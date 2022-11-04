Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Facts about PSW
Led by local residents Lupe and Dean Hahn, a small group of parents formed the Porterville Association for Mentally Retarded Children. Desiring to offer expanded instructional and care services for disabled children as an alternative to the institutional-based state hospital system, this group founded and opened its doors to seven disabled children in 1956. The program was staffed entirely by volunteers.
