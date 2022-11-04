Read full article on original website
Area resident finds two bodies inside car on Isla Mujeres road
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — An armed attack in the El Triunfo residential area of mainland Isla Mujeres left one dead and one injured. The unidentified man and woman were believed shot sometime during the early morning hours of Monday. Their blue car was found later Monday morning by area...
KVIA
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in deadly I-10 east hit and run involving bicyclist
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say an anonymous tip in a hit-and-run investigation led to the arrest of 42-year-old Hector Octavio Saenz. The crash happened Sunday at 3:30 am on I-10 east near the Dallas exit. Saenz was charged with accident involving death and booked on a $10,000...
El Paso police seeking another road rage gunman who nearly hits infant
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso police are looking into another road rage shooting. According to police, the incident happened at about 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 near Crossroads and Mesa in West El Paso. Police say an SUV that included the driver’s wife and infant was shot at after making a U-turn […]
KVIA
Road rage shooting on Mesa; El Paso police search for leads
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police say they are looking for two male occupants of a sports car after a road rage shooting at Mesa and Crossroads Saturday in the upper valley. Police say the driver of an SUV was fired upon after cutting off the sports car while making a U-turn.
38- Year-Old Eddie Santana Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in El Paso on Sunday morning. The crash happened on a Northeast El Paso roadway. According to the Police, a 2016 Chevy Equinox and a pedestrian were involved in the collision.
KVIA
Family and friends mourn loss of three teenagers killed in weekend crash
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- A makeshift memorial was created at the intersection where two separate crashes happened over the weekend, resulting in the death of three teenagers and injuring multiple others. New Mexico State Police say a 16-year-old driver ran a stop sign while driving on Steve drive and hit...
Police looking for man who vandalized East Side church, damaging glass doors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso wants the public’s help in finding a man who vandalized an East Side church. The incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 23 at St. Stephen’s at 1700 George Dieter. A man approached the glass doors of the church and […]
Teenager missing in Las Cruces has been located.
11/8/22 UPDATE: Las Cruces Police department says 16-year-old Cassie Pawley-Cano has been located, and thanks those who helped share information on this case. No other information on her disappearance, how or when she was found was provided. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who […]
KVIA
Single vehicle crash in downtown El Paso leaves one person injured
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was seriously injured after a crash in downtown El Paso early Tuesday morning. It happened around 10 p.m. at the I-10 West downtown exit. Special Traffic Investigators were called to the scene. Police said the victim was ejected from their vehicle as was taken...
FBI arrests two Venezuelan nationals for assaulting a federal police officer
EL PASO, Texas - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested two undocumented migrants after investigation revealed they had assaulted a federal office near Ascarate Park on Halloween. Kevin Escalona Gonzalez and Yuleixy Mata Fuentes were taken into custody and charged them with the assault. The FBI said a U.S. Border Patrol agent were advised The post FBI arrests two Venezuelan nationals for assaulting a federal police officer appeared first on KVIA.
FBI arrests 2 Venezuelans for allegedly assaulting Border Patrol agent near Ascarate
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI has arrested two Venezuelan nationals for allegedly assaulting a federal officer near Ascarate Lake on Oct. 31. According to the FBI, a U.S. Border Patrol agent responded to a group of undocumented migrants crossing into the United States. The agent followed the group into a residential area next […]
KFOX 14
Vehicle crashes into central El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday, according to emergency fire dispatch. The crash happened on Yandell Drive at Houston Street near Concordia Cemetery. One person had serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries,...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in El Paso Monday evening. The crash happened near the intersection of Yandell and Houston, near Concordia cemetery at around 4 p.m.
Three people killed on El Paso roads in separate incidents overnight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a deadly night on El Paso’s streets and a busy night for the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit with three confirmed fatalities. The first one happened just before 4 a.m. along Interstate 10 West and Schuster near UTEP. One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, […]
KVIA
Vehicles collide in same intersection as deadly Friday night crash in Chaparral
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- One intersection in Chaparral, New Mexico has seen two serious crashes this weekend that resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Angelina boulevard and Steve street before 5 p.m. on Sunday night. Officials with the Otero County Sheriff's Department could not be reached Sunday night to confirm the extent of the crash, but images captured by an ABC-7 crew show extensive damage to the front ends of both vehicles involved.
Man walking in ‘middle’ of major Northeast El Paso road struck, killed by two vehicles
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 38-year-old El Paso man who was walking “in the middle” of a major roadway in Northeast El Paso was struck and killed by two vehicles, including a semitruck, early Sunday morning, police said. Police said Eddie Santana was walking in the “middle of the roadway” along the 12800 block […]
Fatal crash shuts down large portion of I-10 WB Tuesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large stretch of I-10 westbound is open once again following a fatal accident that happened early Tuesday morning near the Piedras exit. El Paso Police have confirmed that one person died in the crash after being ejected from their vehicle. Traffic remained heavily backed up while Special Traffic Investigators […]
Four suspects arrested in Alamogordo shooting death
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – On April 28, 2022, at approximately 11:51 PM, the Alamogordo Police Department responded to the area of Lindberg Avenue and South Walker Avenue regarding reports of shots fired. The responding officers later located signs of gunfire on Travis Avenue and Travis Court. The officers located a deceased male in a […]
Ammonia leak forced shelter in place in Lower Valley
UPDATE: El Paso Fire department reported the incident under control at 12:32 a.m. The shelter in place order was lifted and one patient was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An ammonia leak is impacting the Lower Valley. It happened about 6 p.m. at Farmers Select Dairy at […]
UPDATE: Crash at I-10 West and US 54 causes major backup
Update: The collision has been cleared. All lanes are now open. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDot El Paso is currently reporting a vehicle collision at 1-10 West and US 54 near Exit 22B. The collision is currently causing major backup to Geronimo. Residents are advised to avoid the area, and international traffic is advised […]
