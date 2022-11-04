ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Area resident finds two bodies inside car on Isla Mujeres road

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — An armed attack in the El Triunfo residential area of mainland Isla Mujeres left one dead and one injured. The unidentified man and woman were believed shot sometime during the early morning hours of Monday. Their blue car was found later Monday morning by area...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Road rage shooting on Mesa; El Paso police search for leads

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police say they are looking for two male occupants of a sports car after a road rage shooting at Mesa and Crossroads Saturday in the upper valley. Police say the driver of an SUV was fired upon after cutting off the sports car while making a U-turn.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Teenager missing in Las Cruces has been located.

11/8/22 UPDATE: Las Cruces Police department says 16-year-old Cassie Pawley-Cano has been located, and thanks those who helped share information on this case. No other information on her disappearance, how or when she was found was provided. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Single vehicle crash in downtown El Paso leaves one person injured

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was seriously injured after a crash in downtown El Paso early Tuesday morning. It happened around 10 p.m. at the I-10 West downtown exit. Special Traffic Investigators were called to the scene. Police said the victim was ejected from their vehicle as was taken...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

FBI arrests two Venezuelan nationals for assaulting a federal police officer

EL PASO, Texas - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested two undocumented migrants after investigation revealed they had assaulted a federal office near Ascarate Park on Halloween. Kevin Escalona Gonzalez and Yuleixy Mata Fuentes were taken into custody and charged them with the assault. The FBI said a U.S. Border Patrol agent were advised The post FBI arrests two Venezuelan nationals for assaulting a federal police officer appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Vehicle crashes into central El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday, according to emergency fire dispatch. The crash happened on Yandell Drive at Houston Street near Concordia Cemetery. One person had serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries,...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Three people killed on El Paso roads in separate incidents overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a deadly night on El Paso’s streets and a busy night for the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit with three confirmed fatalities. The first one happened just before 4 a.m. along Interstate 10 West and Schuster near UTEP. One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Vehicles collide in same intersection as deadly Friday night crash in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- One intersection in Chaparral, New Mexico has seen two serious crashes this weekend that resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Angelina boulevard and Steve street before 5 p.m. on Sunday night. Officials with the Otero County Sheriff's Department could not be reached Sunday night to confirm the extent of the crash, but images captured by an ABC-7 crew show extensive damage to the front ends of both vehicles involved.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

Fatal crash shuts down large portion of I-10 WB Tuesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large stretch of I-10 westbound is open once again following a fatal accident that happened early Tuesday morning near the Piedras exit. El Paso Police have confirmed that one person died in the crash after being ejected from their vehicle. Traffic remained heavily backed up while Special Traffic Investigators […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Four suspects arrested in Alamogordo shooting death

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – On April 28, 2022, at approximately 11:51 PM, the Alamogordo Police Department responded to the area of Lindberg Avenue and South Walker Avenue regarding reports of shots fired. The responding officers later located signs of gunfire on Travis Avenue and Travis Court. The officers located a deceased male in a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ammonia leak forced shelter in place in Lower Valley

UPDATE: El Paso Fire department reported the incident under control at 12:32 a.m. The shelter in place order was lifted and one patient was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An ammonia leak is impacting the Lower Valley. It happened about 6 p.m. at Farmers Select Dairy at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Crash at I-10 West and US 54 causes major backup

Update: The collision has been cleared. All lanes are now open. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDot El Paso is currently reporting a vehicle collision at 1-10 West and US 54 near Exit 22B. The collision is currently causing major backup to Geronimo. Residents are advised to avoid the area, and international traffic is advised […]
EL PASO, TX

