroit public school figure Tyrone Winfrey dead at 63
Tyrone Winfrey, who was intimately involved in the Detroit Public School system as both a former school board president and advocate for children as a host of back-to-school events and other community affairs, died over the weekend. The 63-year-old lost his battle with prostate cancer after five years.
fox2detroit.com
72-year-old man found dead on I-96 leaving family with questions
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 72-year-old man was hit and killed on a Detroit freeway - but the family of Michael Thomas says he was as mentally and physically healthy as can be. Now his death is the subject of a Michigan State Police investigation. "We just want answers," said...
fox2detroit.com
Group of Detroiters accused of kidnapping, beating wrong person during carjacking retaliation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Six Detroit residents are accused of kidnapping and beating a person who they thought was involved in a carjacking. According to federal authorities, Cortez Blake, 21, was carjacked. After the crime, he conspired with Karamoh Turner, 21; Semaj Ayers, 20; Maijah Greene, 22; Shatonnia Kimbrough, 19, and Armond Williams, 20, as well as other people, to retaliate against someone they believed was involved.
fox2detroit.com
Drug kingpin pleads guilty after PlayStation box leads feds to 65+ pounds of fentanyl, $500K at Novi home
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fentanyl kingpin who authorities say kept hubs across the United States, including in Novi, pleaded guilty last week. Drug Enforcement Administration agents used a PlayStation box to track drugs to one of 41-year-old Maurice Montain McCoy Jr.'s hubs. According to federal authorities, a PlayStation...
fox2detroit.com
Student makes anti-Proposal 3 announcement at Ann Arbor high school after father sues over free speech
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - After Skyline High School declined to let a student make an announcement against Proposal 3, a ballot proposal that would add abortion rights to the Michigan constitution, the teen's father sued. "Took a lot of courage on behalf of the student because the student...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man and 2 others arrested after police stop vehicle going 104 mph, find drug paraphernalia
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing a drug charge after police stopped a vehicle going 104 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan last week. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle was on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway in Cheboygan County when a trooper stopped it just after 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. As the vehicle was stopping, the trooper saw the driver, later identified as Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson from Newport, climb in the back seat. After, the front seat passenger, Christopher John Meade, from Sault Ste. Marie, got into the driver's seat, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Shooting at Troy apartment complex leaves 1 person dead
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead following a shooting at a Troy apartment complex on Monday. The shooting happened at around 3:45 pm at the Charter Square Apartment Complex, which is located in the area of Big Beaver & Rochester. Police responded to the complex after receiving...
fox2detroit.com
Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police will be on hand for ballot-counting at Huntington Place
DETROIT (FOX 2) - At the Huntington Place Convention Center in Downtown Detroit. Election officials are readying for their official count of absentee ballots expecting to count 75,000 to 80,000 of them tomorrow- and security is top of mind. FOX 2: "What guarantees can you give to folks out there...
fox2detroit.com
Man found dead at Detroit apartment after person talking to him on phone hears loud noise
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A witness was talking to a man on the phone when he was shot early Monday at a Detroit apartment. Police said the person on the phone heard a loud noise and the man stopped responding, so she went to the 19200 block of Lahser to check on him. When she arrived, she saw a bullet hole in the door then discovered the victim nearby.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged after stabbing at Dearborn business
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man at a Dearborn business Thursday. Malcolm Merritt Washington, 29, of Dearborn, is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect behind Farmington shooting of man who reported tires were slashed arrested
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The man behind a shooting in Farmington that police suspect was targeted has been arrested. Sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack that a male suspect was picked up by U.S. Marshals on Friday after a man was shot near his home last week. The victim previously called police about his tires being slashed before calling back minutes later to report he had been shot.
fox2detroit.com
JetBlue passenger arrested for exposing himself on flight to Detroit from New York
ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police took a passenger into custody for exposing himself aboard a JetBlue flight from New York to Detroit on Monday afternoon. The Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department received a report that a man exposed himself on the JetBlue flight. Airport Police responded and took the suspect into custody, said a Metro Airport official.
fox2detroit.com
Skyline HS student allowed to make anti-Proposal 3 announcement after father sues
When Skyline High School in Ann Arbor declined to let the president of the Republican Club make an anti-Proposal 3 announcement, the student's father sued. A judge issued a temporary injunction that allowed the message to be broadcasted to students Monday.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
It's the first weekend that the Downtown Detroit Markets and the Monroe Street Midway winter activities will be open this season. Check them out or find more activities around Southeast Michigan. Downtown Detroit Markets. Thursday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 13. Cadillac Square in Downtown Detroit. Get your holiday shopping...
fox2detroit.com
Vietnam veteran reflects on life after war, overcoming PTSD with running
Vietnam veteran reflects on life after war and the growth that followed. Doug Howell fought battles on two fronts as a member of the Marine Corp - in Vietnam and in his head. After he came home with PTSD, it took years to overcome the trauma of war. He made progress along the way and thanks running for helping him get there.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man accused of killing girlfriend during argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he killed his girlfriend during an argument Thursday in Detroit. Police said a verbal argument between Gaylord Joseph Rogers escalated in the 7500 block of E. Jefferson Ave. Gaylord is accused of grabbing a rifle and shooting the...
Comments / 0